Moody's changes Votorantim's outlook to stable; affirms Ba1 ratings

New York, October 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Ba1
rating on Votorantim S.A.'s (VSA) $241 million senior
unsecured notes due 2021 at Ba1. The rating on the $144
million senior unsecured notes due 2024 issued by VSA's wholly owned subsidiary
Companhia Brasileira de Alumínio (CBA) and unconditionally guaranteed
by VSA was also affirmed at Ba1. At the same time Moody's America
Latina affirmed VSA's Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at Ba1 in the global
scale and its Aaa.br in the Brazilian national scale. The
outlook was changed to stable from negative.
List of affected ratings:
Affirmations:
Issuer: Votorantim S.A.
$241 million senior unsecured notes due 2021: affirmed at
Ba1
Issuer: Companhia Brasileira de Alumínio
$144 million senior unsecured notes due 2024 unconditionally guaranteed
by VSA: affirmed at Ba1
Outlook Actions:
Issuer: Companhia Brasileira de Alumínio
Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The change in outlook to stable from negative was prompted by VSA's
stronger operating performance than initially expected at the beginning
of the coronavirus outbreak when the company' rating outlook was
changed to negative. Accordingly, the company reacted quickly
implementing an aggressive contingency plan that included cost cutting,
reduction in capex, and dividend freeze, amongst other efficiency
initiatives that resulted in a positive effect in EBITDA and cash generation.
Also preparing for a scenario of sharp decline in demand and profitability
VSA raised liquidity by either drawing down on its committed credit facilities
or raising new credit lines.
The more negative scenario did not materialize because of stronger than
anticipated demand during the pandemic allowing for price adjustments
and stronger margins that are resulting on better than expected credit
metrics for 2020. The cement business for example had an 18%
increase in net revenues in the 2Q20 from better sales volumes and prices
at Votorantim Cimentos Brazil (VCBR) and stable demand combined with better
pricing at Votorantim Cimentos North America (VCNA) that also benefited
from the weaker Brazilian real, further improvement is expected
until the end of 2020. Other business such as Nexa, CBA,
Long Steel, Votorantim Energia, CPP JV, Citrosuco and
Banco Votorantim will also present better performance than expected at
the beginning of the pandemic.
The affirmation of VSA's Ba1 ratings considers its strong credit
metrics and capital structure. The company executed a strong liability
management program over the last couple of years resulting in a substantial
reduction in indebtedness and an even stronger liquidity profile.
Since 2017, VSA amortized around BRL5 billion in debt, including
repayments of around BRL4.5 billion using part of the BRL8.1
billion received in net proceeds from the sale of Fibria's shares,
which also supported VSA's liquidity and financial flexibility while reaffirming
financial discipline.
VSA's Ba1 rating reflects the company's large size; its status as
one of the largest conglomerates in Brazil; and its diversified business
portfolio in cement, zinc and byproducts, aluminum,
energy, orange juice, long steel and banking, which
benefits from different end-market dynamics and mitigates the effect
of cyclicality in any industry.
The rating is also backed by the group's cost-competitive operations,
resulting from high vertical integration, as well as by its strong
liquidity profile and extended debt maturity. VSA's increased geographic
diversification is an additional credit positive and, while it still
generates a substantial portion of its consolidated EBITDA domestically,
the company benefits from leading market positions in virtually all its
operating segments.
Constraining the ratings are the commodity nature of a substantial portion
of VSA's business portfolio (namely zinc and byproducts, and aluminum)
and the improving, but still challenging operating environment for
the company's cement business in Brazil. Notwithstanding,
we expect VSA to maintain adequate leverage for its rating category following
the recent deleveraging initiatives and asset sales despite the consequences
of the coronavirus outbreak.
LIQUIDITY
Historically, VSA has reported strong liquidity based on the maintenance
of large cash balances compared with short-term debt. The
company's cash balance that was around BRL14.1 billion in the end
of June 2020 comfortably covers all short-term debt and all debt
maturities until the end of 2026.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that VSA will prudently manage
its capital spending and dividend distributions to maintain adequate liquidity
to service its financial obligations. The stable outlook also takes
into consideration the fact that if operations weakens due to a reversal
in the demand trend, the company will make the necessary adjustments
in its capital spending to maintain its financial profile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive rating or outlook pressure would not arise until there is longer
term visibility regarding the consumer demand including cement and commodity
prices. At this point Moody's would evaluate if credit metrics
and the liquidity strength of the company are compatible with an investment
grade rating, including:
gross adjusted leverage is expected to be sustainably below 3.5x
RCF/Net Debt is expected to be sustainably above 20%
Moody's could downgrade VSA if:
• there are expectations of declines in volumes and profitability
including a significant reduction in sources of liquidity
• liquidity concerns arise, for instance due to cost inflexibility
• there are clear expectations that the company will not be able
to maintain financial metrics compatible with a Ba1 rating such as:
gross adjusted leverage is expected to be sustainably above 3.5x
EBIT margin is expected to be sustainably below 10%
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in
September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
VSA is the holding company of one of Brazil's largest conglomerates,
with a diverse business portfolio that includes cement, zinc and
byproducts, aluminum, energy, long steel, orange
juice, and banking and financial services. For the LTM ended
June 2020, VSA reported consolidated net revenue of BRL30.7
billion.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
