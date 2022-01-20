Moody's changes Viant's outlook to stable from positive; affirms Caa1 CFR

New York, January 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed
the rating outlook for Viant Medical Holdings, Inc.'s ("Viant")
to stable from positive. At the same time, Moody's
affirmed the company's Caa1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR),
Caa1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), B3 rating of
senior secured first lien credit facilities and Caa3 rating of second
lien term loan.
The change of outlook to stable from positive reflects Moody's updated
expectation that the company will be unable to achieve metrics that would
support higher ratings within the next 12-18 months, including
adjusted debt/EBITDA below 7.5x. While Moody's expects
Viant to continue its volume recovery from the impact of the covid-19
pandemic, the company has experienced an earnings decline year-to-date
through October 1, 2021 relative to the comparable period in 2020.
The recent EBITDA decline partially reflects challenging labor and supply
chain conditions that have negatively impacted profitability. While
Moody's notes that the company may return to EBITDA growth in the
coming quarter(s) as these challenges potentially moderate amidst an ongoing
volume recovery, the stable outlook at current ratings reflects
heightened uncertainty in the company's path to deleveraging.
The following rating actions were taken:
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Viant Medical Holdings, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Caa1-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Caa1
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B3 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Caa3 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Viant Medical Holdings, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
RATINGS RATIONALE
Viant's Caa1 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's very high
financial leverage and slow pace of recovery from coronavirus pandemic-related
disruptions. Viant also faces high customer concentration as three
customers represent more than 40% of revenues. Viant's financial
policies are expected to remain aggressive reflecting its ownership by
private equity investors. Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA,
was approximately 10.6x for the 12 months ended September 30,
2021.
The company's rating benefits from a diversified product portfolio across
multiple therapeutic areas and stable demand for contract manufacturing
services, notwithstanding delays in elective procedures that impacted
order volumes at the height of the covid-19 pandemic. Given
regulatory constraints, the switching costs for the company's customers
is high.
Moody's expects that Viant will maintain adequate liquidity over
the next 12 to 18 months. Liquidity is supported by $30
million of cash on hand, and Moody's expectation for flat
to slightly positive free cash flow over the next 12 months. External
liquidity is supported by the company's $70 million revolving
credit facility expiring in July 2023, which is currently undrawn.
Moody's notes this facility is subject to a springing first lien
leverage ratio covenant of 6.5x at 30% utilization ($21
million). The company's first lien leverage ratio was 7.1x
at October 1, 2021, thereby limiting liquidity from the revolver
to the utilization threshold at this time (to avoid an event of default).
Alternative sources of liquidity are limited as substantially all assets
are pledged.
Social and governance considerations are material to the rating.
For Viant, the social risks are primarily associated with responsible
production including compliance with regulatory requirements for the safety
of medical devices as well as adverse reputational risks arising from
recalls associated with manufacturing defects. These social risks
are partially offset by favorable demographic and societal trends,
including an aging population and the rise in chronic disease.
Governance risk considerations include the company's financial policies
which we expect to remain aggressive, reflecting its ownership by
a private equity investors.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company
will be unable to achieve metrics that would support higher ratings within
the next 12-18 months. While Moody's expects that
Viant's financial leverage will remain very high, the risk
is somewhat tempered by liquidity that is currently adequate, but
may weaken in the near-term if the company is unable to successfully
extend its revolver expiring July 2023 or if it is unable to grow earnings
and generate positive free cash flow.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if the company improves its free cash flow generation
and reduces its leverage, likely driven by higher earnings.
Ratings upside is also contingent upon a successful extension of the company's
revolver, which expires in 2023. Quantitatively, ratings
could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 7.5x,
assuming liquidity remains adequate.
Ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity weakens,
and/or if Moody's expects the company to generate negative free cash flow.
Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the company incurs meaningful contract
losses or if operating performance further weakens such that the sustainability
of the capital structure comes into question.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and
Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1278812.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Foxborough, MA, Viant is an outsourced manufacturer
of medical devices serving a broad range of therapeutic areas including
cardiovascular, orthopedics and advanced surgical. Viant
is owned by affiliates of JLL Partners and Water Street Healthcare Partners.
The company's revenue in the LTM period ending October 1,
2021 was $852 million.
