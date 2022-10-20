Moody's changes Wand NewCo 3, Inc.'s outlook to negative

New York, October 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody's") today changed Wand NewCo 3, Inc.'s ("Caliber") outlook to negative from stable. At the same time, Moody's affirmed Caliber's ratings including the B3 corporate family rating (CFR).

"The change in outlook to negative reflects Moody's concern that Caliber's revolver is going current in February 2023 and the challenging refinancing environment for highly-leveraged companies may prevent Caliber from receiving a timely extension from lenders under similar terms," stated Moody's Vice President Stefan Kahandaliyanage. "In addition, while Caliber has raised prices and put other strategies in place to improve revenue and earnings generation, leverage remains very high at around 9x and interest coverage remains below 1x, thus Caliber needs to continue to make material progress in driving earnings growth for credit metrics to become more supportive of a B3 rating," added Kahandaliyanage.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Wand NewCo 3, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

.... Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan B, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

.... Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

.... Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Wand NewCo 3, Inc.

.... Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Caliber's B3 CFR is supported by its market leading position in the collision repair industry. Caliber has almost twice the body shop locations of the second largest industry competitor with nearly full national coverage in the highly fragmented collision repair sub-sector. The rating is also supported by Caliber's relationships with nearly every major national insurance carrier, which represent the vast majority of the company's revenues and earnings. Caliber's rating is also supported by improved demand fundamentals as vehicle miles traveled have returned to pre-COVID 19 levels and repair severity, driven by the complexity of vehicle technology, continues to rise.

However, despite these strong qualitative factors, Caliber's B3 CFR reflects governance considerations, particularly the company's very aggressive financial strategies under private equity majority ownership, including its long history of relying on debt to fund growth and a persistently high level of adjustments to earnings. Despite recent sequential improvement in earnings since Q4 2021, Caliber's Moody's adjusted EBITA coverage of interest at 0.8x remains low and debt/EBITDA at 9.2x remains high as of LTM June 30, 2022. These calculations include Moody's standard adjustments for operating leases and do not net cash on the balance sheet, nor include credit agreement EBITDA add-backs. Caliber's credit metrics have been persistently weak since it merged with Abra in 2019.

Further, although Moody's views Caliber as having adequate liquidity, this is largely provided by its $300 million revolving credit facility which expires in February 2024. Cash flow from operations has not been enough to fully cover the company's significant growth CAPEX investments and acquisitions to drive body shop count higher, which has led to a sequential decline in cash liquidity.

The negative outlook reflects Caliber's need to quickly address its revolving credit facility expiration. It also reflects Caliber's weak credit metrics and the challenges the company is facing as it strives to grow its technician count in a tight labor market and improve its earnings, while facing parts shortages and ongoing high inflation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded should liquidity weaken, the RCF not be refinanced prior to going current, and/or if strategies to grow revenue and earnings fail to result in EBITA/interest coverage above 1x and positive free cash flow to debt. Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely. However, ratings could be upgraded if Caliber is able to sustain EBITA/interest above 1.25x with debt/EBITDA reducing to below 6.5x and liquidity remaining at least adequate.

Wand NewCo 3, Inc. is a leading collision repair provider with over 1,500 locations in the United States under the Caliber Collision banner, with annual revenues of over $5 billion. The company is majority owned by Hellman & Freidman LLC.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

