Moody's changes five Bangladeshi banks' outlooks to stable; affirms long-term ratings

Singapore, August 26, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has changed the outlooks to stable from negative for BRAC Bank Limited (BRAC Bank), Eastern Bank Limited (EBL), The City Bank Limited (CBL), NCC Bank Limited (NCC) and Mercantile Bank Ltd. (MBL).

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the long-term local and foreign currency deposit and issuer ratings of BRAC Bank at Ba3, those of EBL, CBL and NCC at B1 and those of MBL at B2.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL452896 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlooks on the five Bangladeshi banks reflect Moody's expectation that Bangladesh's robust economic growth and the pandemic-related forbearance measures that eased debt repayment burden of affected borrowers will limit the banks' asset quality deterioration and support their solvency over the next 12 to 18 months.

BRAC BANK

The affirmation of BRAC Bank's ratings reflects its above-peer average capital position and asset quality, which offsets its moderate profitability. Funding structure is strong and has improved, backed by its established domestic franchise.

BRAC Bank's capital will remain stronger than rated peers' over the next 12 to 18 months, as internal capital generation keeps pace with loan growth. Its tangible common equity to adjusted risk weighted assets (TCE) ratio of 10.6% as of the end of 2020 is the highest among rated local peers.

Asset quality will remain superior because of the less-risky nature of its granular small and medium enterprise (SME)-oriented portfolio. Stressed assets (nonperforming loans, rescheduled, and stay order loans) of 4% of gross loans (stressed assets ratio) as of the end of June 2021 is the lowest among rated peers and comparable with the bank's pre-pandemic levels.

EBL, CBL and NCC

The affirmation of EBL, CBL and NCC's ratings reflects the banks' modest asset quality, average capital position and moderate profitability. The asset quality of these three banks will remain modest over the next 12 to 18 months as their high concentration in large domestic corporates renders them vulnerable to large defaults, as reflected by their elevated stressed assets ratio of about 8% as of the end of June 2021. Meanwhile, CBL's aggressive loan growth increases its risk of credit losses due to a higher level of unseasoned loans.

Capitalization will remain average among rated peers over the next 12 to 18 months. The TCE ratios of EBL, CBL and NCC are 9.4%, 8.2% and 8.0%, respectively, as of the end of 2020.

Profitability for CBL and NCC will remain stable as increased lending to the higher-yielding SME and retail segments and cost management will offset higher provision expenses due to the pandemic. For EBL, its efficient asset-liability management will support profitability.

MBL

The affirmation of the ratings of MBL reflects the bank's modest profitability and capitalization, as well as weak asset quality.

MBL's asset quality is one of the weakest among rated local peers and will remain so over the next 12 to 18 months due to weaknesses in its corporate loan book. Its stressed assets ratio as of the end of 1H2021 is 12%. Its capital is the weakest among rated peers with a TCE ratio of 7.3% as of end of 1H2021. MBL's profitability will remain modest due to its modest deposit franchise that results in a relatively high funding cost.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the long-term ratings of EBL, CBL, NCC and MBL if their solvency metrics materially and sustainably improve. BRAC Bank's long-term ratings are unlikely to be upgraded given they are at the same level as the sovereign rating of Bangladesh, Government of (Ba3 stable).

Moody's could downgrade the long-term ratings of these banks if their credit fundamentals deteriorate, including a spike in NPLs and loan loss provisions that weigh on their profitability and capital. A significant deterioration in the banks' funding and liquidity will be negative for the ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

BRAC Bank Limited is headquartered in Dhaka, and reported total assets of BDT466 billion at 30 June 2021.

City Bank Limited, The is headquartered in Dhaka, and reported total assets of BDT414 billion at 30 June 2021.

Eastern Bank Limited is headquartered in Dhaka, and reported total assets of BDT355 billion at 30 June 2021.

NCC Bank Limited is headquartered in Dhaka, and reported total assets of BDT270 billion at 30 June 2021.

Mercantile Bank Ltd. is headquartered in Dhaka, and reported total assets of BDT349 billion at 30 June 2021.

