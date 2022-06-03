Moody's changes Wolverine World Wide's outlook to negative

New York, June 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) changed Wolverine World Wide, Inc.'s (Wolverine) outlook to negative from stable. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the company's Ba1 corporate family rating, Ba1-PD probability of default rating, and Ba2 senior unsecured notes rating. The company's speculative grade liquidity rating was changed to SGL-2 from SGL-1.

The outlook change to negative reflects the risk that Wolverine may not substantially reduce leverage from its current level of 4.5x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA over the next 12 months. In addition, the change in outlook reflects governance factors, including the company's decisions to finance the Sweaty Betty acquisition with debt and to continue share repurchases rather than reduce debt levels.

"Debt reduction following the Sweaty Betty acquisition has been delayed as the company is replenishing its inventory, returning capital to shareholders and paying for environmental remediation and associated litigation," stated Moody's Vice President, Raya Sokolyanska. "In addition, while consumer demand for footwear and apparel is strong, earnings could be hampered by supply chain challenges, inflationary pressures and a potential moderation in outdoor and athletic footwear as consumer spending pivots to travel and leisure."

The SGL downgrade to SGL-2 from SGL-1 reflects Moody's expectations for negative free cash flow over the next 12 months, partly mitigated by over $600 million in revolver availability and ample covenant cushion.

Moody's took the following rating actions for Wolverine World Wide, Inc.:

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba1-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD5)

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1

....Outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Wolverine's Ba1 CFR reflects its diversified distribution in the global footwear industry, and the dependable replenishment demand cycle of the footwear category due to normal product wear and tear. About half of the company's revenue is generated from its well-recognized, large brands Merrell, Saucony and Sperry, and its product portfolio appeals to a broad range of consumer needs and demographics. Moody's expects credit metrics to improve over the next 12-18 months, to high-3x debt/EBITDA from 4.5x as of April 2, 2022, driven by earnings increases and modest revolver repayment. The rating is also supported by the company's balanced financial strategies and good liquidity. At the same time, the ratings are constrained by the company's relatively small revenue scale, narrow product focus primarily in the footwear segment, and fashion risk. In addition, the company's growth strategy has included acquisitions, which introduces event, execution and financing risk. In addition, as a footwear company, Wolverine is subject to social and environmental risks related to responsible sourcing, the treatment of work force, and data protection.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

While not likely over the near-to-intermediate term given its small revenue scale and narrow product focus, over time, Wolverine's ratings could be upgraded if it were to sustainably reduce financial leverage through debt reduction and profitable growth and maintain very good liquidity. An upgrade would also require increased diversification via international expansion or a broader portfolio of brands or products, as well as a commitment to maintaining an investment grade profile, including credit metrics stronger than the quantitative upgrade triggers. Quantitative measures include Moody's- adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained below 3.0x, EBITA/interest expense above 5.5x, and FFO/Net debt above 35%.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company does not delever through debt repayment and earnings growth, or if it undertakes more aggressive financial policies such as a sizable debt-financed acquisitions or share repurchases. Quantitative measures include Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained above 3.5x or EBITA/interest expense below 4.0x beyond year-end 2022.

Wolverine is a designer and marketer of casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel. The company's portfolio of brands includes Merrell, Saucony, Sperry, Sweaty Betty, Hush Puppies, Wolverine, Keds, Chaco, Bates, HYTEST and Stride Rite. The company also is the global footwear licensee of the Cat and Harley-Davidson brands. Revenue for the latest twelve months ended April 2, 2022 was around $2.5 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Raya Sokolyanska

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

