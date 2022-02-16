Moody's changes Travelodge's outlook to stable from negative

London, 16 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed the Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR) and Caa1-PD probability
of default rating (PDR) of Thame and London Limited (Travelodge or the
company), a UK leading budget hotel chain. Concurrently,
Moody's affirmed the Caa1 instrument rating of the GBP440 million
backed senior secured notes due 2025 issued by TVL Finance plc.
The rating agency also affirmed the B1 instrument ratings of the GBP40
million backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF), GBP30
million backed senior secured letter of credit facility issued by Full
Moon Holdco 7 Limited and GBP60 million backed senior secured term
loan borrowed by Travelodge Hotels Limited. The outlook on all
ratings is changed to stable from negative.
A full list of affected ratings and entities can be found at the end of
this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The change in outlook reflects Moody's expectations of the company
achieving a continued revenue recovery in 2022 thanks to its focus on
the outside of London leisure and business travel segments which proved
reasonably resilient throughout the pandemic. The action also reflects
Travelodge's improved cash position, which should give the
company sufficient resources to go through the low season and invest into
the business.
However, Moody's does not expect the company's EBITDA
will fully recover this year because of significant headwinds, including
labour cost inflation (including an upcoming increase in the National
Living Wage in April) and the phasing out of the government support measures,
such as VAT (which returns to 20% this year). In addition,
the CVA agreement which allowed Travelodge to achieve significant savings
on rents in 2020-21 will come to an end this year resulting in
GBP55 million higher rental payments. As a result, Moody's
expects Travelodge's key credit ratios to remain relatively weak
with Moody's adjusted gross leverage close to 10x and EBITA interest
cover below 1x in 2022.
The rating is constrained by the company's highly leveraged capital
structure (partially due to the large lease obligations for the fully
leased property portfolio) going into the pandemic that deteriorated further
due to additional borrowings and weak EBITDA generation. Travelodge
also has a relatively high portion of fixed costs and is therefore sensitive
to fairly small changes in occupancy and daily rates.
More positively, the rating also reflects the company's leading
position in the UK budget hotel industry and its reliance on domestic
UK demand. Moody's believes that Travelodge's focus on the
more resilient midscale and economy sector, and its ability to attract
both business and leisure customers in approximately equal proportions,
provides a measure of cushion and will facilitate the company's recovery.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
The company is controlled by funds advised by Golden Tree Asset Management,
Avenue Capital and Goldman Sachs and has high tolerance for leverage and
shareholder-friendly actions. The coronavirus pandemic constitutes
a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
LIQUIDITY
Travelodge's liquidity has improved and is supported by GBP210 million
cash as of 23 November 2021, including the fully drawn RCF of GBP40
million. However, Moody's expects the cash balance
to decrease over the next 12 months due to the quarterly circa GBP60
million rent payment in the late December, followed by approximately
GBP60 million of cash burn in Q1 2022 and another GBP40-50
million during the rest of the year, which will include approximately
GBP30 million in respect of a re-established refit capital
spending programme. In the context of these cash outflows the liquidity
is seen as relatively weak.
The company has no debt maturities until June-July 2024 when its
credit facilities are due. At the beginning of the pandemic lenders
agreed to revise the covenants to a minimum liquidity level, currently
until March 2022 when it would change back to a leverage covenant.
Moody's expects the company to renegotiate the covenant further
as necessary.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The rated debt consists of a GBP440 million outstanding notes rated
at the same level as CFR, a GBP40 million super senior RCF and
GBP60 million super senior term loan rated at B1. The difference
reflects relative ranking of the instruments in Travelodge's capital structure
in the event of default. Travelodge's capital structure also
includes GBP65 million senior secured notes due 2025, which
are unrated and rank together with the other notes.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Travelodge will continue
to gradually improve its revenue and cash flow generation from the negative
impact of the pandemic while maintaining sufficient liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade the company's rating if Travelodge builds a track
record of profitability improvements and deleveraging. Quantitatively,
an upgrade would also require Moody's adjusted EBITA / Interest well above
1x and generating positive free cash flow.
A negative rating action would result from any operational difficulties
that would lead to a decline in the company's EBITDA, liquidity
concerns, sustainably negative free cash flow generation or an increasing
likelihood of debt restructuring.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Full Moon Holdco 7 Limited
....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B1
..Issuer: Thame and London Limited
....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed
Caa1-PD
....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Caa1
..Issuer: Travelodge Hotels Limited
....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B1
..Issuer: TVL Finance plc
....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Caa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Full Moon Holdco 7 Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Thame and London Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Travelodge Hotels Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: TVL Finance plc
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
PROFILE
Travelodge is a budget hotel chain operating primarily in the fragmented
UK lodging market. As at September 2021, the company controlled
593 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain covering both urban
and roadside locations with the vast majority of rooms in the UK.
In 2019, Travelodge generated revenues of GBP728 million and
reported EBITDA of GBP129 million. Over 90% of Travelodge's
revenues are generated from room bookings, with most of the remainder
generated from food and beverage sales. Around 80% of the
booking orders are placed on the company's website. As a result
of its 2012 restructuring, the shareholders of Travelodge are funds
advised by Golden Tree Asset Management, Avenue Capital and Goldman
Sachs.
Egor Nikishin, CFA
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Richard Etheridge
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454