Moody's changes Zellis' outlook to negative from stable; affirms ratings

London, 30 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Zellis Holdings Limited's ("Zellis" or "the company") Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR) and Caa1-PD probability of default rating (PDR), as well as the Caa1 ratings on the senior secured bank credit facilities. Outlook on all ratings has changed to negative from stable.

"The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects our expectation of a deteriorating operating performance over the next 12 months which will lead to continued negative free cash flow (FCF) generation and leverage increasing towards unsustainable levels." says Luigi Bucci, Moody's lead analyst for Zellis.

"In spite of Zellis' high degree of recurring revenues, the coronavirus outbreak adds further execution risk to the company's turnaround strategy. Uncertainties largely derive from Zellis' exposure to UK's small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs)." adds Mr. Bucci.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Zellis' Caa1 CFR reflects: (1) expected deterioration in operating performance, largely driven by the coronavirus outbreak; (2) continued negative free cash flow generation, although improving as the impact of carve-out exceptional costs phase out; (3) Moody's-adjusted leverage of around 9x-10x with no expectation of deleveraging over the next 12 months; (4) low product diversification and high geographical concentration in the UK market; and, (5) weak liquidity.

Counterbalancing these weaknesses are: (1) its leading position in the niche market for payroll and HR software and services in the UK; (2) high switching costs for the company's product offering leading to good retention rates; (3) high degree of recurring revenues and large exposure to SaaS; and, (4) recent track-record of financial support from Bain Capital.

The change in outlook reflects the weakening in Zellis' performance over fiscal 2020 and 2021 against Moody's previous expectations of (1) continued revenue growth, (2) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA below 8x, and (3) FCF breakeven by fiscal 2020. Pressures on EBITDA as a consequence of top-line weakness and increased cost base together with continued exceptional cash outflows are the main factors behind the underperformance.

Moody's anticipates Zellis' revenue to be broadly flat in fiscal 2020 and decline by around 5% in fiscal 2021. This compares to a 1.6% revenue increase noted over the first nine months of fiscal 2020 as revenue declines in the Mid-Market segment, driven by Legacy Products pressures, partially offset the strong contribution from the SMB unit Moorepay and Benefex. Revenue declines over fiscal 2021 are expected to be largely driven by (1) higher churn rates in Moorepay as SMB customers will be likely subject to higher default risk as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic; (2) continued decline in the Legacy Products unit, only partially upsold to Strategic; and, (3) a material slow-down in new business and in the fast-growing unit Benefex. The rating agency anticipates the impact on Mid-Market's Strategic Product to be more limited. However, downside risk remains as around 10% of overall Zellis mid-market revenue derives from customers highly exposed to the coronavirus pandemic. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's notes that Zellis' business model provides downside protection against additional underperformance on a revenue level. This is largely supported by Zellis' (1) high switching costs with customers unlikely to their change HR software in a period of sustained uncertainty; and, (2) high predictability of revenues, based on recurring income from contracts with a typical tenor of five years.

In the short term, Moody's anticipates Zellis to address top-line pressures impact on EBITDA and cash-flows through a reduction in its cost base together with reliance on the UK government initiatives to support businesses in the current economic climate such as furlough schemes or VAT deferral. These initiatives will not, however, fully offset the revenue decrease impact on EBITDA and cash-flows.

The rating agency forecasts Moody's-adjusted FCF (excluding pension contributions) to remain negative over the next 12 months and stand at around minus GBP15 million and minus GBP10 million in fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021, respectively (LTM January 2020: minus GBP34 million). The relative improvement in FCF over fiscal 2021 will be driven by a material reduction in exceptional costs, largely related to Zellis' carve-out and transformation program. However, a certain degree of downside risk persists on these estimates as customers may request to defer or extend payment terms affecting working capital movements.

Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA is expected to stand at around 9x-10x (after the capitalization of software development costs) over fiscal 2020 and 2021 with no deleveraging expected over the short to medium term (LTM January 2020: 9.0x). Such levels coupled with the absence of revenue growth and negative free cash flow generation are considered as unsustainable in the medium term by the rating agency. In terms of interest coverage, Moody's expects Moody's-adjusted EBITDA-Capex/Interest of around 1x in fiscal 2020 and 2021.

ENVORONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's perceives the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk given the substantial implications for public health and safety. In terms of governance, after the carve-out of Zellis from NGA Human Resources in 2017 Bain Capital is the key shareholder in the company. Bain has actively supported Zellis over the course of fiscal 2020 through the injection of GBP20 million into the business to offset liquidity pressures deriving from higher than expected exceptional costs related to the carve-out and business transformation. The rating agency perceives the track record of support from the financial sponsor as credit positive. However, the current rating assessment does not factor in recurrence of parental support in the future. Moody's also notes a number of key management changes over 2018-2019.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views Zellis' liquidity as weak, based on the company's expected negative FCF generation over the next 12 months, available cash resources and drawn revolving credit facility (RCF) of GBP6 million and GBP40 million (GBP6 million undrawn), respectively, as of January 2020. Internal sources and cash flow generation through fiscal 2021 are expected to be sufficient to cover cash requirements over the year. However, liquidity may be pressurized towards the end of fiscal 2021 in presence of underperformance against Moody's current expectations.

The RCF, due 2023, is subject to a springing senior secured first lien net leverage covenant of 9.05x when more than 35% of the facility is drawn. Moody's anticipates Zellis to draw fully on its RCF and to remain in compliance with the covenant, although headroom will become tighter over time.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The senior secured first lien bank credit facilities, comprising the term loan B and RCF, are rated Caa1, in line with the CFR, reflecting the small relative size of the second lien facility ranking behind. GBP25 million worth of pension claims benefit from a security ranking pari passu with the senior secured first lien facilities.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook is driven by the uncertain timing and trajectory of recovery of Zellis' credit metrics together with substantial concerns around the liquidity profile of the company in the medium term. FCF is expected to remain negative over the next 12 months with Moody's-adjusted leverage remaining at 9-10x over the same time-frame, a level which Moody's perceives to be unsustainable in the medium term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure could materialize should Zellis: (1) put in place additional sources of liquidity, in particular if these were not accretive to debt and interest; (2) return to positive FCF generation (after interest and exceptional items) on a trailing 12 months' basis; and, (3) reduce Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA (after the capitalization of software development costs) sustainably towards 7.0x.

Conversely, Zellis' ratings could be downgraded if: (1) no actions were taken to address the lack of liquidity sources, (2) the pace of cash burn did not reduce in the coming quarters, including as a result of EBITDA decline or because of exceptional items, and, (3) chances of a default increased.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Zellis Holdings Limited

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa1-PD

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Zellis Holdings Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

COMPANY PROFILE

Based in Hemel Hempstead, England, Zellis is a provider of payroll and HR software, as well as outsourcing services underpinned by its proprietary software, to private and public sector clients in the UK and Ireland. In the twelve months ended 31 January 2020, the group had GBP148 million of revenue and GBP46 million of company-adjusted EBITDA. Zellis is owned by financial investor Bain Capital.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Luigi Bucci

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

Richard Etheridge

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

