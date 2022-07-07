Moody's changes outlook NH Hotel's rating to stable, affirms B3 rating

Paris, July 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed NH Hotel Group S.A.'s ("NH Hotel" or "the company") B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and the probability of default rating (PDR) of Caa1-PD. At the same time, the B2 instrument rating of the company's €400 million senior secured notes due 2026 was also affirmed. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

"Our decision to affirm the ratings and to change the outlook to stable from negative reflects the improvement in NH Hotel's key credit metrics. Over the first 5 months of 2022, we have witnessed a meaningful and sustained recovery in traveling and hotel stays; as of Q2 2022, NH Hotel's revenue per available room ("RevPAR") improved to roughly EUR 85, slightly above 2019 level, which will enable NH Hotel to maintain credit metrics commensurate with its current rating. Liquidity is robust and Moody's forecasts it will be further supported by positive cash-flow generation beyond H1 2022" said Elise Savoye, CFA, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst and lead analyst for NH Hotel.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Over the first 5 months of 2022, NH Hotel's operating performance has recovered significantly driven by strong leisure travel mostly from European travelers. Business travel is lagging but improving through the early months of 2022 while the acceleration of bookings for H2 2022 and the continued pricing strength for leisure travel this summer suggests recovery will continue in H2 2022. Even if occupancy is not yet back at its pre-pandemic level (67% for Q2 2022 vs. 75% in Q2 2019), average daily rate (ADR) exceeds 2019 levels which supports RevPar's recovery and ultimately NH Hotel's credit metrics improvement. NH Hotel's debt/EBITDA (as adjusted by Moody's) reached 13.8x as of FY2021 and will be about 6.1x at the end of 2022.

We caution however that high inflation will likely impact consumer spending over time and poses risks to the continued recovery. Also, there are still risks of a more challenging operating environment if we have various virus mutations resistant to current vaccine types and/or a recession pulling up travels. However, we also acknowledge that over the last two years, NH Hotel has implemented structural changes such as the increase of flexible costs' share or the disposal of trophy assets in 2021 to reduce leverage. We also believe that the group's share of domestic guests, which is on average 70%-75% of total guests for Euro area, and its focus on leisure travel will help NH Hotel to cope with a potential new virus variant. Overall, we expect NH Hotel's occupancy will gradually increase to 56%-62% in the end of 2022 with an ADR of EUR 100 to 110 and RevPAR of EUR 56 to 69. The debt to EBITDA will still be high but we expect the company to reduce debt once starting to generate meaningful amounts of cash.

The affirmation of the CFR at B3 and the senior secured notes rating at B2 reflects that despite the uncertainty of the recovery of the operating environment, credit metrics have improved and will remain commensurate with a B3 rating over the next 12 to 18 months. The senior secured rating and the CFR also reflect the significant property portfolio of EUR 2.0 billion, of which EUR 815 million is unencumbered and fully owned by NH Hotel. This compares to an estimated EUR 813 million of financial debt as per June 2022, same as the reported figure in March 2022. In case of default, the portfolio value would provide prospects of high recovery for secured creditors.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the improvement of NH Hotel's credit metrics on the back of the recovering operating environment and NH Hotel's measures to deleverage and maintain consistently robust liquidity. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that NH Hotel will maintain credit metrics commensurate with its current rating despite the slowing of the economic growth in the countries it operates.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade could develop if there is a combination of the following:

» Strong liquidity and a return to meaningful and sustained positive free cash flow

» Improvement in credit metrics with debt/EBITDA well below 6.0x, coverage (EBITA/interest) approaching 1.5x and cash flow (retained cash flow/net debt) above 10%, all on a sustained basis and including our standard adjustments

The rating could be downgraded if there is a combination of the following:

» Weakening of NH Hotel's liquidity position with recurring monthly cash drain in the short term

»A rapid deterioration of the underlying business conditions

» A material deterioration in the loan-to-value (LTV) coverage of the secured notes could also exert pressure on our recovery assumptions including for the senior secured notes.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: NH Hotel Group S.A.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa1-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: NH Hotel Group S.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

NH Hotel Group S.A. (NH Hotel) is among the top 10 largest European hotel chains, with 350 open hotels (owned, leased and managed) and 54,565 rooms in 30 countries. Besides Europe, NH Hotel has a limited presence in Latin America (6% of net turnover in 2021). NH Hotel focuses on midscale and upscale urban business hotels, and has been shifting its portfolio towards an asset-light strategy through management contracts and variable leases, even if it retains ownership of around 20% of its hotels. As of year-end 2021, the company reported revenue of €747 million, 56% below 2019 revenues of €1708 million.

