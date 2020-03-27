Moody's changes Votorantim's outlook to negative; affirms Ba1/Aaa.br ratings

Sao Paulo, March 27, 2020 -- Moody´s América Latina Ltda., ("Moody´s")
has today affirmed Votorantim S.A.'s (VSA) Corporate
Family Rating (CFR) at Ba1 in the global scale and at Aaa.br in
the Brazilian national scale. The outlook was changed to negative
from positive.
List of affected ratings:
Affirmations:
Issuer: Votorantim S.A.
Corporate Family Rating: affirmed at Ba1 (global scale)
Corporate Family Rating: affirmed at Aaa.br (national scale)
Outlook Actions:
Issuer: Votorantim S.A.
Outlook, Changed to Negative from Positive
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The mining and building
materials sectors have been one of the most significantly affected by
the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
More specifically, the weaknesses in VSA's credit profile,
including its exposure to commodity prices and cement sales, have
left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented
operating conditions and VSA remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing
to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety.
The change in outlook to negative was prompted by the sharp decline in
revenues expected for 2020 as a result of lower demand and lower profitability
scenario for the main products in its portfolio including cement,
zinc and byproducts, aluminum, energy, long steel and
banking. The orange juice segment has been the exception so far,
benefitting from higher demand from people staying quarantined at home.
From a regionally contained outbreak the virus has rapidly spread to many
different regions denting the demand for cement globally, shutting
down vehicle plants in Brazil, Europe and the US as well as Zinc
mines in Peru.
The affirmation of the Ba1/Aaa.br ratings is a result of VSA's
strong operating performance, credit metrics and capital structure.
The company executed a strong liability management program over the last
couple of years resulting in a substantial reduction in indebtedness and
an even stronger liquidity profile. Since 2017, VSA amortized
around BRL5 billion in debt, including repayments of around BRL4.5
billion using part of the BRL8.1 billion received in net proceeds
from the sale of Fibria's shares, which also supported VSA's liquidity
and financial flexibility while reaffirming financial discipline.
VSA's Ba1 rating reflects the company's large size; its status as
one of the largest conglomerates in Brazil; and its diversified business
portfolio in cement, zinc and byproducts, aluminum,
energy, orange juice, long steel and banking, which
benefits from different end-market dynamics and mitigates the effect
of cyclicality in any industry.
The rating is also backed by the group's cost-competitive operations,
resulting from high vertical integration, as well as by its strong
liquidity profile and extended debt maturity. VSA's increased
geographic diversification is an additional credit positive and,
while it still generates a substantial portion of its consolidated EBITDA
domestically, the company benefits from leading market positions
in virtually all its operating segments.
Constraining the ratings are the commodity nature of a substantial portion
of VSA's business portfolio (namely zinc and byproducts, and aluminum)
and the improving, but still challenging operating environment for
the company's cement business in Brazil. Notwithstanding,
we expect VSA to maintain adequate leverage for its rating category following
the recent deleveraging initiatives and asset sales despite the consequences
of the coronavirus outbreak.
LIQUIDITY
Historically, VSA has reported strong liquidity based on the maintenance
of large cash balances compared with short-term debt. The
company's cash balance was around BRL10.7 billion in the end of
2019 comfortably covers all short-term debt and all debt maturities
until the end of 2025. Adding to VSA's strong cash position are
revolving credit facilities amounting to USD1.0 billion,
with maturities in 2023 and 2024.
The negative outlook reflects our expectation that VSA's revenues,
profitability and credit metrics will deteriorate significantly during
2020 because of the coronavirus outbreak. On the other hand,
we expect that VSA will prudently manage its capital spending and dividend
distributions to maintain adequate liquidity to service its financial
obligations.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP / DOWN
The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term. Positive
rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought
under control, consumer demand and commodity prices return to more
normal levels. At this point Moody's would evaluate the balance
sheet and liquidity strength of the company and positive rating pressure
would require evidence that the company is capable of substantially recovering
its financial metrics and restoring liquidity.
Moody's could downgrade VSA if:
• there are expectations of deeper and longer declines in volumes
and profitability including a material extension into Q3 2020 as a result
of the coronavirus outbreak, particularly if there is significant
reduction in sources of liquidity
• wider liquidity concerns increase, for instance due to cost
inflexibility
• there are clear expectations that the company will not be able
to maintain financial metrics compatible with a Ba1 rating following the
coronavirus outbreak if:
o gross adjusted leverage is expected to be sustainably above 3.5x
o EBIT margin is expected to be sustainably below 10%
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in
September 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.br
for a copy of this methodology.
VSA is the holding company of one of Brazil's largest conglomerates,
with a diverse business portfolio that includes cement, zinc and
byproducts, aluminum, energy, long steel, orange
juice, and banking and financial services. In 2019,
VSA reported consolidated net revenue of around BRL31 billion.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential
and proprietary Moody's information.
Information types used to prepare the rating are the following:
financial data, debt documentations, operating data,
historical performance data, public information, Moody's
information, and regulatory filings.
Sources of Public Information: Moody's considers public information
from many third party sources as part of the rating process. These
sources may include, but are not limited to, the list available
in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1208432.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
Please see the ratings disclosure page on www.moodys.com.br
for general disclosure on potential conflicts of interests.
Moody's America Latina Ltda. may have provided Other Permissible
Service(s) to the rated entity or its related third parties within the
12 months preceding the credit rating action. Please go to the
report "Ancillary or Other Permissible Services Provided to Entities Rated
by Moody's America Latina Ltda." in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1215847
for detailed information.
Entities rated by Moody's America Latina Ltda. and the rated entities'
related parties may also receive products/services provided by parties
related to Moody's America Latina Ltda. engaging in credit ratings
activities within the 12 months preceding the credit rating action.
Please go to the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1215848
for a list of entities receiving products/services from these related
entities and the products/services received.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 30/04/2019.
Moody's ratings are constantly monitored, unless designated as point-in-time
ratings in the initial press release. All Moody's ratings are reviewed
at least once during every 12-month period.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.br.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.br
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see the ratings disclosure page on our website www.moodys.com.br
for further information.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on the Ratings Definitions
page on www.moodys.com.br for further information
on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and
recovery.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com.br for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.br
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
