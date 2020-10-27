Moody's changes Votorantim's outlook to stable; affirms Ba1/Aaa.br ratings

Sao Paulo, October 27, 2020 -- Moody's América Latina Ltda., ("Moody's") has today affirmed Votorantim S.A.'s (VSA) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at Ba1 in the Global scale and at Aaa.br in the Brazilian national scale. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in outlook to stable from negative was prompted by VSA's stronger operating performance than initially expected at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak when the company' rating outlook was changed to negative. Accordingly, the company reacted quickly implementing an aggressive contingency plan that included cost cutting, reduction in capex, and dividend freeze amongst other efficiency initiatives that resulted in a positive effect in EBITDA and cash generation. Also preparing for a scenario of sharp decline in demand and profitability VSA raised liquidity by either drawing down on its committed credit facilities or raising new credit lines.

The more negative scenario did not materialize because of stronger than anticipated demand during the pandemic allowing for price adjustments and stronger margins that are resulting on better than expected credit metrics for 2020. The cement business for example had an 18% increase in net revenues in the 2Q20 from better sales volumes and prices at Votorantim Cimentos Brazil (VCBR) and stable demand combined with better pricing at Votorantim Cimentos North America (VCNA) that also benefited from the weaker Brazilian real, further improvement is expected until the end of 2020. Other business such as Nexa, CBA, Long Steel, Votorantim Energia, CPP JV, Citrosuco and Banco Votorantim will also present better performance than expected at the beginning of the pandemic.

The affirmation of VSA's Ba1/Aaa.br ratings considers its strong credit metrics and capital structure. The company executed a strong liability management program over the last couple of years resulting in a substantial reduction in indebtedness and an even stronger liquidity profile. Since 2017, VSA amortized around BRL5 billion in debt, including repayments of around BRL4.5 billion using part of the BRL8.1 billion received in net proceeds from the sale of Fibria's shares, which also supported VSA's liquidity and financial flexibility while reaffirming financial discipline.

VSA's Ba1 rating reflects the company's large size; its status as one of the largest conglomerates in Brazil; and its diversified business portfolio in cement, zinc and byproducts, aluminum, energy, orange juice, long steel and banking, which benefits from different end-market dynamics and mitigates the effect of cyclicality in any industry.

The rating is also backed by the group's cost-competitive operations, resulting from high vertical integration, as well as by its strong liquidity profile and extended debt maturity. VSA's increased geographic diversification is an additional credit positive and, while it still generates a substantial portion of its consolidated EBITDA domestically, the company benefits from leading market positions in virtually all its operating segments.

Constraining the ratings are the commodity nature of a substantial portion of VSA's business portfolio (namely zinc and byproducts, and aluminum) and the improving, but still challenging operating environment for the company's cement business in Brazil. Notwithstanding, we expect VSA to maintain adequate leverage for its rating category following the recent deleveraging initiatives and asset sales despite the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak.

LIQUIDITY

Historically, VSA has reported strong liquidity based on the maintenance of large cash balances compared with short-term debt. The company's cash balance that was around BRL14.1 billion in the end of June 2020 comfortably covers all short-term debt and all debt maturities until the end of 2026.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that VSA will prudently manage its capital spending and dividend distributions to maintain adequate liquidity to service its financial obligations. The stable outlook also takes into consideration the fact that if operations weakens due to a reversal in the demand trend, the company will make the necessary adjustments in its capital spending to maintain its financial profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control and consequently there is longer term visibility regarding the consumer demand including cement and commodity prices. At this point Moody's would evaluate if credit metrics and the liquidity strength of the company are compatible with an investment grade rating, including:

gross adjusted leverage is expected to be sustainably below 3.5x

RCF/Net Debt is expected to be sustainably above 20%

Moody's could downgrade VSA if:

• there are expectations of declines in volumes and profitability including a significant reduction in sources of liquidity

• liquidity concerns arise, for instance due to cost inflexibility

• there are clear expectations that the company will not be able to maintain financial metrics compatible with a Ba1 rating such as :

gross adjusted leverage is expected to be sustainably above 3.5x

EBIT margin is expected to be sustainably below 10%

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.br for a copy of this methodology.

VSA is the holding company of one of Brazil's largest conglomerates, with a diverse business portfolio that includes cement, zinc and byproducts, aluminum, energy, long steel, orange juice, and banking and financial services. For the LTM ended June 2020, VSA reported consolidated net revenue of BRL30.7 billion.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

