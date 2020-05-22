Moody's changes Unite's outlook to stable from positive; ratings affirmed

London, 22 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Baa2 issuer and backed senior unsecured ratings and changed to stable from positive the outlook of UK student housing provider The Unite Group Plc (Unite). At the same time, Moody's affirmed the Baa2 backed senior unsecured rating and changed to stable from positive the outlook of Liberty Living Finance PLC (Liberty Living), a wholly owned subsidiary of Unite.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.

Moody's changed Unite's outlook to stable because it now expects weaker operating performance and slower deleveraging compared to when the agency assigned the positive outlook in July 2019. Demand for the company's rooms will be weaker because enrolments for domestic and international students at UK universities are likely to be lower than pre-outbreak forecasts due to uncertainty around campus closures, health and safety concerns, and potential travel restrictions.

Moody's base case assumes Unite achieves an occupancy rate for the 2020/21 academic year that is around the current 80% reservation rate, but well below the average 98% occupancy rate over the last ten years. However, there are high risks of more challenging downside scenarios given the high degree of uncertainty around enrolment in the autumn term.

Unite's Baa2 ratings affirmation reflects its strong market position as the largest Purpose Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) provider in the UK, its long-standing relationships with UK universities, and the high quality of its portfolio. The company's market letting risk is substantially reduced with around 53% of revenue coming from long-dated nomination agreements with universities. Moody's views student housing as a resilient asset class in terms of rental growth, occupancy, and property valuations, over the cycle compared to other commercial properties.

Unite has enough liquidity to withstand a prolonged period of rental income deterioration. The company had GBP269 million of unrestricted cash reserves as of 17 April 2020, and the earliest debt maturity is April 2022. In addition, the company has secured access to a GBP50 million commitment under the HM Treasury and Bank of England Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF).

Following the completion of Liberty Living's acquisition by Unite in November 2019, the material subsidiaries of both companies guaranteed all the bonds of the combined entity to avoid structural subordination and achieve pari passu ranking of all unsecured creditors.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook assumes no major disruption or delay to the start of the 2020/21 academic year and students largely present on campus resulting in around an 80% occupancy for Unite without the need to heavily discount rents or reimburse substantial amounts of already contracted revenues. The outlook also assumes no change to Moody's current assumption of longer term, underlying strong demand trends for higher education that will support a recovery over the next two to three years.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Governance risks taken into consideration in Unite's credit profile include governance regulations imposed on the company because of its listing on the UK stock exchange. The company's financial policy includes a target loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 35% and a net debt / EBITDA range of 6-7x.

KEY CREDIT METRICS

As of 31 December 2019 proforma for the Liberty Living acquisition, Unite's Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets stood at 38.8%, with a Moody's-adjusted Net debt/EBITDA of 8.1x and a Moody's-adjusted fixed charge coverage of 3.3x. All Moody's-adjusted metrics are based on a see-through pro rata consolidation of Unite's two joint ventures (JVs) because it believes this view better illustrates the company's credit profile. Unite's financial reports show the JVs based on the equity accounting method, although the company discloses detailed information on the operations of the JVs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

• Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets sustained below 40%

• Moody's-adjusted Net debt/EBITDA sustained around 7.5x

• Moody's-adjusted fixed charge coverage sustained above 3.5x

• Development pipeline below 10%, as measured by Moody's metric of total cost to complete committed developments over total assets

• Strong liquidity management and maintaining unencumbered assets well above 60% of total assets

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

• Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets sustainably above 45%

• Moody's-adjusted Net debt/EBITDA sustained above 10x

• Moody's-adjusted fixed charge coverage sustained below 2.5x for a protracted period

• Development pipeline materially above 10%

• Weaker operating performance including inability to maintain consistently high occupancy levels and strong rental growth

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: The Unite Group Plc

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

.... Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Liberty Living Finance PLC

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: The Unite Group Plc

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Liberty Living Finance PLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

PROFILE

The Unite Group plc (Unite) is the largest provider of student accommodation in the UK managing 74,108 beds that it owns fully or partially through its JVs, and generating GBP300 million of annual rental income.

On a see-through basis, the estimated value of Unite's property portfolio was GBP4.8 billion as of 31 December 2019, of which GBP3.4 billion is wholly owned and GBP1.3 billion is represented by Unite's shares in its JVs. The company has a 50% stake in London Student Accommodation Joint Venture (LSAV) and a 22% stake in Unite UK Student Accommodation Fund (USAF).

The company is a listed REIT on the London Stock Exchange, with a market capitalisation of GBP2.65 billion as of 21 May 2020.

