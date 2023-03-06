Moody's changes US Silica's outlook to positive; affirms B2 CFR

Approximately $1 billion of new debt rated

New York, March 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's) revised the rating outlook of US Silica Company, Inc. (US Silica) to positive from stable. At the same time, Moody's affirmed US Silica's corporate family rating (CFR) at B2 and its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) at B2-PD. Moody's also assigned a B2 rating to the proposed $950 million senior secured term loan and $150 million revolving credit facility. The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating remains unchanged at SGL-2.

"US Silica's ratings affirmation and positive outlook reflect the company's focus on improving its ability to withstand an industry downcycle through lower fixed costs and debt levels," said Justin Remsen, Moody's Assistant Vice President."

"The company's leverage has declined meaningfully in 2022 as a result of higher earnings and over $250 million in debt reduction pro forma for the proposed refinancing. US Silica's ability to de-lever toward 2.5x will be a key consideration during our outlook period," added Remsen.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: US Silica Company, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

Assignments:

..Issuer: US Silica Company, Inc.

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: US Silica Company, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

US Silica's B2 CFR reflects the company's vulnerability to cyclical end markets, the competitive nature of the business it operates in and significant revenue exposure to the oil and gas industry. At the same time, Moody's takes into consideration US Silica's (i) solid market position as one of the largest providers of industrial and frac sand in the US, (ii) strategic footprint, (iii) distribution capability and (iv) broad customer base. In addition, the rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company's credit profile will benefit from strong underlying fundamentals over the next 12-18 months. Moody's projects US Silica's total debt-to-EBITDA will improve to 2.8x and 2.5x in 2023 and 2024.

US Silica's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's expectation for good liquidity over the next 12-18 months. The liquidity profile is supported by $140 million cash as of December 31, 2022 pro forma for the refinancing, and our expectation for over $140 million of annual free cash flow generation over the next two years. Given the projected cash flow and cash balance, our forecast assumes no reliance on the proposed $150 million revolver in the next twelve months.

The senior secured term loan is expected to contain certain covenant flexibility that if utilized can adversely affect creditors. Notable terms include incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $250 million and 60% of pro forma consolidated EBITDA, plus additional amounts subject to 2.75x total net leverage ratio (if pari passu secured). No portion of the incremental may be incurred with an earlier maturity than the initial term loans. There are no express "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and other conditions. Subsidiaries must provide guarantees whether or not wholly-owned, eliminating the risk that guarantees will be released because they cease to be wholly-owned. There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction. The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

US Silica has a highly negative score (CIS-4). This is mostly attributable to highly negative governance risks score (G-4) stemming from the company's history of elevated leverage and exposure to volatile end markets. Moody's does recognize US Silica's commitment to reduce debt to better position the company in an industry downcycle.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Silica generates free cash flow consistently and achieves meaningful debt reduction, leading to a sustained debt/EBITDA ratio below 4x.

The rating could be downgraded if Debt-to-EBITDA is expected to be above 6x, EBITA-to-Interest expense below 1.0x, or the company's liquidity profile deteriorates.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Building Materials published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74988. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Based in Katy, Texas, US Silica operates silica mining and processing facilities. It is one of the largest producers of commercial silica and engineered materials derived from minerals in North America. The publicly-traded company generated revenue of $1.5 billion for twelve months ending December 31, 2022.

