Moody's changes Tullow's outlook to positive; ratings affirmed

London, June 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the B3 Long-Term Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and the B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) of Tullow Oil plc (Tullow, or the company). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B2 rating of Tullow's outstanding $1.7 billion backed senior secured notes due 2026 and the Caa2 rating of the $800 million backed senior unsecured notes due 2025. The outlook has been changed to positive from stable.

The action follows Tullow's announcement made on 1st June 2022[1] with respect to the proposed all-share merger with UK-based, oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company Capricorn Energy plc (Capricorn). The merger will be implemented by means of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement, where Tullow will acquire all of Capricorn's shares in exchange for new shares in Tullow. Upon completion, Tullow's shareholders will hold approximately 53% of the combined entity, while Capricorn's shareholders will hold the remainder. Closing is expected by the end of 2022, subject to shareholder and various regulatory approvals.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects the announced merger to enlarge Tullow's scale (measured in terms of average daily hydrocarbon production) and to add diversification to the company's business profile. Moody's also expects continued commitment to a conservative financial policy that prioritises balance sheet resilience over shareholder remuneration, resulting in a strengthened financial profile being maintained under a number of hydrocarbon price scenarios.

On a pro-forma basis, Tullow's average daily production would sustainably increase to around 100 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (kboepd) from around 60 kboepd on a standalone basis, supported in the medium term by a pipeline of short-cycle, infrastructure-led development projects. From a business profile perspective, the addition of Capricorn's onshore, gas-weighted assets would reduce Tullow's substantial geographic and asset concentration in Ghana (Government of Ghana, Caa1 Stable), as well as moderately rebalance the commodity mix to 75% liquids / 25% natural gas. These considerations are balanced by a pro-forma meaningful exposure to Egypt (Government of Egypt, B2 Negative) and Capricorn's very short track record of operating hydrocarbon assets within the country. From a financial profile perspective, Moody's estimates that the combined entity's adjusted leverage (measured in terms of Moody's-adjusted debt to average daily production) would decline significantly to $38,500 from $63,000 as at the end of 2021, owing to Capricorn's low debt burden of less than $200 million (as at 31 December 2021) and assuming no further restructuring of the combined entity's capital structure. At the same time, the rating agency expects Retained Cash Flow to debt (as adjusted by Moody's) to rise to 20%-25% in a $70-$65/barrel oil price scenario in 2022-23, nearly doubling from 12.6% in 2021, along with stronger and sustainably positive FCF generation over the same period. Notably, both metrics take into account the $60 million ordinary dividend the combined entity intends to pay to shareholders, which Moody's view as modest and sustainable even in a low oil price environment.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations include Moody's expectation that the combined entity will adopt a conservative financial policy and capital allocation framework, which includes prioritization of balance sheet strength over shareholder remuneration. Moody's views Tullow's intention to pursue an all-share merger with Capricorn as conservative and creditor friendly.

Environmental considerations primarily relate to increasing regulatory risks facing upstream companies as the world moves towards cleaner energy mix, in particular as far as carbon emissions are concerned. However, Moody's expects the shift away from hydrocarbons to occur over a period of decades and that global oil demand will continue to grow through at least the latter half of the 2030's. Moody's considerations also extend to the relevance of decommissioning liabilities, which would remain broadly unchanged at around $500 million on a pro-forma basis. Despite the significant uncertainties relating to the estimated costs for decommissioning, Moody's does not expect costs associated with asset retirement obligations to have a significant adverse effect on Tullow's operating and financial performance in the next few years and within the context of the overall cash generating capacity.

LIQUIDITY

Tullow's liquidity position is good. Moody's assessment considers the company's (i) projected positive Free Cash Flow (FCF) generation in 2022-2023, (ii) retention of sizeable cash balances, underpinned by a pro-forma cash quantum of $1.3 billion, and (iii) access to a committed $500 million cash tranche of the Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) due December 2024, which is currently undrawn and expected to remain unutilised. Internally generated cash flows and available cash should comfortably cover all of Tullow's funding needs over the next 12-18 months.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation of Tullow's proposed merger with Capricorn concluding as planned. In Moody's view, the pro-forma larger scale and more diversified business profile offset the somewhat higher operating risks stemming from the additional exposure to Egypt. The positive outlook also reflects Moody's expectation of continued conservative management of the company's balance sheet in order to maintain the strengthened financial profile and good liquidity position under a number of hydrocarbon price scenarios.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Tullow's ratings would require the company to build a solid operational track record in Egypt, coupled with sustainable strong operational performance in Ghana. Further positive rating pressure would also require rising operating profitability and improving FCF generation accompanied by a strong liquidity profile. Finally, for an upgrade Moody's would require larger production scale and substantial deleveraging, such that E&P debt to average daily production falls below $30,000 and retained cash flow to gross debt improves to at least 15%, which could be achieved if the announced transaction concludes as planned.

Conversely, Tullow's ratings could come under negative pressure if the company's E&P debt to total average daily production remains sustainably above $60,000 or if retained cash flow to debt falls below 10%. Weakening liquidity including a failure to address the 2025 maturities at least 12 months in advance could also lead to a downgrade. Tullow's ratings could be under negative pressure also following a downgrade of Ghana's sovereign rating.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74836. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Tullow Oil plc is a UK-based independent exploration and production oil and gas company, with producing assets located in Ghana, Gabon and CÃ´te d'Ivoire, and contingent resources in Kenya and Guyana. The company holds over 30 licenses across 8 countries and produced around 60 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2021. Tullow Oil plc is listed on the London, Irish and Ghana Stock Exchanges.

