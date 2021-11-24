Moody's changes VAC's outlook to positive from stable; affirms Caa1 ratings

Frankfurt am Main, November 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the Caa1 corporate family
rating (CFR) and the Caa1-PD probability of default rating (PDR)
of New VAC Intermediate Holdings BV (VAC or the company) as well as the
Caa1 ratings of the $30 million backed senior secured revolving
credit facility (RCF) and the $225 million backed senior secured
first-lien term loan borrowed by VAC Germany Holdings GmbH,
a Germany domiciled wholly owned subsidiary of VAC. The outlook
on VAC and VAC Germany Holdings GmbH was changed to positive from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The change of the outlook to positive and the affirmation of VAC's
Caa1 CFR and Caa1-PD PDR recognise the company's recent progress
in deleveraging and its ability to sustain recently recovered profitability
despite inflationary pressures, mainly related to material inputs
such as nickel, cobalt and rare earth minerals, and some supply
chain constraints. The rating action further takes into consideration
Moody's expectation that over the next 12-18 months VAC will
continue to expand its Moody's-adjusted EBITDA and will generate
modestly positive free cash flow (FCF) on the back of increased sales
volumes and further implementation of cost efficiency measures.
This expectation increases the likelihood that the company will continue
its deleveraging trajectory and increase cash flow generation through
2022 towards a level commensurate with a B3 rating, including Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA decreasing to below 7.0x.
As of 30 September 2021, VAC's Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA decreased to 13.5x from slightly under 25.0x
in 2020 driven by EBITDA expansion. During the first nine months
of 2021, the company's revenue and company-adjusted
EBITDA expanded by 17% and 58%, respectively,
driven by increased demand for the company's products across all
end markets, and in particular electrification of transportation,
solar energy and industrial automation. The expansion of the company-adjusted
EBITDA was further supported by a recovery in profitability with company-adjusted
EBITDA margin reaching 17% (9m2020: 13%) as a result
of better absorption of fixed costs, cost savings and restructuring
initiatives. The 2021 EBITDA margin is stronger than VAC's
previous peak margin 16% in 2018.
In the first nine months of 2021, VAC's order intake showed
a strong 64% year-on-year growth driven by the surge
in demand for electric vehicles and related charging infrastructure,
industrial drivers and alternative energy generation. As of November
2021, the company's order backlog was nearing €300 million,
a record high level for the past four years, which provides good
visibility into top line development for 2022. Notwithstanding
these signs of improvement, a higher rating would require more evidence
of VAC's ability to convert its large order intake into sales as
well as expectations for a sustainable recovery in earnings beyond 2021
that would allow VAC to materially reduce its financial leverage to below
7.0x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA.
The agency expects VAC's leverage to improve to around 11.0x
by end-2021 and further decline to 7.0x-7.5x
range in 2022. Moody's forecast assumes that demand conditions
will remain solid as seen in recent months, however, with
some cooling off in the order intake compared to recent high levels as
well as potential for modest delays in order execution prompted by customers
or general supply chain constraints.
The Caa1 rating continues to be constrained by the company's high Moody's-adjusted
leverage, partly because of sizeable pension obligations which account
for around 45% of Moody's-adjusted debt, and
its modest size.
At the same time, VAC's good market position in special magnetic
materials and components which are often core for its customers' products,
good margins as cost initiatives take hold and the expectation of long-term
growth in end-markets continue to support its credit profile.
LIQUIDITY
VAC's liquidity is adequate. As of 30 September 2021,
the company had €43 million of cash, which is further supported
by €20 million available under a term loan until November 2022 and
a fully available $30 million (€26 million equivalent) RCF
until March 2023. Moody's expects these liquidity sources,
together with funds from operations of over €45 million from Q4 2021
through the end of 2022, to accommodate seasonal working capital
swings, and planned capital spending of around €34 million
(including R&D spending and lease payments), as well as upcoming
debt maturities of around €5 million and final settlement of the
cross-currency swap.
The available RCF is subject to a springing leverage covenant of 5.35x,
to be tested if drawings exceed 35% of the facility. Moody's
expects the company to be compliant with its covenant (which is based
on leverage as defined by the company and excluding pension liabilities).
No significant debt repayments are due until 2025 when the company's term
loans mature.
RATIONALE FOR THE POSITIVE OUTLOOK
The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that VAC will be able
to maintain its recently restored profit margins, continue to reduce
leverage, generate modest positive free cash flow and that the company
will maintain at least adequate liquidity.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
VAC's capital structure comprises a $225 million backed senior
secured first-lien term loan and a $30 million RCF,
which rank pari passu with each other, and a €70 million (currently
€50 million drawn) senior secured first-lien term loan.
The €70 million loan is borrowed by a subsidiary outside of the restricted
group of the rated instruments but shares largely the same security package
and is guaranteed by the same operating companies. In addition,
the €70 million loan benefits from a pledge over certain land that
is not accessible to the original lenders, which makes it rank first
in the priority of claims in an enforcement scenario. Given the
size of the loan (currently €50 million drawn) and respective pledge
amount, both the revolver and the original term loan comprise most
of the debt in the capital structure before giving effect to the pension,
which aligns the instruments' ratings with the CFR. However,
in the event the drawings on the new facility increase or the value of
respective security increases, the instruments' ratings could be
notched down from the CFR rating, reflecting the more material proportion
of higher ranking debt, including trade payables, which are
aligned with the most senior material debt class.
VAC Germany Holdings GmbH (the German borrower) and New VAC US LLC (the
US borrower) hold instrument ratings that are consistent with the CFR.
Under a default scenario, Moody's expects the recovery of
the backed senior secured bank credit facilities to be in line with that
represented by the CFR partly because of the guarantee from New VAC Intermediate
Holdings BV.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if the company's Moody's-adjusted
EBITA margin increases sustainably above 8%, its Moody's-adjusted
gross debt/EBITDA reduces below 7.0x on a sustained basis,
and the company generates meaningful positive FCF and maintains an adequate
liquidity profile with sufficient covenant headroom at all times.
The ratings could be downgraded if the company's FCF remains negative
for a prolonged period of time or its liquidity weakens, including
tightening covenant headroom under the revolving credit facility.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published
in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
New VAC Ultimate Holdings BV (VAC) is the top holding company in the organization
structure and is owned by Apollo Global Management. The Caa1 CFR
is under the guarantor of the issued debt New VAC Intermediate Holdings
BV. This entity lies below New VAC Ultimate Holdings BV,
which in turn is the indirect parent of the co-borrowers VAC Germany
Holding GmbH and New VAC US LLC.
The company focuses on special magnetic materials and components,
and serves key global markets, including automotive systems,
industrial automation and the medical community. Headquartered
in Hanau, Germany, the company reports in euros. The
company operates manufacturing facilities in the Americas, Europe
and Asia. In the twelve months that ended September 2021,
VAC generated revenue of €379 million and EBITDA (as adjusted by
the company) of €64.7 million.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Elvira Nurgalieva
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Karen Berckmann, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454