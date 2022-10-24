Moody's changes WestJet's outlook to stable; affirms B3 CFR

Approximately $2.3 billion of rated debt

Toronto, October 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has changed WestJet Airlines Ltd.'s (WestJet) outlook to stable from positive. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the company's B3 corporate family rating (CFR), B3-PD probability of default rating, B2 backed senior secured first-lien term loan B (term loan B), and B2 backed senior secured first-lien revolving credit facility.

"The stable outlook reflects our expectation that WestJet will be able to sustain good liquidity to help cushion against inflationary pressure including high jet fuel prices." said Aziz Al Sammarai, Moody's analyst. "The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that continued air travel demand recovery and fleet transformation will improve profitability."

Affirmations:

..Issuer: WestJet Airlines Ltd.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

.... Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: WestJet Airlines Ltd.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

WestJet's B3 CFR benefits from a leading position in the duopolistic Canadian air travel market, good liquidity to weather the inflationary environment, better profitability as it undergoes narrow-body fleet deliveries, and renewed focus as low-cost carrier with premium leisure offerings. The rating is constrained by Moody's expectation that debt/EBTIDA will remain above 8.5x in 2023, execution risk with the implementation of the new strategy shift to grow in key communities in Western Canada, emerging low-cost carrier competition, and private equity ownership that could lead to shareholder friendly transactions limiting cash flow available for deleveraging.

WestJet's liquidity is good over the 12 months to June 2023. Sources of liquidity total about of CAD1.7 billion compared to about CAD790 million of uses. Sources at June 2022, are comprised of CAD1.7 billion of cash and cash equivalents (net of restricted cash) and availability under its $350 million (about CAD480 million) revolver expiring in 2024. These sources are sufficient to fund Moody's expectation of CAD450 million of free cash flow consumption and about CAD340 million of mandatory annual debt and lease repayments over the next four quarters. Moody's sources of liquidity do not include WestJet's expectation of completing sale and leaseback transactions for its future aircraft deliveries or on existing aircraft, which if completed, will provide additional liquidity. WestJet's term loan B and revolver are secured by most of its assets and subject to a collateral coverage test which the company is currently above the minimum requirement. This provides WestJet the flexibility to use some of the collateral value above the minimum requirement to raise liquidity if needed.

The B2 ratings on WestJet's term loan B and revolver are rated one notch above the CFR, reflecting its priority above the company's trade payables despite constituting the bulk of the debt capital structure. The term loan B and revolver have first lien security on substantially all the material assets of the company, excluding aircraft that secure Export Development Corporation (EDC) term loans.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that WestJet will be able to maintain good liquidity to help cushion against inflationary environment. Moody's expects fuel prices to average around $110 and $95 per barrel for 2022 and 2023, respectively, which will limit meaningful EBITDA recovery and result in debt/EBITDA above 8.5x in 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if there is a sustained recovery in passenger demand towards pre-pandemic levels, debt/EBITDA moves toward 5x, and (Funds from operations plus interest)/interest is likely to exceed 3x.

The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates, sustained negative impact on earnings and cash flows from softening of demand, debt/EBITDA is expected to be sustained above 6.5x, or if (Funds from operations plus interest)/interest is sustained below 1.5x.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Passenger Airlines published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74345. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

WestJet Airlines Ltd. headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, is a private company owned by Onex Corporation, and is the second-largest Canadian air carrier, providing scheduled passenger services to over 100 destinations in Canada, the US, Central America, the Caribbean and Europe. Revenue for LTM Q2 2022 exceeded CAD3 billion.

