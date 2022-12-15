Moody's changes Under Armour's outlook to stable from positive; affirms Ba2 CFR

New York, December 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today changed Under Armour, Inc.'s ("Under Armour") outlook to stable from positive. At the same time, Moody's affirmed Under Armour's corporate family rating ("CFR") at Ba2, probability of default rating ("PDR") at Ba2-PD, and senior unsecured notes rating at Ba3. The company's SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating is unchanged.

The outlook change to stable reflects recent declines in Under Armour's operating performance and credit metrics resulting from the difficult global retail environment. Pressured consumer spending when combined with elevated inventory levels across the industry will likely result in high promotional levels, limiting profit growth over the very near term. As a result, Moody's expects credit metrics will not improve to levels needed to upgrade the company over the next 12 months.

The affirmation of Under Armour's Ba2 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that credit metrics will remain solid over the next 12-18 months despite the more challenging operating environment. Under Amrour's SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects Moody's expectation for very good liquidity, supported by approximately $854 million of unrestricted cash on the balance sheet as of September 30, 2022, full availability under its unrated $1.1 billion revolver, positive free cash flow and ample covenant headroom.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Under Armour, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Under Armour, Inc.

.... Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Under Armour's Ba2 corporate family rating reflects governance considerations, including conservative financial strategies with a track record of debt reduction and maintaining moderate financial leverage. The rating also reflects its well-known brand and solid competitive position in branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories in the US and internationally. Also considered are the company's track record of innovation and Moody's positive view of the global sports apparel market, which provides credible longer-term organic growth opportunities, particularly in international markets where the company is significantly underpenetrated.

Under Armour is constrained by its reliance on a single brand and limited geographic reach, which exposes the company to economic cyclicality and inherent changes in consumer preferences in a concentrated region, as evidenced by it underperformance in North America prior to the pandemic. Under Armour has taken significant actions over the past several years to improve its operations. While operating margins significantly improved in 2021, they remained weak relative to other similarly rated apparel peers and the improvement was short-lived. Now under pressure due to difficult retail operating conditions, it will take additional time to prove that turnaround efforts will have a sustained positive effect

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would require a sustained improvement in operating performance, including continued revenue growth in all markets while maintaining higher margins and very good liquidity. Key metrics include operating margins sustained in the high single digit range or better and debt/EBITDA sustained below 2.0x.

Ratings could be downgraded should operating performance trends or liquidity deteriorate, or if financial policies turn aggressive, such as through debt-financed returns to shareholders or acquisitions. Quantitative metrics include operating margins sustained at or below mid-single digits or debt/EBITDA sustained above 3.5x.

Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, Under Armour, Inc. is a designer, developer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 exceeded $5.75 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael M. Zuccaro

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

