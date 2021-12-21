Moody's changes Victoria's outlook to stable from negative

London, 21 December 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed B1 corporate family
rating (CFR), B1-PD probability of default rating and B1
rating of €250 million and €500 million backed senior secured
notes issued by Victoria plc (Victoria or the company), a leading
supplier of flooring products. The outlook on all ratings is changed
to stable from negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The change in outlook reflects improving operating performance achieved
by Victoria this year with like-for-like revenue growing
by 30% in the H1 fiscal 2022 ended September and Moody's
adjusted leverage pro-forma for the acquisitions reducing to around
4x. The performance has been strong across all the company's
segments, including soft flooring and ceramic tiles, although
with somewhat weaker comparables in H1 fiscal 2021 (March to September
2020) when like-for-like sales were down by 13% due
to the impact of the pandemic. Moody's expects the company
to retain the positive momentum in sales, although margins will
likely see some headwinds from the cost inflation over the next 12 months.
The company also achieved good progress with its acquisitions plan signing
eight deals with total EV of around GBP440 million and LTM EBITDA
of around GBP65 million over the last 12 months. The largest
transaction includes acquisition of Balta's (LSF9 Balta Issuer S.a
r.l., B3 stable) rugs and UK carpets business,
a GBP30-35 million EBITDA segment, which will allow Victoria
to increase its market share in the UK soft flooring market and achieve
some synergies in production and procurement. The numerous acquisitions
create a degree of execution risks and may distract the management from
the core business, however, the risk is mitigated by a solid
track record of transformational M&As and their successful integration.
Moody's notes that average acquisition multiple pre-synergies
of 6x-7x is relatively low and estimates that Victoria uses approximately
40/60 equity/debt funding mix, which effectively reduces the company's
Moody's adjusted leverage. Following the strong organic growth
in H1 fiscal 2022 and pro-forma for the acquisitions Victoria's
Moody's adjusted leverage has improved to around 4x -- a solid
level for the current B1 rating.
Victoria's B1 CFR reflects: (1) leading positions within the fragmented
European soft flooring and ceramic tiles markets; (2) focus on independent
retail channels with greater customer diversity and pricing power;
(3) low exposure to the new construction segment; and (4) solid cash
flow generation ability.
The rating also reflects the company's (1) rapid pace of change through
a recent history of transformative acquisitions; (2) activities in
mature markets with limited growth and competitive pressures; (3)
sale of consumer discretionary items with exposure to the economic cycle;
and (4) raw material and currency exposures.
LIQUIDITY
The company's liquidity is good with GBP167 million of cash
on the balance sheet as of end September, as well as fully undrawn
GBP120 million revolving credit facility (RCF) due February 2026.
The company also plans to issue GBP150 million preferred shares to
fund the acquisition from Balta. Moody's expects the company
to generate positive free cash flows of approximately GBP50 million
over the next 12 months. The RCF is subject to a net leverage springing
covenant that is tested when the RCF is over 40% (i.e.
GBP48 million) drawn.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The company's backed senior secured notes are rated B1, in line
with the B1 CFR. A GBP120 million super senior RCF ranks ahead
of the backed senior secured notes. There is also other debt within
the company's financial structure, largely relating to pension obligations
and deferred consideration. Security largely comprises share pledges
and a debenture over assets in the UK and Australia, and guarantees
are provided from material companies representing at least 80%
of turnover, EBITDA and gross assets.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook assumes that the company will continue to deliver positive
organic growth in revenues and solid positive cash generation.
It assumes that recent acquisitions will be integrated successfully.
The outlook also assumes that the company will focus on adhering to its
financial policy of maintaining net reported leverage at below 2.0x
on a steady state basis and below 3.0x to finance acquisitions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade in the ratings would require a further period of growth in
revenues and profitability. Quantitatively the ratings could be
upgraded if Moody's-adjusted leverage reduces towards 3.5x,
with EBIT / interest improving towards 3x and the company maintaining
satisfactory liquidity.
The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's-adjusted leverage is
sustained above 5x, if free cash flow / debt reduces towards zero
for a prolonged period, or if liquidity concerns arise.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
The company is LSE listed and subject to the UK Corporate Governance Code.
The company's Board includes six members, including four non-executive
directors. Geoffrey Wilding, the Executive Chairman,
and Zachary Sternberg, a non-Executive Director and co-founder
of the Spruce House Partnership, represent two largest shareholders
who jointly own 38.2% of the company's shares.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables
published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276767.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Victoria plc was founded in 1895 in the United Kingdom, and is an
international designer, manufacturer and distributor of flooring
products across carpets, ceramic tiles, underlay, luxury
vinyl tile, artificial grass and flooring accessories. Victoria
is listed on AIM in London with a market capitalisation of GBP1.4
billion million (as of 15 December 2021). In LTM September 2021
pro-forma for the acquisitions the company generated GBP1.3
billion of revenue and GBP197 million of company adjusted EBITDA.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
