Moody's changes outlook for Deutsche Apotheker- und Aerztebank eG's Aa1 deposit ratings to negative from stable

Frankfurt am Main, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed Deutsche Apotheker-
und Aerztebank eG's (apoBank) Aa1 long-term deposit ratings,
its (P)Aa2 long-term senior unsecured program rating and its A2
junior senior unsecured debt rating. At the same time, the
rating agency changed the outlook on the bank's long-term deposit
ratings to negative from stable. Concurrently, Moody's
affirmed ApoBank's P-1 short-term deposit and Commercial
Paper ratings.
RATINGS RATIONALE
-- NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook on apoBank's Aa1 long-term deposit ratings
reflects the continued decline in volume of apoBank's liabilities
designed to absorb losses in resolution, which increases the loss-given-failure
for deposits and would result in lower rating uplift from the rating agency's
Advanced LGF analysis unless apoBank reverses these developments.
The bank's liability structure is shifting more towards deposits
and covered bonds from unsecured capital market funding. At the
same time, Moody's expects the bank's balance sheet
to continue to grow. This implies a relative decline in loss-absorbing
liabilities, providing depositors, senior unsecured and junior
senior creditors with lower protection in case of the bank's failure,
thereby exerting downward rating pressure on the deposit, senior
unsecured debt and junior senior unsecured debt.
--- AFFIRMATION OF LONG-TERM RATINGS
The affirmation of the long-term deposit ratings at Aa1,
the senior unsecured program rating at (P)Aa2 and the junior senior unsecured
debt rating at A2 reflects the bank's baa1 Baseline Credit Assessment
(BCA), two notches of rating uplift from its membership in the institutional
protection scheme of the German cooperative banking association (Genossenschaftliche
FinanzGruppe, G-Finanzgruppe), as well as the yet unchanged
rating uplift from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis, and one notch
of government support because of its membership in systemically relevant
G-Finanzgruppe.
apoBank's baa1 BCA reflects the bank's monoline business model of a highly
focused bank specializing in the German healthcare sector, which,
despite a broad product range and the sector's non-cyclical nature,
leaves the bank highly exposed to the wellbeing of healthcare services
in Germany. Mitigating factors include the bank's very good asset
quality and its strong but declining capital ratios, whereas profitability
remains low and faces pressures from rising risk costs and lower interest
margins. The bank also benefits from a stable and growing retail
deposit base and limited confidence-sensitive capital market funding.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Although unlikely at present, an upgrade of apoBank's deposit ratings
could be prompted by an upgrade of its BCA. The senior unsecured
program rating and the junior senior unsecured debt and subordinated debt
ratings could also be upgraded in case of significantly increased issuance
of bail-in instruments, such that it results in a higher
rating uplift from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis.
apoBank's baa1 BCA could be upgraded if the bank reduces its concentration
risks, improves its capitalisation and achieves a sustainably stronger
profitability.
A downgrade of apoBank's ratings could be triggered if the creditworthiness
of G-Finanzgruppe weakens, such that it results in lower
rating uplift from affiliate support, or because of a severe deterioration
of apoBank's standalone credit strengths; further, downward
pressure could result from a reduction in instruments, designed
to be loss-absorbing, leading to fewer notches of rating
uplift from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis.
Downward pressure on the BCA could occur if apoBank's solvency were to
weaken beyond Moody's current expectations, in particular if the
bank's capitalisation were to weaken from the current level,
or if the bank's profitability comes under pronounced pressure.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: Deutsche Apotheker- und Aerztebank eG
..Affirmations:
....Long-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed Aa1, outlook changed to Negative from Stable
....Short-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed P-1
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, affirmed (P)Aa2
....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed A2
....Commercial Paper, affirmed P-1
....Other Short Term, affirmed (P)P-1
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Negative from Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in March 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1261354.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Andrea Wehmeier
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
Alexander Hendricks, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
