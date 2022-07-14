Moody's changes Valero's rating outlook to stable

New York, July 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed all ratings of Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) and its subsidiaries Ultramar Diamond Shamrock Corporation, Valero Energy Partners LP and Diamond Shamrock Inc., including Valero's Baa2 senior unsecured ratings. The outlook on all ratings was changed to stable from negative.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Valero Energy Corporation

....Pref. Shelf, Affirmed (P)Ba1

....Subordinate Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....Junior Subordinate Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Pref. Stock, Affirmed Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Valero Energy Partners LP

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Ultramar Diamond Shamrock Corporation

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3 (assumed by Valero Energy Corporation)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2 (assumed by Valero Energy Corporation)

..Issuer: Diamond Shamrock Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2 (assumed by Valero Energy Corporation)

..Issuer: Corpus Christi (Port of) TX, Ind. Dev. Corp.

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Gulf Coast Industrial Development Authority

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Gulf Coast Waste Disposal Authority, TX

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: St. Charles (Parish of) LA

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Valero Energy Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Valero Energy Partners LP

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Ultramar Diamond Shamrock Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Diamond Shamrock Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change of outlook to stable from negative reflects Moody's expectation that Valero will continue to reduce debt in 2022-23 to the levels maintained before the pandemic, and will rebuild its financial resilience and flexibility, while it continues to generate very substantial free cash flow amid peak industry and trading conditions in 2022. The stable outlook is underpinned by Valero's continued commitment to its conservative financial policy.

The affirmation of Baa2 rating is supported by the company's strong liquidity position, sizable cash balances, as well as Moody's expectation that Valero will deliver a substantial growth in EBITDA and free cash flow generation and will continue to use part of the free cash flow to repay debt in 2022-23.

Currently supportive market conditions should boost Valero's capacity to further accelerate debt reduction, while maintaining its focus on shareholder returns, including its standing commitment to return 40%-50% of its adjusted net cash from operations in the form of dividends or share repurchases, supported by the recently approved $2.5 billion share repurchase program.

Valero's rating is generally supported by the company's large operating scale, high process complexity and operating excellence, as well as its significant refined product export opportunities that allow optionality in feedstocks and product slates, as well as access to a wide selection of markets.

Valero maintains excellent liquidity. As of March 31, 2022, the company reported $2.6 billion in cash balances (excluding cash balances at joint ventures). The company further benefits from significant committed liquidity, including $3.4 billion available under its $4 billion revolver due in March 2024. The facility contains a Debt/Capital covenant of 60%, with ample headroom as of March 2022. The facility also contains a MAE clause with respect to environmental liabilities applicable to each borrowing, and the accounts receivable sales facility contains a general MAC clause applicable to each borrowing. Moody's expects Valero to remain well in compliance with all covenants in 2022-23.

The company also reported $1.3 billion available for borrowing under its 2022 receivables facility, $115 million available under its Canadian revolver facility and further $50 million available under the Letter of Credit facility.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A conservatively financed diversification into other more resilient business lines that have a material positive impact on the company's quality of earnings and debt capacity with sustained RCF/debt above 30% could support an upgrade of Valero's Baa2 ratings.

Valero's ratings could be downgraded if the company does not follow through with the anticipated reduction in debt to pre-crisis levels. A change in financial policy, allowing for debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder distributions, as well as materially weaker liquidity could also lead to the downgrade of the ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Refining and Marketing published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74331. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

