Moody's changes abrdn's outlook to negative; affirms A3 issuer rating

London, December 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed abrdn plc's ("abrdn" or "Group") A3 long-term issuer rating, the Baa1 subordinate and the Baa2(hyb) preferred stock non-cumulative ratings. The outlook changed to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The outlook revision to negative from stable reflects Moody's expectation that abrdn will continue to face elevated market volatility, investor risk aversion and inflationary pressures in the next twelve months. These factors will create headwinds to strengthening the performance of the company's investment strategies, improving organic assets under management (AUM) growth and reducing its overall cost-to-income ratio.

The Group has suffered from significant net outflows in recent years, albeit the trend improved in H1 2022, with net outflows accounting for 1% of opening AUM, when excluding movements in its liquidity funds and the withdrawal of the last tranche of Lloyds Banking Group plc's assets. Despite this improvement, achieving positive net inflows, on a consistent basis, will be challenging in light of a more difficult operating environment, notably for active asset managers. In addition, the Group's investment performance remains a credit weakness. In H1 2022, the three-year investment performance weakened to 63% (FY 2021: 67%) of AUM ahead of benchmark, with its equity proposition recording the biggest drop to 51% (FY 2021: 72%). This investment underperformance will further undermine the Group's ability to attract new business.

abrdn has been taking a number of actions to improve its competitive position, exit subscale businesses, reduce costs, and focus on areas of competitive strength. Key priority for the Group has been to address legacy issues facing its Investments vector, including investment performance headwinds, lack of organic growth, and high cost/income ratio. While Moody's believes that the plan will strengthen the Group's credit profile over the longer term, the weakening operating environment is likely to offset many of the benefits in the next 12 months.

Going forward, Moody's expects revenue, generated by its Investments vector, to remain under pressure as the adverse operating environment will likely exacerbate existing profitability and organic growth challenges. In H1 2022, the Investments vector's cost-income ratio materially deteriorated to 86% (H1 2021: 79%), driving the increase in the Group's overall cost-income ratio to 83% (H1 2021: 79%). Reducing its cost-income ratio to nearer 70% is one of the Group's strategic priorities but, as it was recently communicated, it will take longer, than previously anticipated, to materialize. More positively, the accretive nature of interactive investor's acquisition will benefit the Group's adjusted operating profits and margins.

In terms of financial leverage, Moody's expects debt/EBITDA ratio to hover around 2x (FY21: 2.0x), albeit the ultimate level will depend on how market volatility will weigh on the Group's EBITDA, with the contribution of the Group's Adviser and Personal vectors offsetting some of the pressures facing its Investments vector. If profitability headwinds prevail over the outlook period, leverage will consistently exceed 2x, which is generally above our expectations for an A3-rated issuer.

In H1 2022, abrdn reported an IFRS loss of £320 million (H1 2021: profit £113 million), largely driven by £313 million of losses associated with the change in fair value of its significant listed investments. As the Group continues to monetize its listed HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd and HDFC Asset Management Ltd (collectively HDFC) stakes, we expect the volatility in the Group's profits to reduce.

RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMATION

The affirmation of abrdn's ratings reflects Moody's expectation that abrdn will maintain its solid market position, as a leading asset manager in the UK, and will strengthen its position in the growing UK savings and wealth market, which benefits from favorable long-term tailwinds. On a pro-forma basis, taking into consideration interactive investor's acquisition, the Adviser and Personal vectors accounted for around 50% of the Group's adjusted operating profits, further diversifying the Group's revenue and earnings profile, a credit positive.

abrdn also benefits from a strong balance sheet and liquidity, albeit weakened following the £1.5 billion of cash payment for interactive investor's acquisition, which reduced its regulatory surplus to £0.6 billion as of 30 June 2022 (31 December 2021: £1.8 billion). However, the Group's financial flexibility has been supported by proceeds from the sale of stakes in Phoenix Group Holdings plc and in its HDFC investments. By monetizing its remaining stakes in HDFC, we expect the Group to use these resources to support growth initiatives and cover restructuring costs. We also expect part of the proceeds to be returned to shareholders.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The following factors could lead to a downgrade of abrdn's ratings: (i) sustained net outflows; (ii) inability to grow revenue and improve the cost-income ratio to nearer 70% (iii) pre-tax income margin consistently below 25%; (iv) debt/EBITDA ratio consistently over 2x.

Given the negative outlook, there is limited upward pressure on abrdn's ratings at present, however the following factors could stabilise the outlook: (i) sustained organic net inflows leading to AUM growth in the Group's core strategies as well as in multi-asset and alternative strategies; (ii) an improvement in cost-income ratio to nearer 70%; (iii) sustained revenue and earnings diversification through contribution from Personal and Adviser vectors, coupled with top line improvements across vectors.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Asset Managers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Alexandra Aspioti

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Robert M. Callagy

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

