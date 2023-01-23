Moody's changes Valeo's outlook to negative; affirms B3 corporate family rating

Milan, January 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed to negative from stable the outlook on the ratings of PLATFORM BIDCO LIMITED ("Platform Bidco", "Valeo" or "the company"), the parent company of Valeo Foods Group Ltd, an Irish producer and distributor of branded and non-branded ambient food products across Europe & North America. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the company's B3 corporate family rating (CFR), the B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR), and the B2 ratings on the €1.1 billion equivalent senior secured first lien term loan B and the €180 million senior secured multi-currency revolving credit facility (RCF), borrowed by Platform Bidco.

"The negative outlook reflects the company's weaker than expected operating performance during fiscal year-ending March 2023 owing to operational and supply chain challenges at some UK sites and Moody's expectation that a rapid recovery in profitability over the next 12-18 months will be challenged by the weak macroeconomic environment and consumer sentiment, especially in the UK, which might limit any significant improvement in credit metrics" says Valentino Balletta, a Moody's Analyst and lead analyst for Valeo.

"However, while the outlook change also reflects the expectation for a weaker free cash flow generation going forward, the B3 rating affirmation is supported by Valeo's adequate liquidity and its extended debt maturity profile, with no debt maturities until 2028", added Valentino Balletta.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in Valeo's rating outlook to negative from stable reflects the heightened risk that Valeo might not be able to improve its credit metrics to a level commensurate with its B3 rating over the next 12-18 months, in light of the ongoing challenging macroeconomic environment, especially in the UK, which represent around 47% of company's revenues.

Valeo's operating performance has been severely impacted year-to-date through September 2022 relative to the comparable period in 2021. While sales remained above last year, supported by price increased secured in recent months, volume and profitability were severely impacted by operational and labour challenges in its UK snacking business which resulted in the inability to fulfill some orders. On top of lower volumes, profitability was also affected by the time lag in passing on price increases to customers in a persistent inflationary environment. In fact, while the time lag to transfer inflationary costs to consumers is reducing and temporary impacting profitability, the high competitive environment in certain product categories will limit the amount of price pass-through possible, in Moody's view. As a result, Moody's expects the company's adjusted EBITDA to decline by more than 20% in the fiscal year ending March 2023, to €128 million (€168 million in the comparable period), which is well below Moody's previous expectations, leading to a Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA of 11.7x, from 9.4x as of FY ending March 2022.

Although Valeo is addressing the supply chain disruptions and labour shortages in the UK and should benefit from cost conscious consumers moving towards private label alternatives, the overall macro-economic environment remains difficult with ongoing high inflation and declining consumer sentiment which might challenge and delay any rapid credit metrics recovery.

As a result, Moody's views the company weakly positioned in the B3 rating category, with very high leverage and very limited room for further underperformance relative to expectations. Moody's now expects leverage to remain very high at around 11.7x in FYE 2023 and to hover around 10.0x over the next 12-18 months.

More positively, the ratings affirmation reflects the expectation that Valeo's liquidity will remain adequate over the next 12-18 months, while the B3 CFR continues to be supported by the company's leading position in the Irish ambient grocery market and the UK honey and hand-cooked potato crisps markets, its pan-European presence and its portfolio of well-recognised brands across different categories and a portfolio products diversified between brand and private label which mitigates potential volatility in demand.

LIQUIDITY

Valeo's liquidity is adequate and is supported by approximately €57 million of cash on balance sheet as of end-September 2022 and partial availability under its committed senior secured RCF of €180 million due in March 2028. This was partially drawn for €89 million as of September 2022 to fund WC swings associated with the seasonality of the business, which Moody's expects to be partially repaid towards the end of the year. The senior secured RCF contains one financial covenant, tested only when the RCF is drawn more than 40%, with a maximum net senior secured leverage covenant of 10.0x, against which Moody's expects the company to maintain adequate headroom.

In addition, the company has a multi-currency capex, acquisition and restructuring facility maturing in 2029, for a total committed amount of €100 million, which has been utilized for €62 million to fund acquisitions.

Although the company's liquidity remains currently adequate, it is expected to weaken in the next 12-18 months, given Moody's expectation for negative cash flow generation of around €39 million and €22 million expected respectively in FYE 2023 and FYE 2024, driven by weak operating performance, as well as higher interest expenses, as debt is not entirely hedged with interest rate caps covering only most of the total secured debt, expiring in March 2026. Positively Moody's notes that Valeo has no debt maturities until 2028.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 rating on the €1.1 billion equivalent senior secured first lien term loan B and €180 million senior secured RCF is one notch above the CFR of B3 as the €239 million equivalent second-lien facility and drawings under the acquisition facility, which are subordinated to both senior secured bank credit facilities, provide enough loss-absorption protection.

All facilities benefit from the same guarantee and security packages, although with a different priority of claim. Moody's has assumed a 50% family recovery rate, as it is standard for capital structures that include first and second lien bank debt with a springing covenant only. The security package includes floating charge on assets of UK and Irish subsidiaries and facilities are guaranteed by subsidiaries representing at least 80% of the group's EBITDA.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

Valeo is weakly positioned in the B3 rating category, and there is limited headroom for any deviation in operating performance or acquisitions compared with Moody's expectations.

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainties around the company's ability to improve its operating performance and to reduce its financial leverage in a timely manner. Failure to demonstrate such improvements from the current weak levels, will likely weigh on liquidity and could lead to further downward pressure on the rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure on the rating over the next 12 to 18 months is very unlikely but could materialize over time if the company demonstrates solid topline growth with improving profitability, leading to (1) leverage reducing below 7.0x on a sustained basis (2) and ability to materially improve and maintain positive free cash flow generation and adequate liquidity.

Negative rating pressure could develop if (1) the company fails to stabilize and grow earnings over the next 12-18 months and reduce its Moody's-adjusted gross debt to EBITDA ratio below 8.0x on a sustained basis, leading to an increasingly unsustainable capital structure; (2) free cash flow generation remains persistently and highly negative resulting in weakening liquidity as demonstrated for example by reduced availability under its senior secured RCF or significant deterioration in covenant headroom; (3) if its EBITA interest coverage ratio, as adjusted by Moody's, remains below 1.0x; and (4) the company engages in an aggressive acquisition policy which delay any improvement in credit metrics.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: PLATFORM BIDCO LIMITED

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed at B3-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed at B3

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed at B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: PLATFORM BIDCO LIMITED

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

PLATFORM BIDCO LIMITED is a UK entity incorporated in April 2021 for the acquisition of Valeo Foods Group Ltd, an Irish headquartered, leading producer and distributor of branded and non-branded ambient food products. The company operates primarily in Ireland, the UK, Italy, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, North America and Germany, and owns well-recognised local brands, including Jacob's, Rowse, Batchelors, Odlums, Kettle Chips, Chef, Matthew Walker and Kelkin, which hold leading market shares within their respective product categories.

In the fiscal year that ended 31 March 2022 (fiscal 2022), Valeo reported net revenue of around €1.3 billion and EBITDA of €168 million, pro forma for the 12-month contribution of recently completed acquisitions and based on management accounts. Valeo was founded in 2010 and was acquired by Bain Capital in 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Valentino Balletta

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan, 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan, 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

