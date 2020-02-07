Moody's changes Zensun's outlook to negative

Hong Kong, February 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has changed to negative from stable the
outlook on Zensun Group Limited (Zensun) and Zensun Enterprises Limited,
a subsidiary of Zensun listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the following ratings:
• The B1 corporate family rating (CFR) of Zensun; and
• The B2 backed senior unsecured rating on the bonds issued by Zensun
Enterprises Limited and guaranteed by Zensun.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The change in outlook to negative reflects our expectation that Zensun's
credit metrics will likely deteriorate over the next 6-12 months
to levels that are weak for its current rating. This expectation
is driven by concerns over Zensun's slowed cash flows, mainly
the result of a lengthened cash collection cycle, and the company's
restrained ability to achieve its business growth plan," says Celine
Yang, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.
While Zensun achieved 4.3% growth in contracted sales to
RMB37.4 billion in 2019 (RMB 51.8 billion if including sales
of resettlement housing), Moody's estimates that the company's
cash collection rate for its contracted sales fell to 60%-65%
in the year from 72% in 2018, due to tight funding controls
in Zhengzhou, Zensun's core market.
Zensun's liquidity could weaken if its long cash collection cycle
sustains for the next 6-12 months, which then in turn would
further constrain the company's growth pace and weaken its financial
metrics over the next 6-12 months.
Moody's estimates that Zensun's land bank -- excluding
land for resettlement housing -- declined to 5.4-5.7
million square meters at the end of 2019 from 6.74 million square
meters at the end of 2018, driven in part by changes in local government's
urban planning in certain areas in Zhengzhou and the company's delayed
acquisition of a few land parcels in the city. This land bank size
can only support Zensun's property development and sales for less
than two years.
To support business growth, Moody's believes the company will
have to accelerate land acquisitions over the coming 6-12 months,
in turn increasing its debt funding needs.
Consequently, Moody's expects Zensun's revenue/adjusted
debt will weaken to around 67%-70% over the next
12-18 months from 111% for the 12 months ended 30 June 2019.
Meanwhile, EBIT/interest will likely fall to 2.3x-2.7x
from 4.5x over the same period, driven by higher leverage
and lower profit margins. These levels are weak for the company's
B1 CFR.
Zensun's B1 CFR continues to reflect the company's (1) established
brand name and leading market position in Zhengzhou in Henan province;
and (2) established track record of urban redevelopment projects in the
city, supporting the company's ability to acquire new contracts
for redevelopment projects in Zhengzhou.
However, Zensun's B1 CFR is constrained by the company's geographic
concentration in Zhengzhou, its weakening credit metrics and the
execution risks associated with its expansion outside of its home market.
The B1 CFR further factors in its private company status, which
has the potential to constrain its corporate governance and transparency,
despite the listed status of its subsidiaries.
Underpinned by its prudent land acquisitions in 2019, the company's
liquidity is still adequate, supporting its B1 CFR. Moody's
estimates Zensun's cash holdings and cash flow from operating activities
will be sufficient to cover its maturing debt and committed land payments
over the next 12 months.
Moody's also estimates that Zensun had a cash balance of RMB5.5
billion -- RMB6.3 billion (including restricted cash of RMB1.2
billion -- RMB1.3 billion) as of 31 December 2019, covering
90%-100% of estimated short-term debt of around
RMB6.2 billion as of the same date. This coverage has improved
materially from 30.2% as of 31 December 2018.
In terms of environmental, governance and social (ESG) factors,
Moody's has considered the company's private company status and concentrated
ownership. However, these risks are partly mitigated by:
(1) its Hong Kong-listed subsidiary, Zensun Enterprise Limited,
which is subject to the corporate governance standards as required by
the territory's listing rules; and (2) the disclosure requirements
that apply to its core onshore subsidiary, Henan Hongguang Zensun
Real Estate Co., Ltd, as a result of its issuance of
onshore bonds. These two subsidiaries account for the majority
of Zensun's operations.
An upgrade of Zensun's ratings is unlikely given the negative outlooks.
However, Moody's could revise the outlooks to stable if Zensun (1)
achieves sustained growth in contracted sales (excluding resettlement
sales) and revenue without sacrificing its profit margin; (2) replenishes
its land bank without compromising its liquidity position; and (3)
meaningfully improves its cash collection rate and onshore funding access.
Specific credit metrics that could trigger a change in outlook to stable
include: EBIT/interest staying at above 2.5x-3.0x
and revenue/adjusted debt above 75%, both on a consistent
basis; and a further improvement in cash (including restricted cash)
to short-term debt to above 1.0x on a sustained basis.
On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if Zensun
(1) fails to execute its business growth plans; (2) fails to recover
its cash collection; or (3) materially increases its debt leverage.
Credit metrics indicative of a downgrade include EBIT/interest coverage
falling below 2.5x or adjusted revenue/debt falling below 70%-75%
on a sustained basis.
A deterioration in its liquidity, such that refinancing risk rises
materially, could also lead to a downgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in January 2018. Please see the
Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of
this methodology.
Zensun Group Limited is a residential developer based in Zhengzhou,
China. The company is 100% owned by Ms. Huang YanPing
and Mr. Zhang Jingguo. At 31 December 2019, Zensun's
land bank totaled around 5.4 million -- 5.7 million
square meters of saleable gross floor area.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when
it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted
in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s)
generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings
process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory
Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the
issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating
Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
YuYing (Celine) Yang
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
Franco Leung
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
