Moody's changes Walsall Housing Group Ltd's outlook to positive from stable, affirms A3 ratings

London, 17 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed the A3 long-term issuer rating of Walsall Housing Group
Ltd (whg or the group) and the A3 senior secured debt rating of WHG Treasury
plc. Moody's also affirmed the Baseline Credit Assessment
(BCA) of whg at baa1. Both entities' outlooks were changed
to positive from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR CHANGING THE OUTLOOK
Whg's outlook change to positive from stable reflects Moody's expectations
that whg's marked improvement of balance sheet strength will continue,
while maintaining interest coverage ratios at a level stronger than its
peers. We expect that whg will further reduce leverage, with
gearing (debt to assets at cost) expected to align with rated peers over
the next three years, stabilising at 52%. Whg's
strong cash generation from operations combined with its ability to secure
grants limited its borrowing needs, resulting in a faster improvement
of gearing than we expected to 56% in fiscal 2021 from 79%
in fiscal 2017.
Moody's also notes the group's strengthened policies and procedures
relating to financial management and a continued focus on low-risk
social housing lettings. Whg caps its sales income at 20%
of turnover, net of sales, a level we deem as moderate.
RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMING THE BCA AND THE FINAL RATINGS
The affirmation of the A3 issuer rating reflects the entity's solid operating
performance, with the operating margin expected to strengthen to
around 30% over the next three years, underpinned by whg's
commitment to deliver savings, as well as an anticipated increase
in turnover, supported by the positive rent settlement policy and
the entity's growth. As of December 2021, whg is on
track to outperform its saving target for the second year in a row,
further strengthening its operating margin.
The continued focus on low-risk activities combined with the strong
management of spending, underpins whg's stronger than peers'
interest coverage. Whg's cash flow volatility interest coverage
(CVIC) consistently remained above rated peers, as exemplified in
fiscal 2021, when the group's metric reached 2.2x,
compared to the A3 rated peer median of 1.7x. The rating
is further supported by the robust regulatory framework governing English
social housing providers.
The A3 debt rating of WHG Treasury plc reflects whg's issuer rating,
including its simple debt structure and solid liquidity profile.
Whg is expected to retain comfortable liquidity over the next two years
with immediately available facilities covering 1.6x net cash needs
as of fiscal 2021.
As per the application of Moody's Joint Default Analysis for Government-Related
Issuers, whg's Baseline Credit Assessment is baa1.
The final rating of A3 incorporates the one-notch uplift provided
by Moody's assessment of a strong likelihood of support from the United
Kingdom, Government of (Aa3 stable) in the event that whg were to
experience liquidity distress.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental considerations are material to whg's credit profile.
Energy efficiency and decarbonisation more broadly are becoming an increasingly
acute priority for HAs with a target of all homes obtaining an energy
performance certificate (EPC) of C or above by 2030 in England.
Moody's expects this to require material levels of capital expenditure
- which would either divert cash flows away from development programmes
or increase debt levels. Whg has included achieving EPC C for all
its properties by 2030 in its combined business plan.
Social risks are material to whg's credit profile. In particular,
the sector is exposed to risks stemming from socially-driven policy
agendas affecting social rents, benefits and capital grants in addition
to the impact of demographic trends on demand which are captured in Moody's
assessment of the operating environment.
Governance considerations are also material to whg's credit profile.
Moody's raised the score for financial management, one of
two key governance considerations, reflecting whg's stable
strategy with moderate development targets and well-defined risk
appetite underpinned by established golden rules to limit exposure to
risks and to maintain the entity's financial resilience.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive pressure on the ratings could result from a marked improvement
in debt metrics with gearing sustained at levels below 55% and
debt to revenues around 3.5x, with maintained good operating
performance despite meeting the nationwide retrofitting ambitions.
A downgrade is unlikely given the positive outlook. However,
we could stabilize the outlook from one or a combination of the following:
(1) a weakening in financial performance metrics, including interest
coverage ratios at levels close to or below 1x, (2) a ramp-up
in risk appetite, including higher exposure to market sales than
the moderate level currently projected (3) an increase in indebtedness,
including gearing sustained at levels above 60%. In addition,
a weaker regulatory framework or dilution of overall support from the
UK government for the sector could also exert negative pressure on the
ratings.
The methodologies used in these ratings were European Social Housing Providers
published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113602,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Maylis Chapellier
Analyst
Sub-Sovereign Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Marie Diron
MD - Sovereign Risk
Sub-Sovereign Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454