Moody's changes Votorantim Cimentos' outlook to stable; affirms ratings at Ba1

New York, October 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Ba1
rating of Votorantim Cimentos S.A.'s (VC) Corporate Family
Rating (CFR). At the same time Moody's affirmed the senior unsecured
notes issued by St. Marys Cement Inc. and Votorantim Cimentos
International S.A., unconditionally guaranteed by
VC, at Ba1. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.
List of affected ratings:
Affirmations:
Issuer: Votorantim Cimentos S.A.
Corporate Family Rating: affirmed at Ba1
Issuer: St. Marys Cement Inc.
$500 million senior unsecured notes due 2027 unconditionally guaranteed
by VC: affirmed at Ba1
Issuer: Votorantim Cimentos International S.A.
€205 million senior unsecured notes due 2022 unconditionally guaranteed
by VC: affirmed at Ba1
$611 million senior unsecured notes due 2041 unconditionally guaranteed
by VC: affirmed at Ba1
Outlook Actions:
Issuer: Votorantim Cimentos S.A.
Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative
Issuer: St. Marys Cement Inc.
Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative
Issuer: Votorantim Cimentos International S.A.
Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The change in outlook to stable from negative was prompted by a stronger
demand for cement than initially expected at the beginning of the coronavirus
outbreak when VC's outlook was changed to negative. The company
moved quickly in cutting costs, capex and raising liquidity in anticipation
of a sharp decline in cement demand and lower profitability, which
did not materialize. Actually, the cement business had an
18% increase in net revenues in the 2Q20 from better sales volumes
and prices at Votorantim Cimentos Brazil (VCBR) and stable demand combined
with better pricing at Votorantim Cimentos North America (VCNA) that also
benefited from the weaker Brazilian real. Further improvement is
expected until the end of 2020 with increasing demand for cement in Brazil
as interest rates will remain low stimulating new homebuilding and infrastructure
projects.
The affirmation of VC's Ba1 ratings considers VC's strong links
with its parent company Votorantim S.A. (VSA; Ba1 stable),
along with improvements in credit metrics and capital structure even during
the virus outbreak. Accordingly, VC benefited from stronger
than expected cash generation from better demand as well as by the efficiencies
implemented at the beginning of the pandemic that allowed a significant
reduction in cash consumption and an even stronger liquidity profile.
The affirmation also takes into consideration the share of revenues and
assets outside of Brazil, which increases the company's geographic
diversification. .
VC's Ba1 ratings reflect its leading position in Brazil, its solid
liquidity, large scale, geographic diversification,
and integrated operations, as well as the close links with and strong
support from its parent VSA. Since 2016 VSA capitalized VC with
BRL4.7 billion, using proceeds from the IPO of Nexa Resources
S.A. (Ba2 negative) and the sale of Fíbria,
demonstrating VSA's willingness and ability to support its main subsidiary.
Moreover, the two companies have cross-acceleration provisions
and guarantees in part of their outstanding debt, and VSA includes
VC as a material subsidiary in its financial statements.
VC's ratings are constrained by the uncertainties in most of its jurisdictions
as a result of the coronavirus and its negative effects over the global
economy that still could result in weaker credit metrics through 2021.
LIQUIDITY
VC has strong liquidity, based on the maintenance of a large cash
balance in proportion to short-term debt. VC had around
BRL4.2 billion cash on hand in the end of June 2020 after the withdrawal
of part of its revolving credit facilities in a movement to strengthen
liquidity in a period of uncertainties. VC's liquidity position
including the revolving credit facilities comfortably covers all short-term
debt and all debt maturities until the end of 2026.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that VC will prudently manage
its capital spending and dividend distributions to maintain adequate liquidity
to service its financial obligations. The stable outlook also takes
into consideration the fact that if operations weakens due to a reversal
in the demand trend, the company will make the necessary adjustments
in its capital spending to maintain its financial profile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive rating or outlook pressure would not arise until there is longer
term visibility regarding the demand for building materials and cement.
At this point Moody's would evaluate if credit metrics and the liquidity
strength of the company are compatible with an investment grade rating,
including:
gross adjusted leverage is expected to be sustainably below 3.5x
RCF/Net Debt is expected to be sustainably above 20%
upgrade or change in outlook of VSA's rating
Moody's could downgrade VC if:
• there are expectations of declines in volumes and profitability
including a significant reduction in sources of liquidity
• liquidity concerns arise, for instance due to cost inflexibility
•downgrade or change in outlook of VSA's rating
• there are clear expectations that the company will not be able
to maintain financial metrics compatible with a Ba1 rating such as:
gross adjusted leverage is expected to be sustainably above 4.5x
RCF/Net Debt is expected to be sustainably below 10%
Headquartered in São Paulo and one of the main subsidiaries of
VSA, VC is the sixth-largest cement company worldwide in
terms of installed capacity excluding Chinese companies. For the
LTM ended June 2020, VC reported consolidated revenue of BRL13.8
billion. The company has operations in North and South America,
Europe, Africa and Asia.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Building Materials
published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158917.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Marcos Schmidt
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's America Latina Ltda.
Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551
16th Floor, Room 1601
Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903
Brazil
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Marianna Waltz, CFA
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653