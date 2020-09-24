Moody's changes VEON's outlook to stable; affirms Ba2 ratings

London, 24 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed VEON Ltd.'s (VEON) outlook to stable from positive. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and the Ba2-PD probability of default rating (PDR).

Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Ba2 long term issuer rating of VimpelCom PJSC, VEON's operating subsidiary, the Ba2 senior unsecured ratings of the outstanding bond instruments issued or transferred by VEON Holdings B.V., VEON's 100% indirectly owned subsidiary, and the Ba2 senior unsecured rating of VIP Finance Ireland Limited. The outlook on all affected issuers has been changed to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects Moody's expectation that VEON's credit metrics will weaken moderately in 2020-21 and remain outside of the range commensurate with the higher rating, which means a ratings' upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. The rating action also takes into account the company's operating weakness in Russia as well as in its other emerging market locations exacerbated by the current global economic slump.

VEON's revenue decreased by 7% in US dollar terms between 2017 and 2019 because of weak operating performance and local currency depreciation in some of its core markets. We anticipate that it is likely to decline further by around 10% in 2020 due to a temporary curtailment of roaming services, partial closure of retail outlets and reduced demand from most pandemic-affected customers. In particular, the company's operating performance was weak in its core Russian market, with the number of mobile subscribers decreasing by 12% over the last two years, and in its second-largest Pakistani market because of the depreciation of rupee. Although the company is currently focusing on improving operational execution, immediate external headwinds and existing operating challenges will result in a subdued financial performance over the next 12 months.

On the positive side, the company may return to slow growth of 1.5%-2.0% a year in 2021-22 on the back of the economic recovery and some improvements in its Russian business, should those materialise. VEON should also be able to sustain its good profitability, with its Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin remaining at 43%-45% in 2020-22 thanks to its cost optimisation initiatives.

The company is increasing its capital spending in Russia to overcome underinvestment in previous years and to stop erosion of its market position in the country. This, together with investment needs in other regions, including a potential increase in license payments in Pakistan, and a drop in operating cash flow in 2020 will weigh on VEON's cash generation over the next 12-18 months and curtail its capacity for deleveraging.

Moody's expects VEON's leverage, measured as Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, to increase to 2.8x in 2020 from 2.4x-2.5x in 2018-19 due to the fall in EBITDA, before gradually improving to 2.7x in 2021 and 2.6x in 2022, thanks to some rebound in profits and a modest reduction in debt. Its interest coverage, measured as adjusted (EBITDA -- capital spending) / interest expense, may decrease to 1.5x in 2020, from 2.1 in 2019 and 1.7x in 2017-18, and then gradually improve to 1.8x in 2021-22.

VEON generates around half of its revenue in Russia's (Baa3 stable) highly competitive and saturated telecommunications market where it ranks third, after Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (Baa3 stable) and MegaFon PJSC (Ba1 stable). The company's presence in Pakistan (B3 stable), Ukraine (B3 stable), Algeria and other developing regions provides for geographic diversification and exposure to higher growth markets, but it also amplifies business and operating environment risks and becomes a weakness during turbulent times.

The company's rating takes into account VEON's (1) integrated business model, with own infrastructure; (2) streamlining of its operating assets and corporate legal structure through the restructuring of its Egypt-domiciled subsidiary, Global Telecom Holding S.A.E. (GTH); (3) development of digital products and services; (4) prudent financial and dividend policies; and (5) adequate liquidity, underpinned by unutilised credit facilities.

The rating also factors in (1) the company's structural currency mismatch between its 50% US dollar-denominated debt and half of its revenue generated in local currencies of the countries in which it operates (excluding Russia); (2) the regulatory headwinds and intense competition in the company's key geographies; and (3) elevated country risks due to VEON's focus on emerging markets.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

The company's exposure to social risks is moderate and in line with the overall industry. Data security and data privacy issues are prominent in the sector. Telecommunications providers exchange large amounts of data, and a potential breach of data security and data privacy could cause legal, regulatory or reputation issues. In addition, a breach could result in increased operational costs to mitigate cyberattacks and reduce exposure to loss of private data.

Corporate governance considerations incorporate VEON's concentrated ownership structure, with 47.9% of the company's share owned by LetterOne. In addition, LetterOne is the holder of depositary receipts issued by the Stichting, a foundation incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands, which owns a 8.3% stake in VEON. Therefore, LetterOne is entitled to the economic benefits of such depositary receipts. However, the Stichting has the power to vote and dispose its stake in VEON at its sole discretion. VEON's corporate governance risks are mitigated by the fact that it is a listed company with a fairly high free float (43.8%). The company also demonstrates a good level of public information disclosure.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the company's currently comfortable position in the rating category and Moody's expectation that VEON will maintain its leverage below 3.0x and sustain at least adequate liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade VEON's rating if the company were to (1) improve its credit profile such that its Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA falls below 2.5x and retained cash flow (RCF)/debt increases above 25%, both on a sustainable basis, (2) sustain its market position in key regions and improve its operating performance in Russia, and (3) maintain healthy liquidity.

Moody's could downgrade VEON's rating if its debt/EBITDA were to rise above 3.5x and RCF/debt trend towards the mid-teens on a sustained basis. Downward pressure could also be exerted on the rating if VEON's operating profile, market position or liquidity were to deteriorate materially.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: VEON Ltd.

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

..Issuer: VEON Holdings B.V.

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2

..Issuer: VimpelCom PJSC

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Ba2

..Issuer: VIP Finance Ireland Limited

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture , Affirmed Ba2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: VEON Holdings B.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: VEON Ltd.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: VimpelCom PJSC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: VIP Finance Ireland Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON Ltd. is an international telecoms company operating in 10 emerging markets, with Russian operations contributing around half of total revenue. In the 12 months ended June 2020, the company generated revenue of $8.5 billion and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of $3.8 billion. The company is 47.9% owned by LetterOne, 8.3% by Stichting Administratiekantoor Mobile Telecommunications Investor (Stichting) and 43.8% are in a free float.

