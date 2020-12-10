Moody's changes U. S. Steel's outlook to stable; affirms all ratings

New York, December 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") changed
United States Steel Corporation 's ("U. S. Steel")
outlook to stable from negative. At the same time, Moody's
affirmed all ratings including the Caa1 Corporate Family rating and the
Caa1-PD Probability of Default rating. The Speculative Grade
Liquidity Rating remains unchanged at SGL-3.
"The change in outlook to stable acknowledges the improving fundamentals
in most of the end markets to which U. S. Steel sells,
both in the US and in Europe, as well as the strong recovery in
flat-rolled and other steel prices, which, while potentially
overheated, are nonetheless likely to remain at favorable levels
for continued performance improvement through the balance of 2020 and
in 2021." said Carol Cowan, Moody's Senior Vice
President and lead analyst for U. S. Steel. "The
outlook change also acknowledges U. S. Steel's announcement
that it is exercising its option to acquire the remaining equity of Big
River Steel for $774 million from available cash, and the
expected strategic benefits and lower cost production profile that full
ownership will bring. However, a level of caution is incorporated
with respect to the execution and timing of achieving the expected business
strategic objectives" Cowan added.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: United States Steel Corporation
....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Caa1
....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed
Caa1-PD
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed B2 (LGD2)
....Senior Unsecured Conv./Exch.
Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)
..Issuer: Allegheny County Industrial Dev.
Auth., PA
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)
..Issuer: Bucks County Industrial Development Auth.,
PA
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)
..Issuer: Hoover (City of) AL, Industrial Devel.
Board
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)
..Issuer: Indiana Finance Authority
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)
..Issuer: Ohio Water Development Authority
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)
..Issuer: Southwestern Illinois Development Authority
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: United States Steel Corporation
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Caa1 CFR reflects U. S. Steels weak debt protection
metrics and high leverage as the impact of the coronavirus on its sales,
revenues and earnings, particularly in the second quarter of 2020,
which represents the trough of deterioration, compounded a weak
performance in 2019. The most segment impacted was the North American
flat-rolled products segment where for the nine months ended September
30, 2020 shipments of 6.5 million tons were down 21%
from the comparable period in 2019.
With the resumption of automotive production in May and improving trends
in other end markets, with the exception of the Oil Country Tubular
Goods (OCTG) markets, where drilling activity remains depressed,
the third quarter evidenced a pick-up in tons shipped in the North
American segment as well as in the U. S. Steel Europe segment
and a turnaround from the steep losses incurred in the first two quarters
of 2020. Nonetheless EBITDA is expected to remain negative for
the full year 2020.
Fundamentals in the steel industry have continued to show improvement
in the back half of 2020 with better capacity utilization, longer
lead times, and strengthened pricing (hot-rolled coil currently
around $875/short ton from a bottom in the low $400's/short
ton in May. The recent run-up in scrap prices are a contributing
factor to the increased hot-rolled coil prices and together with
elevated iron ore prices will restrain the degree of metal margin advancement
that can be achieved. Nonetheless, given the current spread,
metal margins will strengthen materially. Although the run-up
in prices appears to be somewhat over heated given demand not expected
to grow materially beyond pre coronavirus levels, prices are still
expected to remain at healthy levels.
The strengthening price environment will be more reflected in U.
S. Steel's performance in 2021 given the lag nature on its
spot and adjustable contract business. Despite the improved operating
environment, recovery in metrics to levels commensurate with the
rating is expected to be slow but steady. Based upon third quarter
run rates and improvement in EBITDA/ton, EBITDA in 2021, on
a stand alone basis for U. S. Steel is expected to be around
$600 million (unadjusted - approximately $750 million
with Moody's standard adjustments) versus an EBITDA loss in 2020
anticipated at roughly negative $70 million (including Moody's
standard adjustments). On this basis, leverage is expected
to remain elevated at just under 8x in 2021. With the full ownership
of Big River Steel (3.3 million net tons following completion of
its Phase II-A expansion) in 2021 and the Fairfield EAF (1.6
million net tons) having started up -- shipments and lower costs
on this production will benefit earnings performance although the inclusion
of Big River Steel's debt (around $1.9 billion --
its capital structure will remain in place) will contribute to leverage
remaining elevated despite EBITDA from Big River. Free cash flow
is expected to be moderately negative given currently planned capital
expenditures in 2021 of around $675 million.
The exercise of the option to acquire the balance of Big River represents
an important part of U. S. Steels' strategic objective
to be the "Best of Both" with respect to steel making capacity
from EAF's and blast furnaces. Key priorities in this strategy
beyond Big River include the endless casting and rolling project at Mon
Valley, the upgrades to the Gary Hot Strip Mill and the Dynamo line
project as USSK, which is currently delayed.
The SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects U.
S. Steels adequate liquidity position as evidenced by its cash
position of $1.7 billion at September 30, 2020 (excluding
restricted cash held as long-term). The company has a $2
billion asset based revolving credit facility (ABL- matures in
October 2024), which contains a $150 million first in --
last out tranche. $500 million was outstanding under the
ABL at September 30, 2020.
The facility requires the company to maintain a fixed charge coverage
ratio for the most recent four consecutive quarters should availability
be less than the greater of 10% of the total aggregate commitment
and $200 million. The fixed charge ratio allows for certain
exclusions such as certain capital expenditures. As U. S.
Steel would not be able to meet the fixed charge coverage ratio the availability
block is in effect reducing total availability by $200 million
at September 30, 2020. Additionally, due to the levels
of receivables and inventory qualifying for inclusion in the borrowing
base being less than the facility total, availability was reduced
by a further $294 million. Consequently, availability
at September 30, 2020 was $1.0 billion.
The facility can be accelerated 91 days prior to the maturity of any senior
debt outstanding if certain liquidity conditions are not met. With
the company's debt repayments in recent years, there are no
senior note maturities until 2025, subsequent to the maturity date
of the ABL.
There is also a Euro 460 million ($539 million equivalent at September
30, 2020) secured credit facility (receivables and inventory) at
the company's U. S. Steel Kosice (USSK) subsidiary
in Europe, which matures in December 2024. Euro 350 million
(roughly $410 million) was outstanding at September 30, 2020).
The facility contains a net debt/EBITDA covenant for which the first measurement
date is June 30, 2021 and a further covenant requiring that total
equity be no less than 40% of total assets.
Structural considerations
The B2 rating on the senior secured notes reflects their priority position
in the capital structure. The Caa2 ratings on the convertible notes,
senior unsecured notes and IRB's reflects their effective subordination
to the secured ABL and secured notes as well as priority payables.
U. S. Steel, like all producers in the global steel
sector faces pressure to reduce greenhouse gas and air pollution emissions,
among a number of other sustainability issues and will likely incur costs
to meet increasingly stringent regulations. As such, the
company faces longer term secular challenges in the ongoing shift away
from blast furnace steelmaking to EAFs.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Should the improvement in market conditions be sustainable and the strategic
business objectives of the "best of both" strategy be achieved
with the acquisition of the remaining percentage of Big River, positive
momentum on the rating could occur. Quantitatively, should
U. S. Steel be able to sustain leverage of no more than
4.5x through varying price points on the downside and (CFO-dividends)
in excess of 10%, ratings could be positively impacted.
Should debt protection metrics and leverage not evidence and improving
trend or the degree of cash burn exceed expectations and the liquidity
runway deteriorate more rapidly than anticipated the ratings could be
downgraded.
Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States Steel
Corporation is the second largest flat-rolled producer in the US
in terms of production capacity. The company manufactures and sells
a wide variety of steel sheet, tubular and tin products across a
broad array of industries, including service centers, transportation,
appliance, construction, containers, and oil,
gas and petrochemicals. Revenues for the twelve months ended September
30, 2020 were $10.0 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel Industry published
in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1074524.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
