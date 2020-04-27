Moody's changes Wan Hai's outlook to stable from positive

Hong Kong, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has changed the outlook on Wan Hai Lines Ltd. to stable from positive. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed Wan Hai's Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR).

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The change in outlook to stable from positive reflects our expectation that Wan Hai's credit metrics will weaken over the next 12-18 months, amid weak demand for container shipping," says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.

More specifically, Wan Hai's exposure to global container shipping has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment, given its sensitivity to end-demand.

"At the same time, the rating affirmation reflects our expectation that the company's operational track record of over 40 years, prudent financial management and sound liquidity provide it with a strong buffer against the ongoing industry volatility," adds Lu.

Wan Hai's focus on the intra-Asia liner market with a well-established presence leaves its operations relatively resilient among peers and partly offsets industry cyclicality. Moreover, the company has maintained a prudent operational strategy to quickly adjust its chartered fleet size and slot capacity in light of weak demand.

Moody's expects Wan Hai's debt leverage — as measured by adjusted net debt/EBITDA — will increase to around 2.9x-3.3x over the next 12-18 months from 2.3x in 2019, because of softer earnings and an increase in net debt to support capital spending. This level of leverage will remain appropriate for Wan Hai's Ba2 CFR, supported by the company's long track record of holding ample cash.

Moody's also expects Wan Hai's revenue to decline by 5% in 2020 but to grow by 9% in 2021. This assumption is mainly driven by expected volume declines especially in the second and third quarter of 2020 amid weak demand, balanced with relatively steady freight rates. The company reported strong year-on-year revenue growth of 4.1% and 9.2% in 1Q 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Moody's expects that Wan Hai's adjusted EBITDA margins will remain steady over the next 12-18 months from 11.8% in 2019, supported by steady freight rates, lower short-time charter hiring costs and the company's strong implementation of expense controls. Wan Hai's profit margins improved in 2019 due to better freight rates and cost control measures.

Wan Hai's adjusted net debt will increase over the next 12-18 months, mainly to fund its large capital spending program to purchase 20 new vessels that will be delivered over 2020-22. The purchase forms part of the company's multi-year replacement cycle of aged and uneconomical vessels. As such, Moody's believes the company will maintain a short-term charter strategy and remain prudent in its investments.

Moody's further expects capital spending will peak in 2020 and substantially decline in the next multiple years.

Wan Hai's liquidity is strong. At the end of 2019, the company held NTD15.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents and short-term marketable investments of NTD4.1 billion, which, together with Moody's estimated operating cash flow for the company of NTD7.0 billion to NTD7.5 billion in the next 12 months, provide a strong liquidity reserve for the repayment of NTD4.3 billion in short-term debt and lease obligations, and projected capital spending of about NTD13.5 billion over the same period.

Wan Hai also had committed undrawn credit facilities of USD330 million at the end of March 2020.

The rating also take into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

Firstly, the shipping sector is affected by the IMO 2020 regulation, which states that all vessels will have to use low-sulphur fuel from 1 January 2020. As such, Wan Hai is exposed to higher fuel costs, which will be temporarily offset by low oil prices over 2020.

Secondly, Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Wan Hai of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Thirdly, on the governance front, the company has a track record of prudent financial management, as reflected by large cash holdings and disciplined investments over the industry cycles. The company also has a long listing history on the Taiwan Stock Exchange since 1996, and a diversified ownership structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if Wan Hai maintains a prudent investment and operating strategy and improves its credit metrics, such that adjusted net debt/EBITDA falls below 2.0x on a sustained basis.

The rating could be downgraded if the company's (1) liquidity reserve depletes materially; or (2) debt leverage rises, such that adjusted net debt/EBITDA exceeds 3.5x on a sustained basis, as a result of declining revenue, deteriorating profitability or debt-funded acquisitions.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Shipping Industry published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Shipping-Industry--PBC_1100802. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Wan Hai Lines Ltd., listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange since May 1996, operated a fleet of 99 container vessels (68 wholly owned and 31 chartered) at the end of 2019, offering intra-Asia, Asia-Middle East and trans-Pacific liner services.

With 36 dedicated service routes at the end of 2019, Wan Hai is the leading provider of intra-Asia container shipping services, with an estimated 15% market share.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued [with/with no] amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Chenyi Lu

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Clement Cheuk Yiu Wong

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

