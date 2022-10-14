Moody's changes VF Corp's outlook to negative

New York, October 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today changed V.F. Corporation's ("VF") outlook to negative from stable. At the same time, Moody's affirmed VF's ratings, including the Baa1 senior unsecured rating, the (P)Baa1 senior unsecured shelf rating and senior unsecured medium-term note program rating, the (P)Baa3 preferred shelf rating, the (P)Baa2 subordinate shelf rating and Prime-2 commercial paper rating.

The outlook change to negative reflects VF's weaker than expected near term operating performance expectations, increasingly challenging operating environment as well as its higher than expected debt levels. The combination of these factors have resulted in VF's leverage profile not improving to the level expected at the time of its acquisition of Supreme in December 2020. For the twelve months ended July 2, 2022, debt/EBITDA was 3.2 times, a level that is still higher than Moody's 2.75 times level commensurate with the Baa1 rating. The company is facing near term challenges related to underperformance in its largest and most profitable brand, Vans, as well as large customer inventory destocking in Dickies. The company also faces a slower than expected recovery in China due to ongoing COVID-related disruptions, and elevated inventory levels that are expected to lead to a highly promotional sales environment. These issues are occurring in an increasingly challenging consumer spending environment and have resulted in the company reducing revenue and earnings guidance for its fiscal year ending March 2023. When coupled with a currently high dividend payout, available free cash flow will also deteriorate over the near-to-intermediate term. In addition, VF will increase debt by using a delayed draw term loan to fund a gross tax and interest payment of $857.5 million in connection with its appeal of an adverse ruling related to the 2011 acquisition of Timberland. When adding the incremental debt, pro forma leverage exceeds 3.5 times as of July 2, 2022.

The affirmation of VF's Baa1 rating reflects VF's strong position as one of the world's largest apparel companies, its diverse portfolio of well-known brands, and track record of driving sustainable organic revenue growth and improving credit metrics over the longer term via profitable growth and debt reduction.

The affirmation of VF's Prime-2 rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain adequate liquidity to fund cash flow needs over the next twelve months, including highly seasonal working capital needs, capital expenditures and dividends. Moody's expects the company to successfully refinance the €850 million notes due September 20, 2023 ahead of maturity. As of July 2, 2022, VF had $528 million of balance sheet cash and ample excess availability under its unrated $2.25 billion unsecured revolving credit facility due 2026. The credit facility supports its $2.25 billion commercial paper program, which had around $821 million outstanding as of July 2, 2022.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: V.F. Corporation

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

.... Preferred Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa3

.... Subordinate Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa2

.... Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa1

.... Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: V.F. Corporation

.... Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

VF's Baa1 rating is supported by its significant scale as one of the world's largest apparel companies, with broad industry diversification by product and distribution channel. VF owns several well-known brands with strong market positions in their segments such as Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Dickies and Supreme, with a successful long term track record of driving sustainable organic revenue growth across its portfolio as well as strong EBIT coverage of interest which currently approached 9.5 times. VF's credit profile also reflects governance considerations, particularly its willingness to pursue growth through acquisition and tolerance for higher debt and leverage, as evidenced by the December 2020 acquisition of Supreme during the pandemic, as well as its currently high dividend payout which limits free cash flow available for investment or debt reduction. While the company has a longer term track record of suspending share repurchases, reducing acquisition debt and leverage, and maintaining strong credit metrics, leverage has remained stubbornly high and will likely take 18-24 months to return to levels commensurate with the rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if VF's financial policies were to become more aggressive, such as resuming share repurchases or additional acquisitions while leverage remains elevated, if operating performance fails to improve including if a Vans turnaround proves challenging, or if debt remains high due to an adverse ruling in its Timberland tax appeal. Specific metrics include lease-adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained above 2.75 times, EBIT/interest below 5.5 times, or if it appears that RCF/net debt will not improve closer to 20% over the intermediate term.

While not likely over the near term given currently high financial leverage, ratings could be upgraded if VF demonstrates sustained organic revenue growth across its portfolio of brands, while maintaining conservative financial policies and lower debt levels. Specific metrics include lease-adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained below 2.0 times, interest coverage above 6.5 times and RCF/Net Debt above 30%.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, V.F. Corporation is a leader in branded lifestyle apparel and related accessories. Its largest brands include Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Dickies and Supreme. Revenue for the twelve months ended July 2, 2022 exceeded $11.9 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael M. Zuccaro

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

