Moody's changes Wisconsin Power and Light's outlook to negative; affirms ratings

Approximately $3 billion of debt securities affected

New York, November 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL, A3 senior unsecured) and changed its outlook to negative from stable. Parent company Alliant Energy Corporation's (Alliant, Baa2 senior unsecured) ratings and stable outlook are unchanged.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"WPL's negative outlook reflects Moody's view that its financial ratios may not fully recover from recent weak levels in light of higher debt being issued to fund elevated capital expenditures, slower cash flow growth, and other challenges facing the utility sector, including higher fuel costs," said Nana Hamilton, Senior Analyst.

WPL's debt coverage ratios have deteriorated significantly since 2018 because of a three-year base rate freeze associated with tax reform and the coronavirus pandemic, together with rising debt to finance its large capital expenditure program. For the last twelve months ending 30 September 2022, WPL's ratio of cash flow from operations excluding working capital changes (CFO pre-WC) to debt was 9.8% (or about 11% adjusting for cash on hand to repay debt), compared to a ratio of 20.5% exhibited by the utility in 2018.

While we had anticipated some weakness in WPL's credit metrics over the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, we had also expected credit metrics to recover in 2022 following the utility's 2021 rate review for the 2022 to 2023 test years. However, higher capital spending and more debt issued than previously planned will keep credit metrics weak. Metrics will be particularly low in 2022 because of under-recovered fuel costs that WPL will seek recovery for in the future. Despite capital contributions from Alliant, we see 2022 ending with a ratio of CFO pre-working capital to debt close to the 13% achieved in 2021.

We expect credit metrics to show some improvement in 2023 but see the CFO pre-WC to debt ratio remaining below the 19% level we have indicated as the lower end of the range required for WPL to maintain its A3 rating, the fifth consecutive year in which the utility would have failed to reach this level. WPL's financing plan for its large capital expenditure program, as well as the outcome of its rate review for the 2024 to 2025 test years, to be filed in 2023, will be important drivers of its longer-term credit quality.

WPL plans to add 1,089 MW of solar to its generation portfolio between 2022 and 2024, during which period capital expenditures are expected to average around $1 billion annually, compared to an annual average around $600 million in the prior three years. The company expects to have no coal generation by the end of 2026. Although these capital expenditures will continue to pressure the company's credit, WPL stands to benefit from tax incentives included in the Inflation Reduction Act, which could help improve its credit profile beyond 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

The negative outlook limits the likelihood of a near term rating upgrade. The outlook could be revised to stable if the utility is able to reverse recent negative trends and sustainably improve its ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt to above 19% and the Wisconsin regulatory environment remains supportive of credit quality, including a favorable outcome in WPL's 2024 to 2025 test year rate review. Longer term, a sustained ratio above 22% could put upward pressure on the rating.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

Ratings could be downgraded if there are adverse political or regulatory developments in Wisconsin that negatively affect WPL's credit quality; if there are additional, unanticipated capital investment requirements leading to higher debt levels; or if we expect the utility's CFO pre-WC to debt ratio to remain below 19% in 2024.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Wisconsin Power and Light Company

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)A3

....Pref. Stock Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Wisconsin Power and Light Company

....Outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable

Headquartered in Madison, WPL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alliant Energy Corporation. With a 2021 regulatory approved rate base of about $4.6 billion, WPL provides integrated electric services to approximately 485,000 customers (87% of revenues) and natural gas service to 200,000 customers (13% of revenues) in central and southern Wisconsin.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017.

