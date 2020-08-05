Moody's changes Tutor Perini's outlook to stable, assigns Ba3 rating to proposed credit facilities

Approximately $550 million of debt securities affected
New York, August 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed Tutor Perini Corporation's
("Tutor Perini") outlook to stable from negative and affirmed
its B2 corporate family rating, B2-PD probability of default
rating, and its B3 senior unsecured notes rating. At the
same time, Moody's assigned a Ba3 rating to the company's
proposed first lien credit facilities including a $375 million
term loan B and a $175 million revolving credit facility.
The term loan proceeds will be used to pay off borrowings on its existing
credit facility and to redeem its $200 million senior unsecured
convertible notes. Tutor Perini's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating
was changed to SGL-3 from SGL-4 to reflect the extension
of its debt maturities and the additional liquidity provided by the proposed
refinancing.
"The change in Tutor Perini's outlook reflects the extension of its debt
maturities and the strengthening of its liquidity position from the proposed
refinancing. It also incorporates its recently improved operating
performance and cash flows." said Michael Corelli, Moody's
Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Tutor Perini Corporation.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Tutor Perini Corporation
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Upgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-4
Assignments:
..Issuer: Tutor Perini Corporation
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Assigned Ba3 (LGD2)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Assigned Ba3 (LGD2)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Tutor Perini Corporation
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Tutor Perini Corporation
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed B3 (LGD5 from LGD4)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Tutor Perini's B2 corporate family rating is supported by its moderate
leverage, ample interest coverage, good market position,
meaningful scale and diversity across a number of US nonresidential building
and civil infrastructure construction markets and its strong project backlog.
However, its rating is constrained by its relatively thin margins,
historically low funds from operations as a percentage of its outstanding
debt, inconsistent free cash flow generation, high level of
unbilled receivables, significant exposure to fixed-price
construction contracts and the risk of weaker future construction activity
due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. The company
is also exposed to contingent risks associated with periodic contract
disputes and the possibility of write-downs as it pursues past
due payments.
Tutor Perini's operating performance and cash flows have materially strengthened
during the first half of 2020. The improved performance has been
driven by increased activities on large infrastructure projects with higher
margins and better billing terms, as well as progress on the resolution
and collection of disputed balances. This was tempered by the impact
of COVID-19 which led to temporary project suspensions and reduced
productivity. The improved performance could represent a change
in trend versus the company's recent history of somewhat volatile
operating results and weak cash flows due to working capital investments
resulting from slow paying customers and client driven billing and payment
delays on out of scope work.
Tutor Perini's free cash flow has materially strengthened over the
LTM period ended June 2020 and it will benefit from enhanced cash flows
related to the CARES Act in the second half of the year. However,
its funds from operations are still less than 10% of its outstanding
debt and the company's future cash flows and the outcome of negotiations
and litigation remains uncertain. This was demonstrated by recent
adverse outcomes on the Alaskan Way Viaduct Replacement Project (SR 99)
that resulted in a $167 million charge in 4Q19 and an unfavorable
arbitration ruling pertaining to an electrical project in New York that
led to a $13 million charge in 1Q20. Also, while the
recent operating performance has been strong and the backlog remains elevated,
it has weakened recently and there is the risk that the COVID-19
outbreak could lead to materially lower nonresidential construction activity
and lower government revenues and reduced infrastructure investments.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented
credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety.
If the recent cash flow trends persist and business activity remains healthy
then the company's ratings could experience upside pressure since
its leverage and interest coverage are currently strong for the rating.
Its adjusted leverage ratio (Debt/EBITDA) has declined to about 4.0x
and its interest coverage (EBITA/Interest) has risen to around 2.5x
over the LTM period ended June 2020.
Tutor Perini's SGL-3 liquidity rating reflects its adequate near-term
liquidity and the risks inherent in the engineering & construction
sector and the potential adverse effects of economic weakness caused by
the coronavirus. The company had an unrestricted cash balance of
$183 million as of June 2020, but this included about $125
million of its portion of joint venture cash balances that are only available
for joint venture-related uses. The company also had $250
million of availability under its $350 million committed bank credit
facility, which had $100 million of borrowings outstanding.
Therefore, the company's total liquidity (excluding JV cash) was
about $308 million. Its near-term liquidity will
decline modestly from the proposed refinancing and its revolver capacity
will be reduced by $175 million due to covenant limitations on
secured borrowings in its senior notes indenture.
The stable ratings outlook reflects our expectation for improved operating
results and cash flows in 2020, but also incorporates the risk it
is not sustained considering the company's inconsistent historical
performance and the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive rating pressure could develop if the company completes the proposed
refinancing of its convertible notes and extends it debt maturities,
materially strengthens its liquidity position, substantially reduces
its unbilled receivables, sustains funds from operations at more
than 15% of its outstanding debt and consistently generates free
cash flow.
Tutor Perini could face a downgrade if it doesn't refinance its convertible
notes and extend its debt maturities or its consolidated EBITA margin
declines below 4.0%, it sustains funds from operations
below 12% of outstanding debt or a leverage ratio above 5.5x.
Downward rating pressure could also develop if its liquidity materially
weakens.
Tutor Perini Corporation is headquartered in Sylmar, California
and provides general contracting, construction management and design-build
services to public and private customers primarily in the United States.
Tutor Perini's revenues for the trailing twelve months ended June 30,
2020 was $4.9 billion and its backlog was $10.0
billion. The company reports its results in three segments:
Civil (41% of LTM revenues; 55% of backlog as of June
30, 2020) is engaged in public works construction including the
repair, replacement and reconstruction of highways, bridges
and mass transit systems; Building (38% of LTM revenues;
23% of backlog), which handles large projects in the hospitality
and gaming, sports and entertainment, education, transportation
and healthcare markets; Specialty Contractors (21% LTM revenues;
22% of backlog) provides mechanical, electrical, plumbing
and heating installation services.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction Industry
published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061454.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Michael Corelli, CFA
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Glenn B. Eckert
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
