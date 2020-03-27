Moody's changes Votorantim Cimentos' outlook to negative; affirms ratings at Ba1

New York, March 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed the Ba1 rating of Votorantim Cimentos S.A.'s
(VC) Corporate Family Rating (CFR). At the same time Moody's
affirmed the senior unsecured notes issued by St. Marys Cement
Inc. and Votorantim Cimentos International S.A.,
unconditionally guaranteed by VC, at Ba1. The outlook was
changed to negative from positive.
List of affected ratings:
Affirmations:
Issuer: Votorantim Cimento S.A.
Corporate Family Rating: affirmed at Ba1
Issuer: St. Marys Cement Inc.
$500 million senior unsecured notes due 2027 unconditionally guaranteed
by VC: affirmed at Ba1
Issuer: Votorantim Cimentos International S.A.
€153 million senior unsecured notes due 2021 unconditionally guaranteed
by VC: affirmed at Ba1
€205 million senior unsecured notes due 2022 unconditionally guaranteed
by VC: affirmed at Ba1
$611 million senior unsecured notes due 2041 unconditionally guaranteed
by VC: affirmed at Ba1
Outlook Actions:
Issuer: Votorantim Cimentos S.A.
Outlook, Changed to Negative from Positive
Issuer: St. Marys Cement Inc.
Outlook, Changed to Negative from Positive
Issuer: Votorantim Cimentos International S.A.
Outlook, Changed to Negative from Positive
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The building materials
sector has been significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity
to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the
weaknesses in VC's credit profile, including its exposure
to economic growth, cement prices and income, have left it
vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating
conditions and VC remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
The change in outlook to negative was prompted by the sharp decline in
revenues expected for 2020 as a result of lower demand and lower profitability
scenario for cement, the main products in its portfolio.
From a regionally contained outbreak the virus has rapidly spread to many
different regions denting the demand for cement globally.
The affirmation of the Ba1 ratings is a result of VC's strong links to
its parent company Votorantim S.A. (VSA; Ba1 negative),
along with improvements in credit metrics and capital structure achieved
by the company until the beginning of the outbreak in March 2020.
As a result of stronger cash generation that allowed a significant reduction
in indebtedness and an even stronger liquidity profile. The affirmation
also takes into consideration the increased share of revenues and assets
outside of Brazil, which increases the company's geographic diversification,
an important factor during the coronavirus.
VC's Ba1 ratings reflect its leading position in Brazil, its solid
liquidity, large scale, geographic diversification,
and integrated operations, as well as the close links with and strong
support from its parent VSA Since 2016 VSA capitalized VC with BRL4.7
billion, using proceeds from the IPO of Nexa Resources S.A.
(Ba2 stable) and the sale of Fíbria, demonstrating VSA's
willingness and ability to support its main subsidiary. Moreover,
the two companies have cross-acceleration provisions and guarantees
in part of their outstanding debt, and VSA includes VC as a material
subsidiary in its financial statements.
VC's ratings are constrained by the company's expected weak operating
performance in most of its jurisdictions because of the coronavirus and
its negative effects over the global economy that will result in weaker
credit metrics for the company. The cement business in Brazil,
which represents around 50% of the company's revenues and 40%
of the EBITDA, continues to hold back VC's financial metrics,
based on the country's economic slowdown and corruption investigations
against heavy construction companies.
LIQUIDITY
VC has strong liquidity, based on the maintenance of a large cash
balance in proportion to short-term debt. VC had around
BRL3.0 billion cash on hand in the end of 2019 strengthened by
$500 million (around BRL2.5 billion) in revolving credit
facilities that mature in 2023. VC's liquidity position including
the revolving credit facilities comfortably covers all short-term
debt and all debt maturities until the end of 2025.
The negative outlook reflects our expectation that VC's revenues,
profitability and credit metrics will deteriorate significantly during
2020 because of the coronavirus outbreak. On the other hand,
we expect that VC will prudently manage its capital spending and dividend
distributions to maintain adequate liquidity to service its financial
obligations.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP / DOWN
The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term. Positive
rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought
under control, demand for building materials and cement return to
more normal levels. At this point Moody's would evaluate the balance
sheet and liquidity strength of the company and positive rating pressure
would require evidence that the company is capable of substantially recovering
its financial metrics and restoring liquidity.
Moody's could downgrade VC if:
• there are expectations of deeper and longer declines in volumes
and profitability including a material extension into Q3 2020 as a result
of the coronavirus outbreak, particularly if there is significant
reduction in sources of liquidity
• wider liquidity concerns increase, for instance due to cost
inflexibility
•downgrade of VSA's rating
• there are clear expectations that the company will not be able
to maintain financial metrics compatible with a Ba1 rating following the
coronavirus outbreak if:
o gross adjusted leverage is expected to be sustainably above 4.0x
o RCF/Net Debt is expected to be sustainably below 15%
Headquartered in São Paulo and one of the main subsidiaries of
VSA, VC is the sixth-largest cement company worldwide in
terms of installed capacity excluding Chinese companies. For the
2019, VC reported consolidated revenue of BRL13 billion.
The company has operations in North and South America, Europe,
Africa and Asia.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Building Materials
published in May 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
