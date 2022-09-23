Moody's changes eir's outlook to negative

Milan, September 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed to negative from stable the outlook on the ratings of eircom Holdings (Ireland) Limited ("eir", or "the company"), the parent company of Eircom Ltd, the Irish integrated telecommunications provider. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the company's B1 corporate family rating (CFR), its B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR), the B2 backed senior secured ratings at eircom Finance Designated Activity Company, and the B2 backed senior secured term loan B (TLB) at eircom Finco S.a.r.l.

"The change in outlook to negative from stable takes into account eir's weaker than expected operating performance owing to increased operating costs and lower customer volumes. As result, leverage has increased, positioning the company weakly in the B1 rating category," says Ernesto Bisagno, a Moody's Vice President-Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for eir.

"However, we have affirmed the B1 CFR, balancing the company's sustained positive free cash flow generation against its track record of significant shareholder distributions," adds Mr Bisagno.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

eir reported weaker than expected first half 2022 results, with revenue and EBITDA (both on an underlying basis, excluding the impact from disposals) declining by 2.1% and 9.3%. The weak results were mostly driven by a reduction in the number of customers which has led to sustained market share losses in both fixed and mobile, increased pressures on the B2B segment, a decline in ARPU, and higher operating costs also reflecting higher marketing investments. Despite lower earnings, Moody's adjusted free cash flow before shareholder distributions was positive for the half year, at €41 million (or €106 million for the last twelve months ending June 2022).

Because of the lower EBITDA, Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio increased to 5.2x at June 2022 from 5.1x at December 2021, and Moody's expects it to increase towards 5.4x by year end 2022, that will also depend on how much debt is repaid. This ratio is well above the 4.75x maximum tolerance level for the B1 rating category. While the use of proceeds from the equity sale of the 49% stake in Fibre Network Ireland (FibreCo) has not yet been determined, Moody's believes that the most likely use of proceeds (net of reinvestment in FibreCo) will be a shareholder distribution, in line with recent transactions such as the disposal of towers completed in 2020.

Moody's anticipates that eir's EBITDA will improve sequentially in the second half 2022, owing to a combination of (1) price increases applied from August 2022, (2) growth in fiber connections with more customers migrating from copper to FTTH and FTTC, and (3) improved go-to-market capabilities.

While a continuation of the same trends should help to stabilize EBITDA in 2023, visibility is lower than in the past, as it would depend on the company's ability to regain market shares and offset higher inflation, in particular with regard to energy costs and staff costs, in a context of a slowing macroeconomic environment. In addition, additional marketing expenses to support future customer and top line growth will limit any EBITDA improvement, so Moody's now forecasts a flattish EBITDA in 2023 relative to 2022.

Moody's has assumed capital spending in line with the company's guidance of 21%-23% of revenue, with a significant part of it related to the development of the FTTH broadband network in Ireland. Free cash flow before shareholder distributions and spectrum payments should remain positive at around €150 million each year, although the company's appetite for shareholder distributions will constrain the pace of leverage reduction.

The B1 rating reflects (1) the company's integrated business model and improving network quality, (2) its leading position in the fixed line market as Ireland's incumbent operator; (3) its position as the third-largest operator in the mobile segment; and (4) its positive free cash flow generation (FCF). The rating also reflects (1) eir's moderate leverage and its appetite for material shareholder distributions, (2) its exposure to the highly competitive environment in the Irish market, which results in persistent revenue pressure and decline in market shares; (3) and its progressive transition to an asset light business model, which increases both its business risk and the complexity of its group structure.

LIQUIDITY

eir's adequate liquidity is supported by its high cash balance following the disposal of a 49.9% stake in FibreCo, and the new €765 million debt facility at FibreCo level; and Moody's expectation of FCF (before shareholder distributions) of around €150 million each year over 2022-2023.

In addition, the company has access to a €50 million undrawn revolving credit facility expiring in October 2023 (with a springing financial covenant for drawings above 40%, based on net senior secured leverage below 7.5x); a new €35 million undrawn revolving credit facility due in 7 years with no financial covenants; and a new €200 million capex facility also due in 7 years, both at FibreCo level.

The company has no debt maturities until November 2024, when the €350 million backed senior secured bond matures.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The backed senior secured TLB and the existing backed senior secured notes are rated B2, one notch below the CFR, which mostly reflects the fact that the new debt at FibreCo level is closer to the higher quality assets of the group, with higher recovery expectations for lenders than the TLB and senior secured notes.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the weakened operating performance and the ongoing appetite for significant shareholder distributions. The negative outlook also reflects Moody's expectations that Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA will remain above 5.0x over 2022-2023, barring a significant improvement in operating performance, or a change in financial policy resulting in a leverage reduction.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating is unlikely given the company's financial policy that targets a net reported leverage between 3.5x and 4.0x (equivalent to a Moody's adjusted leverage of around 5.0x). However, overtime it could develop if the company operates under a more conservative financial policy, and operating performance improves such that eir's adjusted debt/EBITDA remains below 4.0x and retained cash flow/debt remains above 15%, both on a sustained basis.

The company is weakly positioned in the rating category and further downward pressure could develop if its operating performance does not improve, with Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA remaining sustainably above 4.75x, and retained cash flow/debt remaining consistently below 10% with sustained negative FCF.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: eircom Holdings (Ireland) Limited

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

..Issuer: eircom Finance Designated Activity Company

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2

..Issuer: eircom Finco S.a.r.l.

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: eircom Holdings (Ireland) Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: eircom Finance Designated Activity Company

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: eircom Finco S.a.r.l.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/48906. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

eircom Holdings (Ireland) Limited is the parent company of Eircom Ltd, an integrated telecommunications provider that offers quad-play bundles, including high-speed broadband, and mobile, TV and sports content, over its convergent fixed and mobile networks. eir is the principal provider of fixed-line telecommunications services in Ireland. As of June 2022, the company had a 40.2% share of the Irish retail fixed-line revenue market and 27.3% of retail fixed-line broadband market (66% of total fixed-line broadband market) (according to ComReg). eir also provides access to its network via its wholesale division (at a lower margin than retail). The group is the third-largest mobile operator in Ireland, with a subscription market share of around 15.1%. In 2021, the company reported revenue of €1,264 million and EBITDA of €632 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ernesto Bisagno, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan, 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan, 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

