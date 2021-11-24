Moody's changes VAC's outlook to positive from stable; affirms Caa1 ratings

Frankfurt am Main, November 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR) and the Caa1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of New VAC Intermediate Holdings BV (VAC or the company) as well as the Caa1 ratings of the $30 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) and the $225 million backed senior secured first-lien term loan borrowed by VAC Germany Holdings GmbH, a Germany domiciled wholly owned subsidiary of VAC. The outlook on VAC and VAC Germany Holdings GmbH was changed to positive from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change of the outlook to positive and the affirmation of VAC's Caa1 CFR and Caa1-PD PDR recognise the company's recent progress in deleveraging and its ability to sustain recently recovered profitability despite inflationary pressures, mainly related to material inputs such as nickel, cobalt and rare earth minerals, and some supply chain constraints. The rating action further takes into consideration Moody's expectation that over the next 12-18 months VAC will continue to expand its Moody's-adjusted EBITDA and will generate modestly positive free cash flow (FCF) on the back of increased sales volumes and further implementation of cost efficiency measures. This expectation increases the likelihood that the company will continue its deleveraging trajectory and increase cash flow generation through 2022 towards a level commensurate with a B3 rating, including Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA decreasing to below 7.0x.

As of 30 September 2021, VAC's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA decreased to 13.5x from slightly under 25.0x in 2020 driven by EBITDA expansion. During the first nine months of 2021, the company's revenue and company-adjusted EBITDA expanded by 17% and 58%, respectively, driven by increased demand for the company's products across all end markets, and in particular electrification of transportation, solar energy and industrial automation. The expansion of the company-adjusted EBITDA was further supported by a recovery in profitability with company-adjusted EBITDA margin reaching 17% (9m2020: 13%) as a result of better absorption of fixed costs, cost savings and restructuring initiatives. The 2021 EBITDA margin is stronger than VAC's previous peak margin 16% in 2018.

In the first nine months of 2021, VAC's order intake showed a strong 64% year-on-year growth driven by the surge in demand for electric vehicles and related charging infrastructure, industrial drivers and alternative energy generation. As of November 2021, the company's order backlog was nearing €300 million, a record high level for the past four years, which provides good visibility into top line development for 2022. Notwithstanding these signs of improvement, a higher rating would require more evidence of VAC's ability to convert its large order intake into sales as well as expectations for a sustainable recovery in earnings beyond 2021 that would allow VAC to materially reduce its financial leverage to below 7.0x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA.

The agency expects VAC's leverage to improve to around 11.0x by end-2021 and further decline to 7.0x-7.5x range in 2022. Moody's forecast assumes that demand conditions will remain solid as seen in recent months, however, with some cooling off in the order intake compared to recent high levels as well as potential for modest delays in order execution prompted by customers or general supply chain constraints.

The Caa1 rating continues to be constrained by the company's high Moody's-adjusted leverage, partly because of sizeable pension obligations which account for around 45% of Moody's-adjusted debt, and its modest size.

At the same time, VAC's good market position in special magnetic materials and components which are often core for its customers' products, good margins as cost initiatives take hold and the expectation of long-term growth in end-markets continue to support its credit profile.

LIQUIDITY

VAC's liquidity is adequate. As of 30 September 2021, the company had €43 million of cash, which is further supported by €20 million available under a term loan until November 2022 and a fully available $30 million (€26 million equivalent) RCF until March 2023. Moody's expects these liquidity sources, together with funds from operations of over €45 million from Q4 2021 through the end of 2022, to accommodate seasonal working capital swings, and planned capital spending of around €34 million (including R&D spending and lease payments), as well as upcoming debt maturities of around €5 million and final settlement of the cross-currency swap.

The available RCF is subject to a springing leverage covenant of 5.35x, to be tested if drawings exceed 35% of the facility. Moody's expects the company to be compliant with its covenant (which is based on leverage as defined by the company and excluding pension liabilities). No significant debt repayments are due until 2025 when the company's term loans mature.

RATIONALE FOR THE POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that VAC will be able to maintain its recently restored profit margins, continue to reduce leverage, generate modest positive free cash flow and that the company will maintain at least adequate liquidity.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

VAC's capital structure comprises a $225 million backed senior secured first-lien term loan and a $30 million RCF, which rank pari passu with each other, and a €70 million (currently €50 million drawn) senior secured first-lien term loan. The €70 million loan is borrowed by a subsidiary outside of the restricted group of the rated instruments but shares largely the same security package and is guaranteed by the same operating companies. In addition, the €70 million loan benefits from a pledge over certain land that is not accessible to the original lenders, which makes it rank first in the priority of claims in an enforcement scenario. Given the size of the loan (currently €50 million drawn) and respective pledge amount, both the revolver and the original term loan comprise most of the debt in the capital structure before giving effect to the pension, which aligns the instruments' ratings with the CFR. However, in the event the drawings on the new facility increase or the value of respective security increases, the instruments' ratings could be notched down from the CFR rating, reflecting the more material proportion of higher ranking debt, including trade payables, which are aligned with the most senior material debt class.

VAC Germany Holdings GmbH (the German borrower) and New VAC US LLC (the US borrower) hold instrument ratings that are consistent with the CFR. Under a default scenario, Moody's expects the recovery of the backed senior secured bank credit facilities to be in line with that represented by the CFR partly because of the guarantee from New VAC Intermediate Holdings BV.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company's Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin increases sustainably above 8%, its Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA reduces below 7.0x on a sustained basis, and the company generates meaningful positive FCF and maintains an adequate liquidity profile with sufficient covenant headroom at all times.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's FCF remains negative for a prolonged period of time or its liquidity weakens, including tightening covenant headroom under the revolving credit facility.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

New VAC Ultimate Holdings BV (VAC) is the top holding company in the organization structure and is owned by Apollo Global Management. The Caa1 CFR is under the guarantor of the issued debt New VAC Intermediate Holdings BV. This entity lies below New VAC Ultimate Holdings BV, which in turn is the indirect parent of the co-borrowers VAC Germany Holding GmbH and New VAC US LLC.

The company focuses on special magnetic materials and components, and serves key global markets, including automotive systems, industrial automation and the medical community. Headquartered in Hanau, Germany, the company reports in euros. The company operates manufacturing facilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. In the twelve months that ended September 2021, VAC generated revenue of €379 million and EBITDA (as adjusted by the company) of €64.7 million.

