Moody's changes VNET Group, Inc.'s outlook to negative; affirms B2 corporate family rating

Hong Kong, January 19, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed VNET Group, Inc.'s B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and changed its outlook to negative from stable.

"The change in outlook to negative reflects our view that it has taken longer than expected for VNET to reduce its debt leverage to below 6.0x on a sustained basis, and its significant refinancing task to bolster its weakened liquidity position amid a tight funding environment," says Shawn Xiong, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The rating affirmation considers the company's sound business profile with solid growth track record in China's internet data center market under stable demand, which has enabled the company to generate steady operating cash flow and raise onshore or offshore debt or non-debt financing over the years; and the company's operational flexibility to slow its investment pace as needed," adds Xiong.

RATINGS RATIONALE

VNET's B2 CFR reflects the company's solid position in China's internet data center (IDC) market, its strategically located data centers, operating track record, and partnerships with leading cloud service providers. On the other hand, the rating is constrained by VNET's relatively limited scale and significant investment needs for capacity additions over the next two years.

Moody's expects VNET's revenue to grow by 17%-20% over the next 12-18 months, driven primarily by increasing utilization of its new cabinets. The company's revenue grew by 27% and 28% in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Moody's also forecasts the company's adjusted EBITDA margin to be around 31% over the next 12-18 months. Higher utility costs have hurt its profitability, although these have been partially offset by cost reductions in the business. At the same time, the company's monthly recurring revenue per retail cabinet remained stable at RMB9,287 as of the end of the third quarter of 2022.

As a result, Moody's expects VNET's debt leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA, to stay around 6.0x over the next 12-18 months; and that the company could gradually deleverage as utilization ramps up.

VNET's liquidity position is weak. It had an unrestricted cash balance of RMB3.5 billion at the end of September 2022, which combined with an expected operating cash flow of around RMB2.0 billion per annum will be insufficient to cover an expected capital spending of around RMB3.0 billion-RMB4.0 billion per annum, and upcoming debt maturities including USD68 million (around RMB0.5 billion) of convertible bonds that will become puttable in March 2023 and USD600 million (around RMB4.2 billion) of convertible bonds that will become puttable in February 2024.

Moody's notes that VNET has good access to offshore funding markets, as reflected by its issuance of a total of USD1.2 billion through a combination of convertible bonds and preferred shares over the past three years. Additionally, the company has gained better access to project financing in domestic funding markets.

Most of VNET's planned capital spending is growth-orientated and its management has some flexibility in managing the spending. If the company were to reduce its capital spending significantly, it will likely reduce its funding needs over the next 12 months.

Nevertheless, VNET needs to raise significant new funds for its future capital spending and upcoming debt maturities amid a tough funding environment.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

VNET's ESG credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4). This assessment reflects the company's highly negative exposure to governance risks and moderately negative exposure to environmental risks. ESG risks have had a negative credit impact on the company, primarily driven by its aggressive financial policy to meet its investment needs. This has resulted in periodically elevated financial leverage due to the lag between debt-funded investment and the ramp-up of new cabinets at its data centers, as well as its large financing needs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The negative outlook reflects the longer-than-expected time VNET will require to reduce its leverage to below 6.0x on a sustained basis; and its need to bolster its liquidity amid a tight funding environment and raise new funds for its upcoming debt maturities.

It also reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to incur negative free cash flow and secure additional funding for its planned capital spending.

Moody's could revert the outlook to stable if the company is able to refinance or repay its upcoming debt maturities, including the USD600 million of convertible bonds becoming puttable in February 2024, while keeping its solid business profile and reducing its debt leverage to below 6.0x, all on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if the company fails to put in place a concrete refinancing plan within the next six months; its debt leverage remains above 6.0x on sustained basis; and its profitability and cash flow weaken.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Communications Infrastructure published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379527. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Beijing, VNET Group, Inc. (VNET) began operations in 1999 and listed on the NASDAQ in 2011. The company is China's largest carrier- and cloud-neutral IDC services provider, operating in more than 30 cities. It also provides interconnectivity services and complementary value-added services, such as cloud services, virtual private network services and hybrid IT services.

