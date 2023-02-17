Moody's changes Trinseo's outlook to negative

New York, February 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Trinseo PLC ("Trinseo"; Corporate Family Rating at Ba3) and its subsidiary, Trinseo Materials Operating S.C.A., subsequent to the announcement of fourth quarter earnings. Moody's also lowered its Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-3 from SGL-1 and the outlook was changed to negative from stable.

"Third and fourth quarter results reflect the inherent volatility in Trinseo's styrene business combined with weak industry demand in the fourth quarter," stated John Rogers, Senior Vice President at Moody's and lead analyst on Trinseo. The analyst added, "Additionally, short term pricing issues for MMA in Europe had a much greater negative impact on the Engineered Material business than expected and the company forecasted a slow ramp back to EBITDA levels that would fully support the rating."

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Trinseo PLC

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Trinseo PLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

..Issuer: Trinseo Materials Operating S.C.A.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2 (LGD5)

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2 (LGD5)

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Trinseo PLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Trinseo Materials Operating S.C.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Trinseo's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) reflects its size in terms of revenue and assets, significant and sustainable market positions in each of its segments, a diverse operating portfolio, the expected rebound in the profitability of its specialty businesses and a management team that has managed the balance sheet in a conservative manner.

The rating is tempered by the company's exposure to commodity chemicals in Europe at a time when, despite a relatively warm winter, the near-term profitability of its Styrene and Base Plastics businesses may remain depressed for longer than usual. While the size of Trinseo's styrene facilities in Germany and The Netherlands are relatively small compared to new world-scale plants, the cost curve is relatively flat, excluding North American and the Middle East, providing energy cost in Europe are reasonable. However, new crude oil-based capacity coming on-stream in China may create problems if Chinese demand does not rebound in 2023 as anticipated.

The move to a negative outlook reflects the expected delay in returning financial performance to levels that would adequately support the rating with management projecting EBITDA of $375-425 million, and breakeven free cash flow for 2023, which would leave leverage close to, or above, 6x. If quarterly EBITDA fails to rise close to, or above, the $100 million rate by the second quarter of 2023 and the quarterly run rate is not closer to $150 million by year-end 2023, or the first quarter of 2024, then there would be further downward pressure on the rating. The acquisition of Arkema's PMMA business and Aristech's Surfaces business in 2021 significantly increased debt and left the company more vulnerable to the volatility in energy prices in its European operations and the unanticipated imports of MMA derivatives from China.

Trinseo's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating was lowered to SGL-3 reflecting adequate liquidity due to the presence of over $200 million of cash on the balance sheet and full availability of the $150 million accounts receivable facility. Given a weak outlook for first quarter performance, Trinseo will likely have limited access, roughly $112 million, to its $375 million revolver, due to a springing financial covenant. Moody's doesn't believe that Trinseo will encounter difficulty in getting an amendment from the banks to address this issue over the near term. While liquidity for its operations is good, Trinseo will need to come to market to address the September 2024 maturity of its $665 million secured term loan B. Given current market conditions, Moody's has factored in a meaningful increase in Trinseo's interest expense for 2023 and 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade to the rating is highly unlikely over the next 2 years due to its weak financial metrics and limited free cash flow. However, the CFR could be upgraded if Trinseo's businesses excluding Polystyrene and Feedstocks consistently generates EBITDA of over $450 million, balance sheet debt falls to roughly $1.5 billion and free cash flow remains above $150 million. This would also imply that leverage during the next downturn would not rise above 4x. The rating could be downgraded if quarterly EBITDA fails to rise close to, or above, the $100 million rate by the second or third quarter of 2023 and the quarterly run rate is not closer to $150 million by year-end 2023, or the first quarter of 2024, then there would be further downward pressure on the rating.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors are important considerations in Trinseo's credit quality but are not drivers of today's actions. Trinseo's ESG credit impact score is low-to-moderate (CIS-3) similar to most other chemical companies as significant environmental and social risks. Environmental risks (E-5) are very highly negative for most large chemical companies due to the amount of waste and pollution generated on an annual basis relative to most other industries. Trinseo's reports emissions are at the lower end of most commodity chemical companies. Social risks (S-4) are high due to responsible production and health and safety risks owing to the use, or production of, hazardous, flammable or noxious chemicals. Among other products Trinseo has exposure to stryene, which is "reasonably anticipated to be a human carcinogen" by the US regulatory authorities. Trinseo's governance risks are moderately negative (G-3) reflecting its financial policies and management's track record.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Trinseo PLC is the world's largest producer of styrene butadiene (SB) latex, the third largest global producer of polystyrene and a sizable producer of PMMA and engineered polymer blends. Trinseo typically has revenues of $5 billion depending on petrochemical feedstock prices, 26 manufacturing sites around the world, and over 3,400 employees.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

John Rogers

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Karen Nickerson

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

