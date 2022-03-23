Moody's changes University of Southampton's outlook to positive from stable, affirms A1 ratings

London, March 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the A1 long-term issuer rating of the University of Southampton (Southampton or the university) and its A1 senior unsecured debt rating. Moody's also affirmed the Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of Southampton at a2. Southampton's outlook was changed to positive from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE POSITIVE OUTLOOK

Southampton's outlook change to positive from stable reflects Southampton's excellent management and governance, including tight management of expenses, which has positioned the university well relative to its peers. After demonstrating resiliency through previous sector-wide challenges, including ongoing tuition fee freeze on domestic undergraduate, adverse demographics and the covid-19 pandemic, Moody's expects that the university will continue to post strong fiscal outcomes despite emerging challenges in the operating environment including higher inflation and lower economic growth. The university's resilience to date is illustrated by its continuous growth of cash and investments of 7% per year on average since its 2017 bond issuance, without drawing on new debt.

RATIONALE FOR THE RATINGS AFFIRMATION

The affirmation of the A1 ratings reflects the entity's high wealth and liquidity position. Southampton's wealth, measured in total cash and investments, is relatively high compared to peers of similar budget size. It reached GBP 591 million in fiscal 2021, covering 1.1x its operating expenses, outperforming UK A1-rated peers (median of 0.8x). Moody's anticipates coverage will be maintained as the university's strong cash generation will outpace capital spending.

Southampton's strong margins are also a key credit strength. In fiscal 2020, despite the covid-19 pandemic, Southampton's EBIDA margin increased to 16%, compared to a median of 11% for its A1-rated UK peers, thanks to strong cost management. Although the university's decision to postpone to January its entry date for international postgraduate students in fiscal 2021 led to a decrease in EBIDA to 11% in fiscal 2021, Moody's anticipates it will recover to 17% in fiscal 2022 boosted by the fees of postponed students and strong international student enrolment.

Southampton benefits from diverse revenue sources, which supported revenue growth from fiscal 2017 to 2020, despite a strategic choice to maintain high entry tariffs throughout unfavourable demographics, which decreased its student population. Tuition fees and auxiliaries represented 47% of its income over the past five years, the lowest contributor among its UK A1-rated peers.

The A1 ratings also reflect Southampton's excellent market position as a research-intensive university. Southampton achieved its goal of ranking in the global top 100 and national top 20, a testimony to its strong financial management, ongoing focus on quality of student intake, long-term strategic planning, and ability to execute its strategy despite the challenging operating environment. As a founding member of the Russell Group, an elite group of 24 research-intensive UK universities, Southampton benefits from a significant research income, representing around 21% of turnover.

The ratings also reflect Southampton's moderate debt burden, with cash and investments covering 0.8x its total adjusted debt. Southampton benefits from low treasury risk, with low refinancing risk due to a bond repayment investment fund and 99% at fixed interest rate, a positive given rising interest rates. The university is on a slow deleveraging trend, despite continuing its capital spending plan, which will maintain its excellent debt coverage ratios expected to remain above 5x in the next three years.

Total adjusted debt includes pension liabilities which is an increasing budget pressure for universities, especially UK universities compared to their international peers due to the prevalence of defined benefit schemes. Southampton has managed its pension scheme risk by closing its defined benefit scheme for non-academic staff to new members in December 2018 and opening a defined contribution scheme instead.

As per the application of Moody's Joint Default Analysis for Government-Related Issuers, Southampton's Baseline Credit Assessment is a2. The final rating of A1 incorporates the one-notch uplift provided by Moody's assessment of a high likelihood of support from the United Kingdom, Government of (Aa3 stable) in the event that Southampton were to experience liquidity distress.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental considerations are material to Southampton's credit profile. In line with the rest of the UK, the sector's main environmental risk exposures relate to water shortage and flood risk. Flood risk is managed by country and national authorities, and therefore the financial burden of adapting to increased flood risk will not fall on individual universities. The university has a commitment, however, to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030, which will require significant capital and operating spending from Southampton, impacting its operating performance.

Social risks are material to Southampton's credit profile, including demographics, socially-driven government policy agendas, changing student preferences and labour relations. The university-age population in the UK is growing, driving higher student demand. Universities are susceptible to government policy on tuition fees and immigration which can affect student demand and income. Universities are also exposed to labour relations risks including limited expenditure flexibility as a result of its highly-skilled, unionised workforce. The public health and travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus outbreak has weighed on demand from postgraduate and international students.

Governance considerations are material to Southampton's credit profile and the university's financial policy and strategy are assessed as part of the scorecard. UK universities also benefit from the strong regulatory framework governing the sector under the Office for Students, which monitors financial viability. We view Southampton's financial management as strong, with a track record of accurate budgeting and delivering on planned savings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the ratings could result from a resilient performance throughout the upper inflationary pressures, translated by a higher EBIDA margin and a stronger revenue generation than its UK rated peers. A strengthening of government oversight, support or increased funding for the higher education sector, or an upgrade of the UK sovereign rating would also exert positive pressure on the ratings.

A downgrade is unlikely given the positive outlook. However, Moody's could change the outlook to stable from one or a combination of the following: (1) slowing or declining operating revenue as a result of lower student demand and enrolments, (2) a failure to execute its capital plan to expected timelines or budgets, (3) an erosion of cash beyond expected levels or (4) a debt increase that would reduce Southampton's strong debt coverage ratios. Downward pressure could also result from a further downgrade of the UK sovereign's rating or a dilution of support for the higher education sector.

