Moody's changes Union Bank of the Philippines' outlook to negative following acquisition announcement

Singapore, January 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has changed Union Bank of the Philippines' (UBP) outlook to negative from stable following the announcement that UBP is acquiring Citigroup's consumer banking business for approximately PHP55 billion.

Moody's has also affirmed UBP's Baa2 long-term local and foreign currency bank deposit and senior unsecured ratings.

A full list of affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that UBP's solvency will weaken after the acquisition is completed, a result of a significant reduction in UBP's post-acquisition capital buffers amid heightened asset risks due to the ongoing pandemic.

The acquisition will reduce Union Bank's capital, and the bank will take multiple years to rebuild its capital buffer. UBP's tangible common equity (TCE) to adjusted risk-weighted assets ratio will decline to around 13.0% following the acquisition, from 15.3% as of the end of 2020. Today's rating action reflects the negative impact of the bank's acquisition strategy, which Moody's regards as a governance risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the implications for the bank's capital, financial strategy and risk management.

Although the acquisition will improve UBP's core profitability due to an increase in the share of higher-yielding retail loans, the extent and sustainability of the potential earnings boost from this acquisition are highly dependent on a successful post-acquisition retention of Citigroup's clients and synergy realization, both of which are uncertain at this point.

Asset risks will remain elevated due to disruptions caused by the ongoing pandemic. UBP's gross nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio increased significantly to 4.9% as of the end of September 2021 from 3.3% as of the end of 2019, as the debt servicing ability of its retail and small and medium-sized enterprise borrowers was severely curtailed during the pandemic.

UBP's funding structure and liquidity will remain stable, in line with its peers', in the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, UBP's long-term ratings are unlikely to be upgraded over the next 12--18 months. Nevertheless, Moody's could revise the outlook to stable if the bank's asset quality improves such that its NPL ratio remains below 4.5%; or if its core profitability improves significantly in a sustainable manner post-acquisition.

Moody's could downgrade UBP's long-term ratings if the bank's TCE ratio declines to consistently below 12%; or if its NPL ratio increases significantly to above 6%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Union Bank of the Philippines (UBP) is a Philippine-based universal bank. As of the end of June 2021, the bank operated a network of 387 branches and 391 onsite and 96 off-site ATMs, and had total reported assets of PHP733.6 billion.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Union Bank of the Philippines

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Union Bank of the Philippines

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa3

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Baa2(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Baa2

.... Long-term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Baa2, Outlook Changed To Negative From Stable

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa2, Outlook Changed To Negative From Stable

.... Long-term Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Baa2, Outlook Changed To Negative From Stable

