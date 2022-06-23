Moody's changes WaterBridge's outlook to positive; affirms B3 CFR

New York, June 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed WaterBridge Midstream Operating LLC's (WaterBridge) outlook to positive from stable. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed WaterBridge's Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at B3, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) at B3-PD and senior secured term loan rating at B3.

"The change of WaterBridge's rating outlook to positive reflects our expectation for declining leverage as volumes grow on the company's scalable midstream system, driving increased EBITDA and free cash flow that is applied toward debt repayment," said Jonathan Teitel, a Moody's analyst.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: WaterBridge Midstream Operating LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: WaterBridge Midstream Operating LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

WaterBridge's B3 CFR reflects Moody's expectation for WaterBridge's leverage to decline as customers grow production volumes, driving more EBITDA and free cash flow used for debt repayment. WaterBridge owns and operates produced water midstream infrastructure important for oil production. The company's integrated produced water disposal solutions are supported by a scalable network of water pipelines and saltwater disposal wells. WaterBridge can support growing volumes on its system with modest capital expenditures because of available capacity on its existing infrastructure. The company benefits from its sponsor's support. Since 2019, the sponsor has invested additional common equity to support growth and liquidity. The company is concentrated in a single region but the Permian Basin is one of the most economic oil production areas in the US. WaterBridge benefits from its customers' large quantity of dedicated acreage as well as areas of mutual interest (AMI) acreage. Long-term, fixed fee contracts limit direct commodity price risks though volumes are sensitive to capital spending by producers. The company has a small amount of contracted minimum volume commitments.

Moody's expects WaterBridge to maintain adequate liquidity supported by its cash on the balance sheet, positive free cash flow and revolver availability. As of March 31, 2022, the company had $21 million of cash and $45 million of borrowings on its $100 million revolver due June 2024. If the preferred equity remains outstanding at WaterBridge in September 2023, the revolver will mature then and the term loan due 2026 will mature in November 2023. As of March 31, 2022, about $138 million of such preferred equity was outstanding. The owner of this preferred equity has a put right that begins in 2024. Moody's expects WaterBridge will address the springing maturity before the debt goes current. The revolver has a springing net leverage covenant of 5x when revolver usage is more than $45 million, which currently limits additional borrowings on the facility. Both the revolver and term loan are subject to a debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) covenant of at least 1.1x. Moody's expects that WaterBridge will maintain cushion to comply with the DSCR through 2023.

WaterBridge's $975 million senior secured term loan (amount outstanding as of March 31, 2022) is rated B3, the same as the CFR because of the small size of the $100 million super-priority revolver (unrated) relative to the term loan. In addition to about $138 million of preferred equity at WaterBridge, there is roughly $175 million of perpetual preferred equity (with no investor put rights) at the parent company outside of the credit group on which the company can elect to PIK dividends.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation for leverage to decline over the next 12-18 months as EBITDA and free cash flow continue to improve due to rising volumes, and support proactive refinancing by the company.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include addressing the springing maturity while maintaining adequate liquidity; debt/EBITDA below 5.5x; and consistent EBITDA and free cash flow growth.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include debt/EBITDA above 6x; EBITDA/interest below 2x; or weakening liquidity.

WaterBridge, headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates water midstream infrastructure in the Southern Delaware Basin (in the broader Permian Basin) in Texas and the Arkoma Basin in Oklahoma. The company is majority owned by Five Point Energy.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

