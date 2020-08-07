Moody's changes Walgreens outlook to negative; affirms ratings

New York, August 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today changed the outlook
of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ("WBA") and its subsidiary
Walgreen Co. to negative and affirmed their Baa2 senior unsecured
rating. Moody's also affirmed Walgreens Boots Alliance's
P-2 commercial paper rating.
"The disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic has taken a further
toll on Walgreen's already weaker than expected operating performance",
Moody's Vice President Mickey Chadha stated. "Lower
customer traffic, a shift in sales mix to lower margin consumables,
store closures in the UK, an increase in lower margin e-commerce
sales and lower prescription growth due to deferrals in routine physician
visits are among the myriad of pandemic related issues causing operating
profits to drop significantly and credit metrics to weaken significantly",
Chadha further stated.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on
Walgreens of the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered,
given its exposure to lower foot traffic, sales mix and script volume,
which has left it vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment
in these unprecedented operating conditions.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Walgreen Co.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2
..Issuer: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)Baa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Walgreen Co.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Walgreens Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects its large scale and the
strong market positions of its three divisions; retail pharmacy USA,
retail pharmacy international, and pharmaceutical wholesale.
However, the negative pressures related to the coronavirus pandemic
have exacerbated the already weaker than expected operating performance
of the company. The recent weak operating results have caused leverage
and coverage to weaken to 4.4x and 3.1x respectively for
the LTM period ending May 31, 2020. Moody's expects
the underlying pressures causing the deterioration in the company's
operating income to only improve modestly in the fiscal fourth quarter.
These include lower margins due to a shift in sales mix, lower store
traffic, and deferrals in non-essential doctor visits.
Therefore, leverage is expected to deteriorate further to over 4.5x
at the end of the current fiscal year ending August 31st. However,
the Baa2 rating is predicated on Moody's expectation that the weakness
in Walgreens credit metrics is temporary and that Walgreens will proactively
repay debt in order to improve its leverage and coverage. Walgreens
is in the second year of its business transformation plan to enhance its
customer value proposition in areas such as digitalization, personalization
and inventory rationalization and the company expects about $2
billion in annual cost savings by fiscal 2022. The company's purchasing
contract with AmerisourceBergen, its contract with the Department
of Defense Tricare program and its joint venture with Prime Therapeutics,
and cost cuts combined with closure of unprofitable stores should help
Walgreens offset some of the pressures on profitability. Moody's
expects purchasing patterns to gradually normalize next year as local
economies start reopening and traffic in the stores improves. Walgreens'
has also formed partnerships and collaborations with entities like Kroger
which are in the early stages of development. More recently Walgreens
announced a plan to open 500 to 700 VillageMD clinics in its stores over
the next five years. If successful this will provide a lift in
script volume.
Governance is also a key risk factor as the company's financial strategies
with respect to acquisitions and share repurchases have been detrimental
to debt holders. The company has currently suspended share repurchases
and Moody's expects share repurchases to remain suspended at least
until the company improves credit metrics to levels commensurate with
its Baa2 rating. Moody's expects the company to prioritize
debt reduction over shareholder returns and lower its debt burden in the
next couple of years to be more in line with lower profitability levels.
Debt reduction combined with improvement in EBITDA is expected to improve
debt/EBITDA below 3.75x in the next 18-24 months.
The company's liquidity remains good with strong free cash flow
generation and ample availability under its credit facilities which include
a $3.5 billion revolver maturing August 2023 and over $8
billion in short term bank facilities. The rating also indicates
Moody's favorable view of the drugstore industry which benefits from the
aging of the U.S., U.K., and European
populations which will likely increase long term use of prescription drugs.
Moody's also believes demand for prescription drug medication is mostly
resilient to recessionary pressures.
The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty surrounding the success
of the company's profit enhancing initiatives amid the dislocation
caused by the pandemic and in an increasingly competitive drug retailing
environment which was already under margin pressure prior to the pandemic.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be downgraded if the company does not prioritize debt reduction
over shareholder friendly transactions including share repurchases at
least until debt/EBITDA improves to below 3.75x. Ratings
could also be downgraded if operating performance does not improve or
if debt levels remain elevated such that Debt/EBITDA does not demonstrate
meaningful improvement towards 3.75x in the next 12-18 months
or if Debt/EBITDA remains above 3.75x in the next 18-24
months, or if EBITA to interest expense remains below 4.75x
in the next 18-24 months, or if liquidity deteriorates.
Ratings could be upgraded if Debt to EBITDA falls to 3.25x or below,
EBITA to interest expense remains above 5.5x and company maintains
a financial policy that supports maintaining credit metrics at these levels.
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is a global retail pharmacy
and global pharmaceutical wholesaler. WBA together with the companies
in which it has equity method investments operates over 18,750 stores
in 11 countries and over 400 distribution centers delivering in 20 countries
(including equity method investments). LTM May 31, 2020 revenues
are over $138.7 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Manoj Chadha
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653