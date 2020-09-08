Moody's changes Valero's outlook to negative; affirms Baa2 ratings

New York, September 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed all ratings of Valero Energy Corporation ("Valero") and its subsidiaries Ultramar Diamond Shamrock Corporation, Valero Energy Partners LP and Diamond Shamrock Inc and assigned Baa2 ratings to Valero's proposed senior unsecured notes. Concurrently, Moody's changed the outlook on all ratings to negative from stable.

The list of impacted ratings is as follows:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Valero Energy Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Diamond Shamrock Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Ultramar Diamond Shamrock Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Valero Energy Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Valero Energy Partners LP

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Corpus Christi (Port of) TX, Ind. Dev. Corp.

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Gulf Coast Industrial Development Authority

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Gulf Coast Waste Disposal Authority, TX

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: St. Charles (Parish of) LA

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Diamond Shamrock Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Ultramar Diamond Shamrock Corporation

....Subordinate Notes, Affirmed Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Valero Energy Corporation

....Pref. Shelf, Affirmed (P)Ba1

....Subordinate Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....Junior Subordinate Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Pref. Stock Preferred Stock, Affirmed Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Valero Energy Partners LP

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change of outlook to negative reflects Moody's expectation that the company will manage a higher level of leverage in the next 12-18 months. In 2020, Valero raised additional debt to support its liquidity and fund operations and dividends amid a rapid decline in earnings during the economic lockdowns. The negative outlook recognizes the uncertain timing of expected recovery in profitability of refining operations and reduction in leverage in 2021.

The affirmation of Baa2 senior unsecured ratings of Valero recognizes its strong liquidity position, reduced costs, as well as Moody's expectation that all of Valero's refineries are positioned to weather a slower recovery in 2021.

Valero retains significant financial flexibility to repay debt raised in 2020 when its operating cash flows start to recover. The company also benefits from a large and diversified asset base and has significant alternative sources of liquidity for debt repayment.

Valero's credit profile is further supported by its large operating scale, high process complexity and significant refined product export opportunities that allow optionality in feedstocks and product slates, as well as access to a wide selection of markets, and will support recovery in profitability in 2021. Valero manages a higher earnings volatility, compared to its US peers with large downstream assets, and the inherent cyclicality of the refining sector restrains its credit profile.

Valero's Baa2 ratings also reflect management's focus on shareholder returns, including dividend payments and share repurchases funded from free cash flow. Moody's expects Valero to generate significant negative free cash flow. In 2020, Valero cut share repurchases but continues to pay dividends that pending the recovery in earnings will be funded by borrowing.

Valero has good liquidity to cover its anticipated cash needs through 2021. As of June 30, 2020, Valero reported $2.3 billion in cash balances. Valero benefits from significant committed liquidity which we expect to be sufficient to navigate a challenging operating environment in 2020-21. At the end of June, Valero maintained full availability under its $4 billion revolver due in March 2024. The $4 billion bank facility contains a Debt/Capital covenant of 60%, with ample headroom as of June. The $4 billion bank facility also contains a MAE clause with respect to environmental liabilities applicable to each borrowing, and the accounts receivable sales facility contains a general MAC clause applicable to each borrowing. We expect Valero to remain well in compliance with the covenants. The company reported further $726 million available for borrowing under its July 2020 receivables facility. In July 2020, Valero extended the maturity of its receivables facility to July 2021 and decreased the facility amount from $1.3 billion to $1.0 billion. To support its liquidity position further, Valero entered into a new 364-day $875 million revolving credit facility on April 13, 2020 which remains undrawn, and issued $1.5 billion of debt in the second quarter 2020.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Valero's ratings could be downgraded if the company increases leverage, with RCF/debt below 15%. A change in financial policy, allowing for debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder distributions, as well as materially weaker liquidity could also lead to the downgrade of the ratings.

While not expected until a broader recovery of the refining industry from the coronavirus induced downturn, a conservatively financed diversification into other business lines that have a material positive impact on the company's quality of earnings and strong leverage with sustained RCF/debt above 30% could support an upgrade of Valero's Baa2 ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Refining and Marketing Industry published in November 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1040610. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Elena Nadtotchi

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

