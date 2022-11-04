Moody's changes adidas' outlook to negative

Paris, November 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today changed adidas AG's ("adidas" or "the company") outlook to negative from stable. At the same time, Moody's affirmed adidas' ratings, including the A2 long-term issuer rating, A2 senior unsecured rating, and the Prime-1 short-term issuer rating.

"The change in outlook to negative reflects adidas' material reduction in profitability in 2022 and an increasingly challenging economic environment" says Guillaume Leglise, a Moody's Vice President-Senior Analyst and lead analyst for adidas. "The company faces high inventories and weak consumer demand in Europe and the US, while trading conditions in China remain difficult, all of which will constrain earnings improvement in the next 12-18 months and will likely translate into downward rating pressure" adds Mr. Leglise.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change of outlook reflects the company's significant downward revision of sales and earnings guidance for 2022, which will translate into weaker credit metrics than initially expected and also suggests a further deterioration in the macroeconomic backdrop. adidas' profits guidance revision occurred just three months after the company already adjusted downward its 2022 guidance. The underlying factors behind adidas' guidance revision were related to weaker consumer sentiment in Western markets, where adidas will likely incur high promotional activity to manage its high inventory levels. The company also incurred significant one-off costs in 2022, in relation to the wind-down of its operations in Russia, cash pooling initiatives from high-inflationary countries, the settlement of a legal dispute and provisions for customs-related risks. In addition, adidas is also facing further deterioration in traffic in China, owing to continued strict covid-19 restrictions.

The change in adidas' rating outlook to negative reflects the heightened risk that the company might not be able to achieve credit metrics commensurate for its A2 rating over the next 12-18 months. Moody's now expects adidas' leverage (Moody's-adjusted gross debt to EBITDA) to peak at around 3.0x in 2022, exceeding the 2.5x threshold to maintain the A2 rating. Moody's however expects this excess level to be temporary because of the incurrence of around €500 million of non-recurring costs in 2022. Moody's estimates that more than half of these costs relates to the wind-down of the company's operations in Russia. Moody's does not expect these costs to repeat next year, which should support an improvement in earnings and some deleveraging towards 2.5x in 2023.

However, there are downside risks to these forecasts, given the deteriorating macroeconomic environment, notably in Europe, where high inflation and rising energy prices rein consumer spending. Moody's expects these headwinds to persist in the next 12-18 months. The company is also facing near term challenges related to underperformance in its largest and most profitable market, China (22% of sales in 2019, 16% in H1-2022), where recovery is slower than expected due to ongoing COVID-related disruptions. The company still faces some brand challenges in China, as demand for western brands like adidas still suffers from the Xinjiang cotton controversies, despite significant marketing efforts made by the company in the country.

In addition, following the revised guidance announcement, adidas subsequently announced the termination of the partnership with Ye (Kanye West) and the end of the production of Yeezy products, which represent high-single digit percentage of adidas' sales. This will further weigh negatively on the company's sales and earnings in the next 12-18 months. At the same time, the company is the sole owner of all design rights to existing Yeezy products, and as such, can repurpose and sell these products under the adidas brand over time. adidas will also stop paying the royalties and commissions on Yeezy's products, which will partially compensate for the loss in earnings.

Governance was one of the drivers of today's rating action in accordance with Moody's ESG framework. Moody's believes that the planned departure of adidas' CEO Kasper Rorsted, announced in August, comes at a time of difficult trading conditions, and his replacement creates some near-term uncertainty. In terms of financial policy, the company has a track record of conservative financial policies. At the same time adidas pursued ample dividend payments and share buy-backs in the last two years, returning more than €3.1 billion to its shareholders in 2022 alone, including the €1.5 billion proceeds from the sale of Reebok. Given the company's large working capital needs and a challenging trading this year, Moody's believes that such shareholder-friendly actions, along with other factors, resulted in a step up in leverage and reduction of cash position, which led to some weakening of creditors' protection. Having said that Moody's understands that adidas is committed to maintain a net leverage ratio under 2.0x (Net borrowings to EBITDA as adjusted by the company). Moody's expects the company to be above this public leverage guidance at year-end 2022, given the cash burn of this year. Moody's expects adidas to come back under this threshold, but it might take 12-18 months to return to such levels, given the uncertain macro environment.

RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMATION

The affirmation of adidas' A2 rating reflects the company's leading position in the global sportswear industry, long track record, significant scale and wide geographical reach; its strong brand recognition in the sportswear industry, supported by product innovations and significant marketing and sponsorship investments; the favourable long-term prospects of the sportswear industry, with increasing health awareness of customers; its good liquidity and conservative financial policies.

The rating is constrained by adidas' exposure to the highly competitive apparel and footwear industry, which is characterised by changes in consumer habits, growing digitalisation and increasing awareness about sustainability issues; the company's sales concentration in a single brand; its sizeable commitments to pay fixed sponsorship obligations, which weigh on margins and operating leverage; and high inflation, weak consumer demand and continued covid restrictions in China, which will constrain revenue growth and margin recovery in the next 12-18 months.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's expects that the weaker earnings, the exceptional costs related to exit from Russia and other one-off developments, and the high inventory levels will translate in a significant negative free cash flow (FCF) generation in 2022, of more than €1 billion. Moody's nevertheless expects adidas to maintain good liquidity, underpinned by sufficient cash on balance sheet and an undrawn committed revolving credit facility (RCF) of €1.5 billion. Moody's expects the company will generate at least €700 million of FCF in 2023 helped by a reversal in working capital, notably reduction in inventories, as well as lower dividends.

As at end-June 2022, adidas had a cash balance of around €1.6 billion and full availability under its committed RCF and around €1.3 billion of bilateral credit facilities. These liquidity sources should be sufficient to cover adidas' short-term obligations of around €313 million as of 30 June 2022 and capital spending of around €700 million per year. adidas' next significant maturity will be the repayment of a €500 million convertible bond due in September 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects weaker than expected operating performance and expectations that the recovery in credit metrics to the levels commensurate with the rating level will take time. Moody's could stabilise the outlook if the company demonstrates sustainable improvement in earnings and credit metrics in the next 12-18 months. More specifically, the agency would expect Moody's-adjusted EBIT margin to recover to around 7% (or €1.5 billion) in 2023, and Moody's-adjusted leverage to return to around 2.5x. adidas's failure to demonstrate such improvements within this timeframe would exert a further negative pressure on the rating.

Moody's could downgrade adidas' ratings if the company's operational and financial performance were to deteriorate, such that its (Moody's-adjusted) gross leverage exceeds 2.5x especially if not sufficiently mitigated by sizeable cash on balance sheet, and its RCF/net debt ratio decreases below 35% for a prolonged period of time. A rating downgrade could also be triggered by deterioration of liquidity, or company's more aggressive financial policies, such as prioritising shareholder returns over reduction in leverage.

An upgrade is considered unlikely in the short term given today's change of outlook to negative. Moody's could upgrade adidas' ratings over time if (1) it continues to successfully deliver on its long-term strategy, including the strengthening of its market position in the US, (2) achieves sustainable operating margin enhancements, and (3) maintains conservative financial policies. Quantitatively, Moody's could consider an upgrade if the company's (Moody's-adjusted) gross leverage were to trend sustainably below 1.5x and its (Moody's-adjusted) retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt ratio remains above 45% on a sustained basis.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany, adidas AG (adidas) designs, develops, markets and distributes footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. The company had 2,184 own-retail stores at end-2021. In 2021, the company generated revenue of €21.2 billion and EBITDA of €3 billion. adidas' shares are listed on the Deutsche Börse of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and the company has a current market capitalisation of around €18 billion. The company is mostly owned by institutional investors, the largest of them being Groupe Bruxelles Lambert, which holds around 6.8% of the share capital.

