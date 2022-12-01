Moody's changes Wolverine's outlook to negative, affirms Ba2 CFR

New York, December 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) changed Wolverine World Wide, Inc.'s (Wolverine) outlook to negative from stable. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed all of the company ratings, including the Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba2-PD probability of default rating, and Ba3 senior unsecured notes rating. The SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged.

The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects the risk that leverage may remain elevated for a prolonged period given the more promotional retail environment, lower consumer discretionary spending, and unfavorable foreign currency trends. In Q3 2022, Wolverine's leverage increased to 5.9x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, as the company borrowed on its revolving credit facility to fund an increase in inventory. Supply chain challenges, distribution center congestion and a curtailing of retailer orders resulted in inventory levels more than doubling over the prior year and a revision in 2022 earnings guidance to reflect promotional activity. While revolver borrowings will decrease as the company sells through excess inventory and reduces orders in upcoming quarters, deleveraging could be delayed amid an uncertain consumer spending environment.

Moody's took the following rating actions for Wolverine World Wide, Inc.:

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD5)

.... Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Wolverine's Ba2 CFR benefits from its diversified distribution in the global footwear industry and the dependable replenishment demand cycle of the footwear category due to normal product wear and tear. The company's product portfolio appeals to a broad range of consumer needs and demographics, further mitigating earnings volatility. Wolverine's credit profile is also supported by the strength of its growing global brands Merrell and Saucony, which represent about 45% of sales. The ratings also benefit from the company's balanced overall financial strategies and good liquidity. While cash flow is highly negative for the Q3 2022 year-to-date period driven by a sizable working capital use, Moody's expects positive free cash flow over the next 12-18 months, increasing revolver availability and good covenant cushion.

At the same time, the rating is constrained by Wolverine's relatively small revenue scale, narrow product focus primarily in the footwear segment, and fashion risk. Financial leverage is high, with debt/EBITDA at 5.9x for the twelve months ended October 1, 2022, reflecting the debt from the Q3 2021 Sweaty Betty acquisition, share repurchases executed in Q4 2021-Q2 2022, and elevated inventory levels. Moody's projects debt/EBITDA to decline to high-4x over the next 12 months mainly driven by revolver paydown. Moody's expects earnings to decline in Q4 2022 and Q1 2023 but recover modestly in the second half of 2023, driven by lower freight costs and reduced clearance activity. While Wolverine's overall financial policies are balanced, its growth strategy has included acquisitions, which introduce event, execution and financing risk. As a footwear company, Wolverine is also subject to social and environmental risks related to responsible sourcing, waste and pollution, the treatment of work force, natural capital and customer relations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

While unlikely in the near term given the negative outlook, the ratings could be upgraded if the company achieves and demonstrates a commitment to maintaining lower financial leverage on a sustained basis. An upgrade would also require stable or improving revenue and earnings performance, and at least good liquidity. Quantitative measures include Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained below 3.5x and EBITA/interest expense sustained above 4x.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company does not significantly reduce leverage including through revolver repayment, or if operating performance declines more than anticipated over the next few quarters. Liquidity deterioration, including continued negative free cash flow or reduced covenant cushion, or the use of cash flow for share repurchases or acquisitions prior to deleveraging could also result in a downgrade. Quantitative measures include Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained above 4.5x or EBITA/interest expense below 3.0x.

Headquartered in Rockford, Michigan, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is a designer and marketer of casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, and uniform footwear and apparel. The company's portfolio of brands includes Merrell, Saucony, Sperry, Sweaty Betty, Hush Puppies, Wolverine, Keds, Chaco, Bates, HYTEST and Stride Rite. The company also is the global footwear licensee of the Cat and Harley-Davidson brands. Revenue for the latest twelve months ended October 1, 2022 was $2.7 billion.

