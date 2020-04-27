Moody's changes Wan Hai's outlook to stable from positive

Hong Kong, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has changed the outlook on Wan Hai Lines Ltd.
to stable from positive. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed
Wan Hai's Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR).
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The change in outlook to stable from positive reflects our expectation
that Wan Hai's credit metrics will weaken over the next 12-18 months,
amid weak demand for container shipping," says Chenyi Lu,
a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented.
More specifically, Wan Hai's exposure to global container
shipping has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment, given
its sensitivity to end-demand.
"At the same time, the rating affirmation reflects our expectation
that the company's operational track record of over 40 years, prudent
financial management and sound liquidity provide it with a strong buffer
against the ongoing industry volatility," adds Lu.
Wan Hai's focus on the intra-Asia liner market with a well-established
presence leaves its operations relatively resilient among peers and partly
offsets industry cyclicality. Moreover, the company has maintained
a prudent operational strategy to quickly adjust its chartered fleet size
and slot capacity in light of weak demand.
Moody's expects Wan Hai's debt leverage — as measured by adjusted
net debt/EBITDA — will increase to around 2.9x-3.3x
over the next 12-18 months from 2.3x in 2019, because
of softer earnings and an increase in net debt to support capital spending.
This level of leverage will remain appropriate for Wan Hai's Ba2
CFR, supported by the company's long track record of holding
ample cash.
Moody's also expects Wan Hai's revenue to decline by 5% in
2020 but to grow by 9% in 2021. This assumption is mainly
driven by expected volume declines especially in the second and third
quarter of 2020 amid weak demand, balanced with relatively steady
freight rates. The company reported strong year-on-year
revenue growth of 4.1% and 9.2% in 1Q 2020
and 2019, respectively.
Moody's expects that Wan Hai's adjusted EBITDA margins will remain steady
over the next 12-18 months from 11.8% in 2019,
supported by steady freight rates, lower short-time charter
hiring costs and the company's strong implementation of expense controls.
Wan Hai's profit margins improved in 2019 due to better freight
rates and cost control measures.
Wan Hai's adjusted net debt will increase over the next 12-18 months,
mainly to fund its large capital spending program to purchase 20 new vessels
that will be delivered over 2020-22. The purchase forms
part of the company's multi-year replacement cycle of aged
and uneconomical vessels. As such, Moody's believes
the company will maintain a short-term charter strategy and remain
prudent in its investments.
Moody's further expects capital spending will peak in 2020 and substantially
decline in the next multiple years.
Wan Hai's liquidity is strong. At the end of 2019, the company
held NTD15.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents and short-term
marketable investments of NTD4.1 billion, which, together
with Moody's estimated operating cash flow for the company of NTD7.0
billion to NTD7.5 billion in the next 12 months, provide
a strong liquidity reserve for the repayment of NTD4.3 billion
in short-term debt and lease obligations, and projected capital
spending of about NTD13.5 billion over the same period.
Wan Hai also had committed undrawn credit facilities of USD330 million
at the end of March 2020.
The rating also take into account the following environmental, social
and governance (ESG) considerations.
Firstly, the shipping sector is affected by the IMO 2020 regulation,
which states that all vessels will have to use low-sulphur fuel
from 1 January 2020. As such, Wan Hai is exposed to higher
fuel costs, which will be temporarily offset by low oil prices over
2020.
Secondly, Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on
Wan Hai of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad
deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
Thirdly, on the governance front, the company has a track
record of prudent financial management, as reflected by large cash
holdings and disciplined investments over the industry cycles.
The company also has a long listing history on the Taiwan Stock Exchange
since 1996, and a diversified ownership structure.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating could be upgraded if Wan Hai maintains a prudent investment
and operating strategy and improves its credit metrics, such that
adjusted net debt/EBITDA falls below 2.0x on a sustained basis.
The rating could be downgraded if the company's (1) liquidity reserve
depletes materially; or (2) debt leverage rises, such that
adjusted net debt/EBITDA exceeds 3.5x on a sustained basis,
as a result of declining revenue, deteriorating profitability or
debt-funded acquisitions.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Shipping Industry published
in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Shipping-Industry--PBC_1100802.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Wan Hai Lines Ltd., listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange since
May 1996, operated a fleet of 99 container vessels (68 wholly owned
and 31 chartered) at the end of 2019, offering intra-Asia,
Asia-Middle East and trans-Pacific liner services.
With 36 dedicated service routes at the end of 2019, Wan Hai is
the leading provider of intra-Asia container shipping services,
with an estimated 15% market share.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
