Moody's changes VAT's outlook to positive; affirms Ba2 CFR

London, December 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and the Ba2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of VAT Group AG's (VAT, or the company). Concurrently, Moody's changed the outlook to positive from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action balances (i) the improvement in VAT's key credit metrics, prompted by supportive trading conditions since 2020 with (ii) the uncertain magnitude and length of the cyclical semiconductor downturn expected during 2023, which Moody's projects will have some adverse impact on the company's financial metrics. In the rating agency's view, declining chip demand and ongoing chip inventory corrections in the semiconductor supply chain will likely lead to a contraction in VAT's revenue by about 20% in 2023 (compared to 2022 expected levels), followed by a recovery in 2024. Nevertheless, Moody's projects VAT to maintain strong financial metrics over the next 12-18 months, including Moody's-adjusted gross debt to EBITDA below 1.0x and EBITDA margins in the mid-30s, which positions VAT strongly to weather the inherent cyclicality in the key semiconductor end-market.

The positive outlook indicates that VAT's CFR is strongly positioned within the Ba2 rating category, owing to the company's (i) continued capitalization on strong demand for vacuum valves and after-sale services, coupled with steady market share gains in both segments over the past few years, (ii) high profitability and sustained positive free cash flow (FCF) generation, supported by a flexible cost structure and low capital investment requirements, and (iii) track record of abiding by a conservative financial policy, despite high dividends paid out.

At the same time, the Ba2 CFR remains constrained by VAT's small revenue base and substantial customer concentration, reflective of the company's rather small addressable market and exposure to significantly larger original equipment manufacturers (OEM) customers. The rating also reflects VAT's high exposure to volatile demand from the semiconductor industry, which is to some extent mitigated by the company's high-end product offering, high market share, established customer relationships and rising contribution from after-sale services and other industrial applications to the product mix.

LIQUIDITY

VAT's liquidity is good. Moody's assessment incorporates the expectation that VAT will (i) continue to generate positive FCF in 2023-24 after expansionary capital investments and substantial dividend payments, (ii) maintain adequate cash balances, and (iii) successfully address the comprehensive refinancing of its capital structure, considering that the outstanding CHF200 million bond and the US$300 million RCF both mature in 2023.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that VAT will maintain its strong market position, flexible cost structure and financial discipline supporting the retention of a strong credit profile, particularly through near term industry downturns.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

At this stage, further positive rating pressure requires the company to demonstrate resilient topline and profitability at times of cyclical downturns. Positive rating pressure would also require:

>Revenue in excess of $1.0 billion on a sustained basis

>A higher proportion of net recurring service and aftermarket revenue to help offset demand volatility

>EBITDA margin (Moody's-adjusted) above 30%

>Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA below 1.5x and not significantly exceeding 2.5x through the cycle while liquidity remains good

Conversely, negative rating pressure would arise in conjunction with:

>Evidence that the company is losing market share

>Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin falls below the mid-20s in percentage terms on a sustained basis or

>A relaxation in VAT's cost discipline and capital investment, for example, if consistent and significantly negative FCF (after dividend payments) results in a deterioration in the company's liquidity or in Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA rising above 2.5x

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Semiconductors published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74959. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Headquartered in Haag, Switzerland, VAT Group AG (VAT) is a specialised manufacturer of vacuum valves, serving a range of customers in the semiconductor, flat-panel display (FPD), industrial vacuum and photovoltaic industries. Additionally, the company produces multivalve modules, and provides aftermarket sales and related services. VAT has three manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, Malaysia and Romania, and had 2,897 employees as of the end of June 2022. It generated CHF1,034 million of revenue and CHF360 million of Moody's-adjusted EBITDA in the 12 months that ended June 2022.

