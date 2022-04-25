Moody's changes direction of Syniverse review from uncertain to upgrade; rates Syniverse's proposed credit facility at B3

Approximately $1.2 billion of new securities rated

New York, April 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) changed the direction of its rating review of Syniverse Holdings, Inc.'s (Syniverse) existing ratings, including the Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR) and Caa1-PD probability of default rating, from review direction uncertain to review for upgrade. Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B3 rating to Syniverse's proposed senior secured first lien credit facility. Together with an approximately $1.065 billion equity raise, the proceeds from the proposed credit facility will be used to refinance the company's existing capital structure. The ratings on Syniverse's existing senior secured 1st lien bank credit facility and senior secured 2nd lien bank credit facility ratings are expected to be withdrawn upon the repayment of these credit facilities at close.

The change in the direction of the review reflects the likelihood of an upgrade of Syniverse's CFR should the proposed transactions close timely and as proposed. The proposed transactions, including applying the proceeds from a $750 million equity investment by Twilio and $315 million preferred equity investment to pay down debt, will improve Syniverse's liquidity and reduce leverage. If the transaction closes as anticipated by the end of May 2022, Moody's estimates pro forma Debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) will approach 5x by the end of fiscal year ending 11/2022, down from 9.7x as of LTM 2/2022 (Moody's adjusted). Moody's views governance considerations as integral to this ratings action. The benefits of reduced leverage will be somewhat counterbalanced by the diminished business diversification because of the carveout of the North American messaging assets from the proposed credit facility's collateral package.

The rating actions follow Syniverse's announcement [1] that it had launched a new credit facility in connection with an alternative transaction outlined in the Framework Agreement among Syniverse Corporation, Twilio Inc. (Twilio, Ba3 stable) and Carlyle Partners V Holdings, L.P. (Carlyle). Under the terms of the agreement, Twilio will acquire a minority stake in Syniverse for up to $750 million in cash, subject to closing conditions, and will maintain its previously negotiated wholesale agreement with Syniverse. Among closing conditions, the agreement requires that Syniverse receive an additional investment in the form of preferred non-convertible equity and is conditional upon Syniverse refinancing its existing capital structure. The agreement terminates if these conditions are not met by 16 May 2022. The proposed credit facility consists of a $1.025 billion 7-year senior secured first lien term loan and a $150 million 5-year revolver (undrawn at close).

Pursuant to the terms of the proposed transaction, Syniverse will separate the assets and associated cash flows that directly service the wholesale agreement with Twilio such that they become legally separate from the collateral securing the proposed credit facility. Syniverse Holdings, Inc will be converted to a limited liability company and renamed Syniverse Holdings, LLC in connection with the proposed transactions (at close).

On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: Syniverse Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa3 (LGD6)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Syniverse Holdings, Inc.

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Multi Currency Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Syniverse's current Caa1 CFR (on review for upgrade) reflects its high leverage, currently weak liquidity, secular decline in the highly profitable CDMA business, and historical execution difficulties that have not yet reversed. The company's collateral package will exclude the North American enterprise messaging assets, diminishing business diversification and the benefits of double-digit revenue growth potential of these assets. Nevertheless, Syniverse garners credit support from its global reach, secure communication network, established business serving mobile network operators and enterprises globally and leading market positions with differentiated technology. The rating is also supported by Moody's expectation that Syniverse will reduce its leverage to approximately 5.6x (Moody's adjusted) proforma for the proposed transactions and operate with leverage of under 5x (Moody's adjusted) over the next 12-18 months.

To the extent the proposed transactions are completed timely, consistent with the proposed terms, operating performance continues to improve, and absent any other material changes to the credit profile, Moody's would consider upgrading Syniverse's corporate family rating and probability of default rating by one notch to B3 and B3-PD, respectively, with a stable outlook.

The B3 rating on the proposed credit facility is based on the post-transaction credit profile of the company consistent with Moody's current expectation for a post-transaction B3 CFR, assuming timely close of the proposed transactions on current terms and improving operating performance. The closing of the proposed credit facility is contingent upon the Twilio and preferred equity investments.

As proposed, the new first lien credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following:

Incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $214 million and 100% of consolidated EBITDA , plus unlimited amounts subject to first lien net leverage of 4.85x (if pari passu secured). The company can also incur debt in an amount up to 100% its capacity under the restricted payments (RP) builder basket and a number of RP carveouts. An investment grade rating of the credit facilities from one or more rating agencies triggers a high-yield bond style "suspension of covenants" mechanic. Amounts up to the greater of $214 million and 100% of consolidated EBITDA may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans

There are no express "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and other conditions. Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases. There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The review for upgrade of Syniverse's ratings will continue to focus on the successful completion of the proposed transactions, including consummation of Twilio investment and refinancing.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Syniverse Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of mobile and wireless technology services to mobile network operators and enterprises globally. The company's LTM 2/2022 revenue was $750 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Syniverse announcement, Bloomberg, dated 22-April-2022

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

