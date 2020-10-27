Moody's changes Votorantim Cimentos' outlook to stable; affirms ratings at Ba1

New York, October 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Ba1 rating of Votorantim Cimentos S.A.'s (VC) Corporate Family Rating (CFR). At the same time Moody's affirmed the senior unsecured notes issued by St. Marys Cement Inc. and Votorantim Cimentos International S.A., unconditionally guaranteed by VC, at Ba1. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

List of affected ratings:

Affirmations:

Issuer: Votorantim Cimentos S.A.

Corporate Family Rating: affirmed at Ba1

Issuer: St. Marys Cement Inc.

$500 million senior unsecured notes due 2027 unconditionally guaranteed by VC: affirmed at Ba1

Issuer: Votorantim Cimentos International S.A.

€205 million senior unsecured notes due 2022 unconditionally guaranteed by VC: affirmed at Ba1

$611 million senior unsecured notes due 2041 unconditionally guaranteed by VC: affirmed at Ba1

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: Votorantim Cimentos S.A.

Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative

Issuer: St. Marys Cement Inc.

Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative

Issuer: Votorantim Cimentos International S.A.

Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in outlook to stable from negative was prompted by a stronger demand for cement than initially expected at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak when VC's outlook was changed to negative. The company moved quickly in cutting costs, capex and raising liquidity in anticipation of a sharp decline in cement demand and lower profitability, which did not materialize. Actually, the cement business had an 18% increase in net revenues in the 2Q20 from better sales volumes and prices at Votorantim Cimentos Brazil (VCBR) and stable demand combined with better pricing at Votorantim Cimentos North America (VCNA) that also benefited from the weaker Brazilian real. Further improvement is expected until the end of 2020 with increasing demand for cement in Brazil as interest rates will remain low stimulating new homebuilding and infrastructure projects.

The affirmation of VC's Ba1 ratings considers VC's strong links with its parent company Votorantim S.A. (VSA; Ba1 stable), along with improvements in credit metrics and capital structure even during the virus outbreak. Accordingly, VC benefited from stronger than expected cash generation from better demand as well as by the efficiencies implemented at the beginning of the pandemic that allowed a significant reduction in cash consumption and an even stronger liquidity profile. The affirmation also takes into consideration the share of revenues and assets outside of Brazil, which increases the company's geographic diversification. .

VC's Ba1 ratings reflect its leading position in Brazil, its solid liquidity, large scale, geographic diversification, and integrated operations, as well as the close links with and strong support from its parent VSA. Since 2016 VSA capitalized VC with BRL4.7 billion, using proceeds from the IPO of Nexa Resources S.A. (Ba2 negative) and the sale of Fíbria, demonstrating VSA's willingness and ability to support its main subsidiary. Moreover, the two companies have cross-acceleration provisions and guarantees in part of their outstanding debt, and VSA includes VC as a material subsidiary in its financial statements.

VC's ratings are constrained by the uncertainties in most of its jurisdictions as a result of the coronavirus and its negative effects over the global economy that still could result in weaker credit metrics through 2021.

LIQUIDITY

VC has strong liquidity, based on the maintenance of a large cash balance in proportion to short-term debt. VC had around BRL4.2 billion cash on hand in the end of June 2020 after the withdrawal of part of its revolving credit facilities in a movement to strengthen liquidity in a period of uncertainties. VC's liquidity position including the revolving credit facilities comfortably covers all short-term debt and all debt maturities until the end of 2026.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that VC will prudently manage its capital spending and dividend distributions to maintain adequate liquidity to service its financial obligations. The stable outlook also takes into consideration the fact that if operations weakens due to a reversal in the demand trend, the company will make the necessary adjustments in its capital spending to maintain its financial profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating or outlook pressure would not arise until there is longer term visibility regarding the demand for building materials and cement. At this point Moody's would evaluate if credit metrics and the liquidity strength of the company are compatible with an investment grade rating, including:

gross adjusted leverage is expected to be sustainably below 3.5x

RCF/Net Debt is expected to be sustainably above 20%

upgrade or change in outlook of VSA's rating

Moody's could downgrade VC if:

• there are expectations of declines in volumes and profitability including a significant reduction in sources of liquidity

• liquidity concerns arise, for instance due to cost inflexibility

•downgrade or change in outlook of VSA's rating

• there are clear expectations that the company will not be able to maintain financial metrics compatible with a Ba1 rating such as:

gross adjusted leverage is expected to be sustainably above 4.5x

RCF/Net Debt is expected to be sustainably below 10%

Headquartered in São Paulo and one of the main subsidiaries of VSA, VC is the sixth-largest cement company worldwide in terms of installed capacity excluding Chinese companies. For the LTM ended June 2020, VC reported consolidated revenue of BRL13.8 billion. The company has operations in North and South America, Europe, Africa and Asia.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Building Materials published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158917. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

