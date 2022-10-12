Moody's changes Valeo's outlook to negative, Baa3 rating affirmed

Frankfurt am Main, October 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa3 long term issuer and Prime-3 (P-3) commercial paper ratings of Valeo S.E. (Valeo) and changed the outlook to negative from stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in Valeo's rating outlook to negative from stable reflects the heightened risk that Valeo might not be able to achieve credit metrics commensurate for its Baa3 rating by 2023, also given the dilutive effects from the full consolidation of its previous joint venture Valeo eSiemens in addition to an increasingly challenging outlook for the automotive industry for 2023 and continued challenges from inflated raw material and energy costs which have not yet been fully passed on to the OEMs.

Since Moody's affirmation of the Baa3/P-3 long term issuer and commercial paper ratings and the outlook change to stable on August 30, 2021 Moody's market forecast for global light vehicles sales has been revised materially downwards. Key drivers were the prolonged supply chain disruptions in particular regarding semiconductors but also periodic shut downs caused by the Covid impact. In addition, Valeo purchased the 50% stake in its joint venture with Siemens on electric motors (Valeo Siemens eAutomotive "VSeA") with a dilutive effect on Valeo's profit margins and an increase in its gross debt i.e. leverage.

On a Last Twelve Months (LTM) basis (June 30, 2022), debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) worsened to 4.5x from 3.8x in FY2021 on the back of supply chain headwinds and still soft production volumes. Similarly, Valeo's EBITA margin weakened to 3.6% in the LTM June 2022 period from 4.4% in FY2021. These levels show an improvement compared to the weak 2020 but are still below our expectations for the Baa3 rating category of leverage below 3.5x and EBITA margin above 4.5%. Valeo, however, confirmed their guidance for FY2022 of sales between €19.2-20.0 billion and EBITDA margin of 11.8%-12.3% (company adjusted, 13.4% in FY2021). Their 2025 targets include sales of €27.5 billion, EBITDA margin of around 14.5% (company adjusted) and free cash flows up to €1 billion driven by expected 5% annual outperformance of unit sales growth until 2025 and profitability improvement at VSeA. Valeo's mid-term plan reflects their high exposure to long term disruptive trends in the automotive sector and high level of innovation.

Valeo's Baa3 long term issuer rating continues to reflect as positives its size and scale as a Tier 1 automotive supplier with revenue of around €18.4 billion in the 12 months that ended June 2021; longstanding relationships with global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); high product diversity, with operations across four core reporting segments and with positive exposure to the long-term forces affecting the automotive industry; high rate of innovation, which underpins future revenue growth (products launched within the last three years accounted for more than 56% of the order intake in 2020); and overall balanced financial policy with a commitment to an investment-grade rating and strong liquidity.

The rating also reflects as negatives its exposure to the cyclicality of automotive production; exposure to volatile raw material costs; low profitability, with an EBITA margin (Moody's adjusted) of 5.8% as of June 2021, although close to the level that is average for the industry; high R&D expenses; and slightly elevated leverage (4.5x debt/EBITDA [Moody's-adjusted] as of June 2022).

LIQUIDITY

Valeo has solid liquidity over the next 12 months. As of 30 June 2022, the company had €3.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents, as well as €1.8 billion available under its revolving credit facility agreements, compared with its long-term debt of €5,377 million, current portion of long-term debt of €1.623 million and short-term debt of €1,300 million. Valeo signed a €650 million bridge to bond facility in July 2022 with 1 year maturity and two 6 months extension options to refinance current debt. We expect Valeo to generate fund from operations (FFO) of around €1.9 billion over the next 12 months. This expected cash flow, along with its other liquidity sources, will be sufficient to cover debt repayments of €1,623 million and short-term debt of €1,300 million; estimated capital spending of €2.1 billion (including lease payments); and dividend and working capital payouts together with the net cash outflow for the Valeo eSiemens JV acquisition of €277 million.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the heightened risk that Valeo might not be able to achieve credit metrics commensurate for its Baa3 rating by 2023, also given the dilutive effects from the full consolidation of its previous joint venture Valeo eSiemens in addition to an increasingly challenging outlook for the automotive industry for 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure could arise if (i) Valeo maintains an EBITA margin of at least 5.5%, (ii) leverage below 2.0x net debt/EBITDA and/or 3.0x debt/EBITDA (both Moody's-adjusted), (iii) positive FCF generation (after dividends), (iv) RCF/net debt above 30%, and (v) a balanced financial policy.

Negative rating pressure could arise if (i) its EBITA margin remains below 4.5%, (ii) FCF were to be significantly negative, (iii) leverage does not decline to below 2.5x net debt/EBITDA and/or 3.5x gross debt/EBITDA (both Moody's-adjusted), or (iv) RCF/net debt declines to below 20%.

..Issuer: Valeo S.E.

Affirmations:

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-3

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72204. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Paris, Valeo is one of the leading global suppliers of automotive components for new cars and light vehicles (original equipment or OE) and the aftermarket (around 12% of group revenue). In the 12 months that ended June 2022, Valeo generated revenue of €17.7 billion. Valeo has four business divisions: Comfort and Driving Assistance (CDA) Systems (20% of group revenue as of the 12 months that ended June 2021); Powertrain Systems (27%); Thermal Systems (23%); and Visibility Systems (29%). The group's product range consists of clutches, electrical systems, switching and driver interface modules; sensors for driving assistance; air-conditioning systems and modules; heating and cooling products; filters; windshield wipers; and lighting systems.

