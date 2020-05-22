Moody's changes Unite's outlook to stable from positive; ratings affirmed

London, 22 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the
Baa2 issuer and backed senior unsecured ratings and changed to stable
from positive the outlook of UK student housing provider The Unite Group
Plc (Unite). At the same time, Moody's affirmed the
Baa2 backed senior unsecured rating and changed to stable from positive
the outlook of Liberty Living Finance PLC (Liberty Living), a wholly
owned subsidiary of Unite.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented.
Moody's changed Unite's outlook to stable because it now expects
weaker operating performance and slower deleveraging compared to when
the agency assigned the positive outlook in July 2019. Demand for
the company's rooms will be weaker because enrolments for domestic
and international students at UK universities are likely to be lower than
pre-outbreak forecasts due to uncertainty around campus closures,
health and safety concerns, and potential travel restrictions.
Moody's base case assumes Unite achieves an occupancy rate for the 2020/21
academic year that is around the current 80% reservation rate,
but well below the average 98% occupancy rate over the last ten
years. However, there are high risks of more challenging
downside scenarios given the high degree of uncertainty around enrolment
in the autumn term.
Unite's Baa2 ratings affirmation reflects its strong market position as
the largest Purpose Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) provider in the
UK, its long-standing relationships with UK universities,
and the high quality of its portfolio. The company's market
letting risk is substantially reduced with around 53% of revenue
coming from long-dated nomination agreements with universities.
Moody's views student housing as a resilient asset class in terms of rental
growth, occupancy, and property valuations, over the
cycle compared to other commercial properties.
Unite has enough liquidity to withstand a prolonged period of rental income
deterioration. The company had GBP269 million of unrestricted
cash reserves as of 17 April 2020, and the earliest debt maturity
is April 2022. In addition, the company has secured access
to a GBP50 million commitment under the HM Treasury and Bank of England
Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF).
Following the completion of Liberty Living's acquisition by Unite
in November 2019, the material subsidiaries of both companies guaranteed
all the bonds of the combined entity to avoid structural subordination
and achieve pari passu ranking of all unsecured creditors.
OUTLOOK
The stable outlook assumes no major disruption or delay to the start of
the 2020/21 academic year and students largely present on campus resulting
in around an 80% occupancy for Unite without the need to heavily
discount rents or reimburse substantial amounts of already contracted
revenues. The outlook also assumes no change to Moody's current
assumption of longer term, underlying strong demand trends for higher
education that will support a recovery over the next two to three years.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
Governance risks taken into consideration in Unite's credit profile include
governance regulations imposed on the company because of its listing on
the UK stock exchange. The company's financial policy includes
a target loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 35% and a net
debt / EBITDA range of 6-7x.
KEY CREDIT METRICS
As of 31 December 2019 proforma for the Liberty Living acquisition,
Unite's Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets stood at
38.8%, with a Moody's-adjusted Net debt/EBITDA
of 8.1x and a Moody's-adjusted fixed charge coverage of
3.3x. All Moody's-adjusted metrics are based
on a see-through pro rata consolidation of Unite's two joint
ventures (JVs) because it believes this view better illustrates the company's
credit profile. Unite's financial reports show the JVs based
on the equity accounting method, although the company discloses
detailed information on the operations of the JVs.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE
• Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets sustained below
40%
• Moody's-adjusted Net debt/EBITDA sustained around 7.5x
• Moody's-adjusted fixed charge coverage sustained above 3.5x
• Development pipeline below 10%, as measured by Moody's
metric of total cost to complete committed developments over total assets
• Strong liquidity management and maintaining unencumbered assets
well above 60% of total assets
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE
• Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets sustainably above
45%
• Moody's-adjusted Net debt/EBITDA sustained above 10x
• Moody's-adjusted fixed charge coverage sustained below 2.5x
for a protracted period
• Development pipeline materially above 10%
• Weaker operating performance including inability to maintain consistently
high occupancy levels and strong rental growth
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
Affirmations:
..Issuer: The Unite Group Plc
.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2
.... Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2
..Issuer: Liberty Living Finance PLC
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: The Unite Group Plc
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
..Issuer: Liberty Living Finance PLC
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
PROFILE
The Unite Group plc (Unite) is the largest provider of student accommodation
in the UK managing 74,108 beds that it owns fully or partially through
its JVs, and generating GBP300 million of annual rental income.
On a see-through basis, the estimated value of Unite's
property portfolio was GBP4.8 billion as of 31 December 2019,
of which GBP3.4 billion is wholly owned and GBP1.3
billion is represented by Unite's shares in its JVs. The
company has a 50% stake in London Student Accommodation Joint Venture
(LSAV) and a 22% stake in Unite UK Student Accommodation Fund (USAF).
The company is a listed REIT on the London Stock Exchange, with
a market capitalisation of GBP2.65 billion as of 21 May 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
