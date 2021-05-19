Moody's changes Under Armour's outlook to positive; affirms Ba3 CFR

New York, May 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today changed Under Armour, Inc.'s ("Under Armour") outlook to positive from negative. At the same time, Moody's affirmed Under Armour's corporate family rating ("CFR") at Ba3, probability of default rating at Ba3-PD, and unsecured notes at B1. The company's speculative grade liquidity rating was upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2.

"The affirmations and positive outlook reflect Under Armour's improved operating performance and credit metrics as well as very good liquidity," stated Mike Zuccaro, Moody's Vice President. "Prior to the onset of coronavirus, the company was facing significant challenges reinvigorating revenue growth in North America, its largest market. The company has taken significant action to improve brand health and quality of sales and profitability, particularly in North America, its largest and most challenged market over the past few years. These efforts should lead to sustained margin improvement, positive free cash flow and improved credit metrics as sales growth recovers."

The upgrade in its speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-1 from SGL-2 reflects Moody's expectation for very good liquidity, supported by $1.35 billion of unrestricted cash on the balance sheet as of March 31, 2021, full availability under its unrated $1.1 billion revolver, positive free cash flow and ample covenant headroom.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Under Armour, Inc.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Under Armour, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1 (LGD4 from LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Under Armour, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Under Armour's Ba3 CFR reflects its well-known brand and solid competitive position as a leading developer, marketer and distributor of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories in the U.S. and internationally. Also considered are the company's track record of innovation and Moody's positive view of the global sports apparel market, which provides credible longer term organic growth opportunities, particularly in international markets where the company is significantly under penetrated. The rating is supported by governance considerations including a conservative financial strategy that focuses on debt reduction and maintaining moderate financial leverage.

Under Armour is constrained by its reliance on a single brand and limited geographic reach which expose the company to economic cyclicality and inherent changes in consumer preferences in a concentrated region. This is evidenced by recent challenges in its largest market, North America. Under Armour has taken significant action over the past three years to improve its overall profit margins, balance sheet and cash flow. While operating margins remain weak, Moody's expects improvement over time as turnaround efforts have begun to have a positive effect.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The positive outlook reflects Moody's view that continued sales recovery and stronger profitability will result in sustained improvement in credit metrics and continued very good liquidity.

An upgrade would require sustained improvement in operating performance, including sustained growth in its key North American market and a stronger consolidated operating margins, as well as maintenance of very good liquidity. Key metrics include operating margins sustained in the mid-to-high single digit range, debt/EBITDA below 4.0x and EBITA/interest above 3.0x.

Ratings could be downgraded should operating performance trends or liquidity deteriorate, or if financial policies turn aggressive such as through returns to shareholders. Quantitative metrics include debt/EBITDA sustained above 4.5x or EBITA/interest below 2.25x.

Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, Under Armour, Inc. is a designer, developer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Revenue for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 exceeded $4.8 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1182038. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

