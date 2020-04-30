Moody's changes Zellis' outlook to negative from stable; affirms ratings

London, 30 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Zellis Holdings
Limited's ("Zellis" or "the company") Caa1
corporate family rating (CFR) and Caa1-PD probability of default
rating (PDR), as well as the Caa1 ratings on the senior secured
bank credit facilities. Outlook on all ratings has changed to negative
from stable.
"The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects our expectation
of a deteriorating operating performance over the next 12 months which
will lead to continued negative free cash flow (FCF) generation and leverage
increasing towards unsustainable levels." says Luigi Bucci,
Moody's lead analyst for Zellis.
"In spite of Zellis' high degree of recurring revenues, the
coronavirus outbreak adds further execution risk to the company's
turnaround strategy. Uncertainties largely derive from Zellis'
exposure to UK's small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs)."
adds Mr. Bucci.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Zellis' Caa1 CFR reflects: (1) expected deterioration in operating
performance, largely driven by the coronavirus outbreak; (2)
continued negative free cash flow generation, although improving
as the impact of carve-out exceptional costs phase out; (3)
Moody's-adjusted leverage of around 9x-10x with no
expectation of deleveraging over the next 12 months; (4) low product
diversification and high geographical concentration in the UK market;
and, (5) weak liquidity.
Counterbalancing these weaknesses are: (1) its leading position
in the niche market for payroll and HR software and services in the UK;
(2) high switching costs for the company's product offering leading
to good retention rates; (3) high degree of recurring revenues and
large exposure to SaaS; and, (4) recent track-record
of financial support from Bain Capital.
The change in outlook reflects the weakening in Zellis' performance
over fiscal 2020 and 2021 against Moody's previous expectations of (1)
continued revenue growth, (2) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA
below 8x, and (3) FCF breakeven by fiscal 2020. Pressures
on EBITDA as a consequence of top-line weakness and increased cost
base together with continued exceptional cash outflows are the main factors
behind the underperformance.
Moody's anticipates Zellis' revenue to be broadly flat in
fiscal 2020 and decline by around 5% in fiscal 2021. This
compares to a 1.6% revenue increase noted over the first
nine months of fiscal 2020 as revenue declines in the Mid-Market
segment, driven by Legacy Products pressures, partially offset
the strong contribution from the SMB unit Moorepay and Benefex.
Revenue declines over fiscal 2021 are expected to be largely driven by
(1) higher churn rates in Moorepay as SMB customers will be likely subject
to higher default risk as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic;
(2) continued decline in the Legacy Products unit, only partially
upsold to Strategic; and, (3) a material slow-down in
new business and in the fast-growing unit Benefex. The rating
agency anticipates the impact on Mid-Market's Strategic Product
to be more limited. However, downside risk remains as around
10% of overall Zellis mid-market revenue derives from customers
highly exposed to the coronavirus pandemic. Moody's regards the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Moody's notes that Zellis' business model provides downside
protection against additional underperformance on a revenue level.
This is largely supported by Zellis' (1) high switching costs with
customers unlikely to their change HR software in a period of sustained
uncertainty; and, (2) high predictability of revenues,
based on recurring income from contracts with a typical tenor of five
years.
In the short term, Moody's anticipates Zellis to address top-line
pressures impact on EBITDA and cash-flows through a reduction in
its cost base together with reliance on the UK government initiatives
to support businesses in the current economic climate such as furlough
schemes or VAT deferral. These initiatives will not, however,
fully offset the revenue decrease impact on EBITDA and cash-flows.
The rating agency forecasts Moody's-adjusted FCF (excluding
pension contributions) to remain negative over the next 12 months and
stand at around minus GBP15 million and minus GBP10 million in
fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021, respectively (LTM January 2020:
minus GBP34 million). The relative improvement in FCF over
fiscal 2021 will be driven by a material reduction in exceptional costs,
largely related to Zellis' carve-out and transformation program.
However, a certain degree of downside risk persists on these estimates
as customers may request to defer or extend payment terms affecting working
capital movements.
Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA is expected to stand at around
9x-10x (after the capitalization of software development costs)
over fiscal 2020 and 2021 with no deleveraging expected over the short
to medium term (LTM January 2020: 9.0x). Such levels
coupled with the absence of revenue growth and negative free cash flow
generation are considered as unsustainable in the medium term by the rating
agency. In terms of interest coverage, Moody's expects
Moody's-adjusted EBITDA-Capex/Interest of around 1x
in fiscal 2020 and 2021.
ENVORONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's perceives the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk given the
substantial implications for public health and safety. In terms
of governance, after the carve-out of Zellis from NGA Human
Resources in 2017 Bain Capital is the key shareholder in the company.
Bain has actively supported Zellis over the course of fiscal 2020 through
the injection of GBP20 million into the business to offset liquidity
pressures deriving from higher than expected exceptional costs related
to the carve-out and business transformation. The rating
agency perceives the track record of support from the financial sponsor
as credit positive. However, the current rating assessment
does not factor in recurrence of parental support in the future.
Moody's also notes a number of key management changes over 2018-2019.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's views Zellis' liquidity as weak, based on the company's
expected negative FCF generation over the next 12 months, available
cash resources and drawn revolving credit facility (RCF) of GBP6 million
and GBP40 million (GBP6 million undrawn), respectively,
as of January 2020. Internal sources and cash flow generation through
fiscal 2021 are expected to be sufficient to cover cash requirements over
the year. However, liquidity may be pressurized towards the
end of fiscal 2021 in presence of underperformance against Moody's
current expectations.
The RCF, due 2023, is subject to a springing senior secured
first lien net leverage covenant of 9.05x when more than 35%
of the facility is drawn. Moody's anticipates Zellis to draw fully
on its RCF and to remain in compliance with the covenant, although
headroom will become tighter over time.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The senior secured first lien bank credit facilities, comprising
the term loan B and RCF, are rated Caa1, in line with the
CFR, reflecting the small relative size of the second lien facility
ranking behind. GBP25 million worth of pension claims benefit
from a security ranking pari passu with the senior secured first lien
facilities.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook is driven by the uncertain timing and trajectory
of recovery of Zellis' credit metrics together with substantial
concerns around the liquidity profile of the company in the medium term.
FCF is expected to remain negative over the next 12 months with Moody's-adjusted
leverage remaining at 9-10x over the same time-frame,
a level which Moody's perceives to be unsustainable in the medium
term.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward rating pressure could materialize should Zellis: (1) put
in place additional sources of liquidity, in particular if these
were not accretive to debt and interest; (2) return to positive FCF
generation (after interest and exceptional items) on a trailing 12 months'
basis; and, (3) reduce Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA (after
the capitalization of software development costs) sustainably towards
7.0x.
Conversely, Zellis' ratings could be downgraded if: (1) no
actions were taken to address the lack of liquidity sources, (2)
the pace of cash burn did not reduce in the coming quarters, including
as a result of EBITDA decline or because of exceptional items, and,
(3) chances of a default increased.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Zellis Holdings Limited
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Caa1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Caa1-PD
.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Caa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Zellis Holdings Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
COMPANY PROFILE
Based in Hemel Hempstead, England, Zellis is a provider of
payroll and HR software, as well as outsourcing services underpinned
by its proprietary software, to private and public sector clients
in the UK and Ireland. In the twelve months ended 31 January 2020,
the group had GBP148 million of revenue and GBP46 million of company-adjusted
EBITDA. Zellis is owned by financial investor Bain Capital.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Luigi Bucci
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
Richard Etheridge
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
