Moody's changes Wintershall Dea's outlook to negative, affirms the Baa2 rating

Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN! By clicking "I AGREE" [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody's inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking "I AGREE"] (the "Information"). References herein to "Moody's" include Moody's Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. Related Issuers Wintershall Dea Finance B.V. Wintershall Dea GmbH Rating Action: Moody's changes Wintershall Dea's outlook to negative, affirms the Baa2 rating 03 Apr 2020 Frankfurt am Main, April 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") changed today the rating outlook for Wintershall Dea GmbH (Wintershall Dea) to negative from stable. Moody's also affirmed Wintershall Dea's ratings, including its Baa2 issuer rating and the Baa2 instrument ratings on the group's senior unsecured bank credit facilities. At the same time Moody's affirmed the Baa2 ratings of the senior unsecured notes ("notes") issued by Wintershall Dea Finance B.V. The outlook changed to negative from stable. RATINGS RATIONALE RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK The outlook change to negative reflects Wintershall Dea's relatively higher debt levels and weak cash flow-based credit metrics for its Baa2 rating entering the current downturn in oil prices. This will result in weak cash flow-based credit metrics in 2020 under our base assumptions for oil and natural gas prices and those metrics are unlikely to return to levels required for a Baa2 rating in 2021 if oil prices / gas prices do not rise back towards $50 per barrel / $4.4/MMBTU. Partially offsetting the negative environment is Wintershall Dea's decision to suspend its ordinary dividend until further notice, to moderate its production and development capital spending as well as its exploration spending. [1] The company expects to be at least free cash flow (FCF)-neutral as long as average 2020 oil & gas prices reach around $35-40/bbl Brent and $4/mcf (TTF), respectively. In 2021 the company expects FCF breakeven price to decline below $20/bbl Brent due to the volume growth from the portfolio of projects coming on-stream over the next quarters. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The exploration and production sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to demand and oil prices. More specifically, Wintershall Dea's is vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Wintershall Dea remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread and oil prices remaining weak. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's outlook change reflects the impact on Wintershall Dea operating results given the depth and severity of the oil demand and supply shocks, and the broad deterioration in credit quality throughout the industry it has triggered. RATIONALE FOR THE BAA2 RATING Wintershall Dea's Baa2 issuer rating is supported by its large and geographically diversified production (around 70% gas and 30% oil) and proved developed reserves profile with an annual production of 617 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboed) and 1,299 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) by the end of 2019 respectively, mainly coming from Russia, Norway, Argentina, Germany and Egypt; (2) its stable midstream operations consisting of gas pipelines in Germany as well as a 15,5% participation in Nord Stream AG (equity) and financial investments into Nord Stream 2 AG (via loans) resulting in very stable free cash flow contributions (of around 10% -15% of total free cash flow) which cover the interest cost of its debt comfortably; (3) a sound track record of operating performance and the execution of a successful growth strategy including a number of advanced projects which should enable it to increase its production towards 700 kboed by end of 2021; (4) the commitment to maintain a financial policy in line with a Baa2 rating as evidenced by the dividend cut; (5) very low industry leading production costs of $4.3/BOE in 2019 enabling the company to remain cash flow positive at oil prices below $40 in 2020 and below $20 in 2021 despite sizeable investments, which will enable it to restore credit ratios, if oil price were about to return to above $50 in 2021. At the same time these positives are balanced by (1) uncertainties of a recovery in oil prices in 2020-2021 in order to restore credit metrics back to levels consummated with its Baa2 rating; (2) geopolitical risks in several of the group's core regions namely in Russia, Argentina and North Africa; (3) significant exposure to spot oil and gas prices, which is partially mitigated by long term contracts based on fixed price formulas; (4) some execution risk in combining the companies, defining the group's strategy and achieving the publicly stated envisaged synergies of at least €200 million annually; and (5) its indirect exposure to sanctions in relation to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, which delays the repayment of financing to the project of up to around €950 million. FINANCIAL POLICY We deem the company's financial policy as conservative as the management as well as both shareholders BASF (SE) and LetterOne (an investment firm partially owned by Mikhail Fridman) are committed to a Baa2 rating and accordingly have suspended the ordinary dividend until further notice. We expect Wintershall Dea to refrain from shareholder distributions and further cut non-essential growth capex in order to protect is balance sheet in case of prolonged weakness of oil & gas prices. LIQUIDITY Wintershall Dea has good liquidity supported by its strong free cash flow, which is expected to remain at least break even in our baseline scenario and even only to turn moderately negative towards €250 million in our downside scenario in 2020. This is easily offset by €814 million cash on balance by end of 2019 and its fully undrawn committed €900 million RCF facility, which comes due in May 2024 and can be extended twice by one year. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS: Wintershall Dea's rating could be downgraded if the severe drop in oil & gas prices do not start to reverse over the next months / quarters. Furthermore, Moody's could downgrade the company's rating if: (1) it is unable to replace its depleting reserve base; (2) does not restore is financial metrics over the next 12 to 18 months towards 2.5x adj. debt / EBITDA(X) on a sustained basis and its RCF to debt ratio well above 20% on a sustained basis; (3) and or its financial policy weakens and so liquidity. Albeit currently unlikely, any upward pressure on Wintershall Dea's rating could emerge if oil & gas prices would rise materially enabling the company to: (1) increase the geographical diversification of its reserve and production profile; (2) maintain or increase its proved developed reserve life at around 6 years; (3) reduce adj. debt / EBITDA(X) below 1.5x on a sustained basis; and (4) increase RCF/Debt towards 40% and maintain a conservative financial policy at the same time. Wintershall Dea was created on May 1, 2019 as a result of the merger between BASF (SE) (A2 RUR) subsidiary Wintershall Holding GmbH and DEA Deutsche Erdoel AG. It is Europe's largest independent oil & gas exploration & production (E&P) company with 2019YE like-for-like production of 617kboed and proved developed reserves covering its production for around 5.8 years. The company reached like-for-like annual sales and other income of €5.9 billion and reports a company defined EBITDAX of €2.8 billion in 2019. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above. REFERENCES/CITATIONS [1] Company's Q4 And Full Year 2019 Results Presentation Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Janko Lukac

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Matthias Hellstern

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

