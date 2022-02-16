Moody's changes Travelodge's outlook to stable from negative

London, 16 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR) and Caa1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Thame and London Limited (Travelodge or the company), a UK leading budget hotel chain. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the Caa1 instrument rating of the GBP440 million backed senior secured notes due 2025 issued by TVL Finance plc. The rating agency also affirmed the B1 instrument ratings of the GBP40 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF), GBP30 million backed senior secured letter of credit facility issued by Full Moon Holdco 7 Limited and GBP60 million backed senior secured term loan borrowed by Travelodge Hotels Limited. The outlook on all ratings is changed to stable from negative.

A full list of affected ratings and entities can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in outlook reflects Moody's expectations of the company achieving a continued revenue recovery in 2022 thanks to its focus on the outside of London leisure and business travel segments which proved reasonably resilient throughout the pandemic. The action also reflects Travelodge's improved cash position, which should give the company sufficient resources to go through the low season and invest into the business.

However, Moody's does not expect the company's EBITDA will fully recover this year because of significant headwinds, including labour cost inflation (including an upcoming increase in the National Living Wage in April) and the phasing out of the government support measures, such as VAT (which returns to 20% this year). In addition, the CVA agreement which allowed Travelodge to achieve significant savings on rents in 2020-21 will come to an end this year resulting in GBP55 million higher rental payments. As a result, Moody's expects Travelodge's key credit ratios to remain relatively weak with Moody's adjusted gross leverage close to 10x and EBITA interest cover below 1x in 2022.

The rating is constrained by the company's highly leveraged capital structure (partially due to the large lease obligations for the fully leased property portfolio) going into the pandemic that deteriorated further due to additional borrowings and weak EBITDA generation. Travelodge also has a relatively high portion of fixed costs and is therefore sensitive to fairly small changes in occupancy and daily rates.

More positively, the rating also reflects the company's leading position in the UK budget hotel industry and its reliance on domestic UK demand. Moody's believes that Travelodge's focus on the more resilient midscale and economy sector, and its ability to attract both business and leisure customers in approximately equal proportions, provides a measure of cushion and will facilitate the company's recovery.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

The company is controlled by funds advised by Golden Tree Asset Management, Avenue Capital and Goldman Sachs and has high tolerance for leverage and shareholder-friendly actions. The coronavirus pandemic constitutes a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

LIQUIDITY

Travelodge's liquidity has improved and is supported by GBP210 million cash as of 23 November 2021, including the fully drawn RCF of GBP40 million. However, Moody's expects the cash balance to decrease over the next 12 months due to the quarterly circa GBP60 million rent payment in the late December, followed by approximately GBP60 million of cash burn in Q1 2022 and another GBP40-50 million during the rest of the year, which will include approximately GBP30 million in respect of a re-established refit capital spending programme. In the context of these cash outflows the liquidity is seen as relatively weak.

The company has no debt maturities until June-July 2024 when its credit facilities are due. At the beginning of the pandemic lenders agreed to revise the covenants to a minimum liquidity level, currently until March 2022 when it would change back to a leverage covenant. Moody's expects the company to renegotiate the covenant further as necessary.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The rated debt consists of a GBP440 million outstanding notes rated at the same level as CFR, a GBP40 million super senior RCF and GBP60 million super senior term loan rated at B1. The difference reflects relative ranking of the instruments in Travelodge's capital structure in the event of default. Travelodge's capital structure also includes GBP65 million senior secured notes due 2025, which are unrated and rank together with the other notes.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Travelodge will continue to gradually improve its revenue and cash flow generation from the negative impact of the pandemic while maintaining sufficient liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the company's rating if Travelodge builds a track record of profitability improvements and deleveraging. Quantitatively, an upgrade would also require Moody's adjusted EBITA / Interest well above 1x and generating positive free cash flow.

A negative rating action would result from any operational difficulties that would lead to a decline in the company's EBITDA, liquidity concerns, sustainably negative free cash flow generation or an increasing likelihood of debt restructuring.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Full Moon Holdco 7 Limited

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1

..Issuer: Thame and London Limited

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa1-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa1

..Issuer: Travelodge Hotels Limited

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1

..Issuer: TVL Finance plc

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Full Moon Holdco 7 Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Thame and London Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Travelodge Hotels Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: TVL Finance plc

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PROFILE

Travelodge is a budget hotel chain operating primarily in the fragmented UK lodging market. As at September 2021, the company controlled 593 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain covering both urban and roadside locations with the vast majority of rooms in the UK.

In 2019, Travelodge generated revenues of GBP728 million and reported EBITDA of GBP129 million. Over 90% of Travelodge's revenues are generated from room bookings, with most of the remainder generated from food and beverage sales. Around 80% of the booking orders are placed on the company's website. As a result of its 2012 restructuring, the shareholders of Travelodge are funds advised by Golden Tree Asset Management, Avenue Capital and Goldman Sachs.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Egor Nikishin, CFA

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Richard Etheridge

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

