Moody's changes Tutor Perini's outlook to stable, assigns Ba3 rating to proposed credit facilities

Approximately $550 million of debt securities affected

New York, August 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed Tutor Perini Corporation's ("Tutor Perini") outlook to stable from negative and affirmed its B2 corporate family rating, B2-PD probability of default rating, and its B3 senior unsecured notes rating. At the same time, Moody's assigned a Ba3 rating to the company's proposed first lien credit facilities including a $375 million term loan B and a $175 million revolving credit facility. The term loan proceeds will be used to pay off borrowings on its existing credit facility and to redeem its $200 million senior unsecured convertible notes. Tutor Perini's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating was changed to SGL-3 from SGL-4 to reflect the extension of its debt maturities and the additional liquidity provided by the proposed refinancing.

"The change in Tutor Perini's outlook reflects the extension of its debt maturities and the strengthening of its liquidity position from the proposed refinancing. It also incorporates its recently improved operating performance and cash flows." said Michael Corelli, Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Tutor Perini Corporation.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Tutor Perini Corporation

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-4

Assignments:

..Issuer: Tutor Perini Corporation

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned Ba3 (LGD2)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Ba3 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Tutor Perini Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Tutor Perini Corporation

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B3 (LGD5 from LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Tutor Perini's B2 corporate family rating is supported by its moderate leverage, ample interest coverage, good market position, meaningful scale and diversity across a number of US nonresidential building and civil infrastructure construction markets and its strong project backlog. However, its rating is constrained by its relatively thin margins, historically low funds from operations as a percentage of its outstanding debt, inconsistent free cash flow generation, high level of unbilled receivables, significant exposure to fixed-price construction contracts and the risk of weaker future construction activity due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. The company is also exposed to contingent risks associated with periodic contract disputes and the possibility of write-downs as it pursues past due payments.

Tutor Perini's operating performance and cash flows have materially strengthened during the first half of 2020. The improved performance has been driven by increased activities on large infrastructure projects with higher margins and better billing terms, as well as progress on the resolution and collection of disputed balances. This was tempered by the impact of COVID-19 which led to temporary project suspensions and reduced productivity. The improved performance could represent a change in trend versus the company's recent history of somewhat volatile operating results and weak cash flows due to working capital investments resulting from slow paying customers and client driven billing and payment delays on out of scope work.

Tutor Perini's free cash flow has materially strengthened over the LTM period ended June 2020 and it will benefit from enhanced cash flows related to the CARES Act in the second half of the year. However, its funds from operations are still less than 10% of its outstanding debt and the company's future cash flows and the outcome of negotiations and litigation remains uncertain. This was demonstrated by recent adverse outcomes on the Alaskan Way Viaduct Replacement Project (SR 99) that resulted in a $167 million charge in 4Q19 and an unfavorable arbitration ruling pertaining to an electrical project in New York that led to a $13 million charge in 1Q20. Also, while the recent operating performance has been strong and the backlog remains elevated, it has weakened recently and there is the risk that the COVID-19 outbreak could lead to materially lower nonresidential construction activity and lower government revenues and reduced infrastructure investments. The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

If the recent cash flow trends persist and business activity remains healthy then the company's ratings could experience upside pressure since its leverage and interest coverage are currently strong for the rating. Its adjusted leverage ratio (Debt/EBITDA) has declined to about 4.0x and its interest coverage (EBITA/Interest) has risen to around 2.5x over the LTM period ended June 2020.

Tutor Perini's SGL-3 liquidity rating reflects its adequate near-term liquidity and the risks inherent in the engineering & construction sector and the potential adverse effects of economic weakness caused by the coronavirus. The company had an unrestricted cash balance of $183 million as of June 2020, but this included about $125 million of its portion of joint venture cash balances that are only available for joint venture-related uses. The company also had $250 million of availability under its $350 million committed bank credit facility, which had $100 million of borrowings outstanding. Therefore, the company's total liquidity (excluding JV cash) was about $308 million. Its near-term liquidity will decline modestly from the proposed refinancing and its revolver capacity will be reduced by $175 million due to covenant limitations on secured borrowings in its senior notes indenture.

The stable ratings outlook reflects our expectation for improved operating results and cash flows in 2020, but also incorporates the risk it is not sustained considering the company's inconsistent historical performance and the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure could develop if the company completes the proposed refinancing of its convertible notes and extends it debt maturities, materially strengthens its liquidity position, substantially reduces its unbilled receivables, sustains funds from operations at more than 15% of its outstanding debt and consistently generates free cash flow.

Tutor Perini could face a downgrade if it doesn't refinance its convertible notes and extend its debt maturities or its consolidated EBITA margin declines below 4.0%, it sustains funds from operations below 12% of outstanding debt or a leverage ratio above 5.5x. Downward rating pressure could also develop if its liquidity materially weakens.

Tutor Perini Corporation is headquartered in Sylmar, California and provides general contracting, construction management and design-build services to public and private customers primarily in the United States. Tutor Perini's revenues for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2020 was $4.9 billion and its backlog was $10.0 billion. The company reports its results in three segments: Civil (41% of LTM revenues; 55% of backlog as of June 30, 2020) is engaged in public works construction including the repair, replacement and reconstruction of highways, bridges and mass transit systems; Building (38% of LTM revenues; 23% of backlog), which handles large projects in the hospitality and gaming, sports and entertainment, education, transportation and healthcare markets; Specialty Contractors (21% LTM revenues; 22% of backlog) provides mechanical, electrical, plumbing and heating installation services.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction Industry published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061454. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

