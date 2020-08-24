Moody's changes US Foods' outlook to stable from negative; affirms B2 CFR

New York, August 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) changed its ratings outlook for US Foods, Inc. (USF) to stable from negative. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the company's B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR), B3 senior secured bank facility and notes ratings, and Caa1 senior unsecured notes rating. The speculative grade liquidity rating remains SGL-2.

The change in outlook to stable from negative reflects USF's better than expected operating results and liquidity in Q2 2020, and Moody's projections for good liquidity and gradual earnings recovery over the next 12-18 months.

The affirmation of the CFR, PDR, secured and unsecured debt ratings reflects Moody's expectations for improvement in credit metrics over the next 12-18 months but significant uncertainty with regard to the trajectory of recovery, as well as the integration risk associated with recent acquisitions.

Moody's took the following rating actions for US Foods, Inc.:

.... Corporate family rating, affirmed B2

.... Probability of default rating, affirmed B2-PD

.... Senior secured bank credit facility, affirmed B3 (LGD4)

.... Senior secured regular bond/debenture, affirmed B3 (LGD4)

.... Senior unsecured regular bond/debenture, affirmed Caa1 (LGD6)

.... Outlook, changed to stable from negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 corporate family rating reflects governance considerations, including USF's aggressive acquisition strategy, highlighted by its recent debt-financed acquisitions of SGA's Food Group of Companies and Smart Foodservice, as well as the increased involvement of private equity including board representation. Although the contraction of demand related to COVID-19 has started to reverse, USF is exposed to the hospitality, education and independent restaurant sectors, which are at risk of a protracted period of reduced demand. Moody's base case reflects a gradual but steady recovery, which together with revolver repayment would reduce leverage towards 5.75 times in 2021 from 11 times as of Q2 2020 (Moody's-adjusted).

The rating is supported by USF's scale and market position as one of the leading players in US foodservice. In addition, the rating benefits from the company's good liquidity, including solid cash balances and good availability under the $1.990 billion asset-based revolver, which will support operations despite an expected reduction in operating cash flow in the second half of the year as working capital benefits reverse.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include a sustained improvement in earnings, and a balanced financial strategy that results in debt/EBITDA of under 5.0 times and EBITA/interest expense above 2.5 times on a sustained basis.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include a continued deterioration in operating performance, a longer than anticipated timeframe for the integration of announced acquisitions or the adoption of a more aggressive financial strategy that does not prioritize near term debt reduction that results in debt/EBITDA sustained above 6.0 times or EBITA/interest expense below 1.5 times. A sustained deterioration in liquidity for any reason could also lead to a downgrade.

US Foods, Inc. (USF) is a leading North American foodservice distributor, with annual revenues of around $29 billion (based on 2019, pro forma for the SGA and Smart Foodservice acquisitions). The company operates as a national, broad-line distributor, providing a complete range of products to restaurants, hospitality, education, healthcare and other end segments.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

