Related Issuers Viskase Companies, Inc. Related Research Credit Opinion: Viskase Companies, Inc.: Update following the change in outlook to negative Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Viskase Companies, Inc. Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Viskase Companies, Inc.'s CFR to B3 from B2; outlook stable Rating Action: Moody's rates Viskase's new term loan B2, affirms B2 CFR, outlook stable Announcement: Viskase B2 CFR unchanged, liquidity rating downgraded to SGL-3 Rating Action: Moody's changes Viskase's outlook to negative 12 Dec 2019 New York, December 12, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed Viskase Companies, Inc. ("Viskase") outlook to negative and affirmed the company's B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and B3 senior secured term loan rating. Moody's downgraded Viskase's speculative grade liquidity (SGL) to SGL-4 from SGL-3. The negative outlook reflects Viskase's imminent need to address the upcoming January 2021 maturity of its revolving credit facility and term loan at a time when the company is constrained by weakening earnings and free cash flow. Viskase faces a challenging turnaround with volume declines and pricing and cost pressure, which combined with high working capital usage led to negative free cash flow of $25 million in last twelve months to September 2019. The results in part reflect the operational challenges at Viskase's US manufacturing plants and ongoing restructuring at its European operations, but Moody's believes that the company's earnings and cash will remain pressured over the next 12-18 months amid the highly competitive environment. Moody's nevertheless affirmed the ratings based on an expectation that execution of the restructuring initiatives and management's increased focus on working capital management will help reduce the earnings erosion and support a return to positive free cash flow. The affirmation also reflects Moody's expectation that the company will be able to refinance its debt on acceptable terms aided by the equity value and demonstrated support from the majority owner Icahn Enterprises L.P.. Affirmations: ..Issuer: Viskase Companies, Inc. .... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3 .... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD ....Senior Secured Term Loan, Affirmed B3 (LGD3) Downgrades: ..Issuer: Viskase Companies, Inc. .... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-3 Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Viskase Companies, Inc. ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable RATINGS RATIONALE Viskase's B3 CFR is constrained by its modest scale, elevated financial leverage of 6.4x (debt-to-EBITDA as of September 2019 incorporating Moody's adjustments), narrow product focus and high exposure to the North American market where hot dog consumption is on a decline. Moody's believes the competitive market conditions and cost inflation will keep leverage at elevated levels of above 6.0x. However, the execution of restructuring activities and normalization of excessive working capital usage over the past quarters will support free cash flow at break-even levels. The rating is also supported by Viskase's good market position in a niche segment of the customized casings business, its established brand name, and exposure to relatively stable food markets. Moody's believes that the North American hot dog casing market is mature and on a secular decline with increasing shift to healthier meal options. Financial policies are aggressive under majority owner Icahn Enterprises, but the firm has also demonstrated support for the company including a $50 million equity contribution in 2018. The liquidity rating downgrade to SGL-4 reflects the approaching maturity of the term loan and revolver. The SGL-4 reflects the company's weak liquidity given that a low cash balance of $18 million (as of September 2019) and Moody's expectation of break-even levels of free cash flow in 2020 create reliance on capital market access to refinance the revolver and term loan by the January 2021 maturity dates. The ratings could be upgraded if the company realizes sufficient improvement in earnings, as potentially evidenced by a reduction in debt-to-EBITDA leverage to 5.0x or lower on a sustained basis. Viskase would also need to address the debt maturities, maintain good liquidity and generate comfortably positive free cash flow to be upgraded. The ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance deteriorates further due to unexpected challenges in its operating environment, or if it is unable to manage costs in line with revenue, resulting in reduced margins and an inability to improve free cash flow. The rating could also be downgraded if the likelihood of the company refinancing its debt maturities declines or the expected cost of a refinancing increase and put further pressure on free cash flow. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass, and Plastic Containers published in May 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Viskase, headquartered in Lombard, Illinois, is a global producer of cellulose, fibrous and plastic casings for hot dogs and sausages and other processed meat and poultry products. Viskase has sizable international operations with approximately 58% of sales generated from customers located outside North America. Revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019 was approximately $386 million. Viskase is publicly traded over the counter and Icahn Enterprises LP owns approximately 78.6% of the company. 