Moody's changes Unither's outlook to stable, affirms B2 ratings

Paris, November 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of UniFin (Unither or the company). At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the B2 instrument ratings of the EUR305 million backed senior secured term loan B and the EUR25 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF), both borrowed by the company. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in outlook to stable primarily reflects the improved financial performance over the current year, following a deterioration of key credit metrics in 2021 indirectly caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Moody's estimates that the company's key credit metrics will remain adequately positioned for Unither's B2 rating category over the next 12-18 months, including Moody's-adjusted gross leverage trending towards 4x, with a Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt ratio of 1.5%, and continued adequate liquidity.

Over the next 12-18 months, the agency expects the company to show top-line growth in the mid-to-high-single digits in percentage terms, thanks to the strong rebound in demand for blow-fill-seal (BFS) technology, where the company continues to have a leading global position. Growth will also be supported by the recent acquisition of a manufacturing facility in Brazil, which will increase the company's capacity in Steriles in the region, with only moderate integration risks. Moody's expects the company to maintain EBITDA margin thanks to its ability to pass through costs, and therefore the agency estimates that the company's Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin will stay at around 22-23% over the next 12-18 months, similar to the 2022 levels, despite high raw materials and energy costs.

On 26 October, the company announced that Ardian, the company's majority shareholder, will sell its stake in the company to a consortium of current and new investors, led by the company's CEO, which currently controls around 25% of the company's voting rights. The closing of the transaction is expected in early 2023. The agency understands that both the financial policy and strategy of the company will not materially change, and the company will remain primarily focused on organic growth and consolidating the company's market position in China, with a few selective acquisitions to improve manufacturing capacity. Moody's also understands that in the future structure no shareholder will have a controlling position or a majority of votes in the Board of Directors.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Unither's credit metrics will continue to improve in the next 12-18 months, with a Moody's-adjusted gross leverage trending towards 4x driven by stronger earnings and positive Moody's-adjusted FCF. The outlook assumes that the company's financial policy and governance standards will not deteriorate with the future ownership structure.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Unither's liquidity is adequate, supported by EUR53 million of cash on balance at end of September 2022; access to a EUR25 million backed senior secured RCF fully undrawn as of September 2022; and Moody's expectations of a positive Moody's-adjusted FCF generation over the next 12-18 months. The company's next debt maturities are its backed senior secured RCF due in 2024 and the backed senior secured term loan B debt due in 2025. However, the agency expects these facilities will be refinanced with the change in ownership, early next year.

The backed senior secured RCF has a springing net leverage covenant, defined as a net senior secured leverage ratio at 7.35x, tested only if the backed senior secured RCF is drawn more than 35%. We expect the company to maintain good capacity under this covenant, as the ratio was 2.7x as of September 2022.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2-PD is in line with the CFR and reflects a 50% recovery rate, given the all-bank debt and covenant-lite structure. UniFin is at the top of the restricted group and the issuer of the EUR305 million backed senior secured term loan B, as well as the EUR25 million backed senior secured RCF. Both instruments are rated B2, rank pari passu and have a fairly limited security package consisting only of share pledges. The loan facilities benefit from guarantees from subsidiaries representing at least 80% of EBITDA. Other debts for EUR24 million as of September 2022 include loans from BPI France.

Convertible bonds are issued outside of the restricted group at the level of the reporting entity Uni Invest, and Moody's treats these convertible bonds as equity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure could develop in the medium term in case (1) Unither's business profile becomes more diversified in terms of customers and end-markets, (2) and its Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA remains sustainably below 4.5x along with a prudent financial policy, (3) and Unither sustains meaningful positive Moody's-adjusted FCF and maintains adequate liquidity.

Downward rating pressure could develop in case (1) industry fundamentals soften or the company loses important customers, (2) or its Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA increases above 5.5x for a prolonged period, or its (3) Moody's-adjusted FCF generation or liquidity weakens.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Unither is a niche operator in the broader contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market. It is mainly active in the secondary manufacturing and packaging part segments, with a particular focus on the blow-fill-seal (BFS) technology. During the twelve months ended September 2022, it generated EUR342 million of net sales and company-adjusted EBITDA of EUR93 million. The company is currently majority owned by Ardian, a financial sponsor, while the current CEO's family controls around 25% of voting rights, and other top executives of the company have 11%.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gilberto Ramos, CFA

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Victoria Maisuradze

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

