Moody's changes outlook for Deutsche Apotheker- und Aerztebank eG's Aa1 deposit ratings to negative from stable

Frankfurt am Main, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed Deutsche Apotheker- und Aerztebank eG's (apoBank) Aa1 long-term deposit ratings, its (P)Aa2 long-term senior unsecured program rating and its A2 junior senior unsecured debt rating. At the same time, the rating agency changed the outlook on the bank's long-term deposit ratings to negative from stable. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed ApoBank's P-1 short-term deposit and Commercial Paper ratings.

For a list of all affected ratings, please refer to the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on apoBank's Aa1 long-term deposit ratings reflects the continued decline in volume of apoBank's liabilities designed to absorb losses in resolution, which increases the loss-given-failure for deposits and would result in lower rating uplift from the rating agency's Advanced LGF analysis unless apoBank reverses these developments.

The bank's liability structure is shifting more towards deposits and covered bonds from unsecured capital market funding. At the same time, Moody's expects the bank's balance sheet to continue to grow. This implies a relative decline in loss-absorbing liabilities, providing depositors, senior unsecured and junior senior creditors with lower protection in case of the bank's failure, thereby exerting downward rating pressure on the deposit, senior unsecured debt and junior senior unsecured debt.

--- AFFIRMATION OF LONG-TERM RATINGS

The affirmation of the long-term deposit ratings at Aa1, the senior unsecured program rating at (P)Aa2 and the junior senior unsecured debt rating at A2 reflects the bank's baa1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), two notches of rating uplift from its membership in the institutional protection scheme of the German cooperative banking association (Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe, G-Finanzgruppe), as well as the yet unchanged rating uplift from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis, and one notch of government support because of its membership in systemically relevant G-Finanzgruppe.

apoBank's baa1 BCA reflects the bank's monoline business model of a highly focused bank specializing in the German healthcare sector, which, despite a broad product range and the sector's non-cyclical nature, leaves the bank highly exposed to the wellbeing of healthcare services in Germany. Mitigating factors include the bank's very good asset quality and its strong but declining capital ratios, whereas profitability remains low and faces pressures from rising risk costs and lower interest margins. The bank also benefits from a stable and growing retail deposit base and limited confidence-sensitive capital market funding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although unlikely at present, an upgrade of apoBank's deposit ratings could be prompted by an upgrade of its BCA. The senior unsecured program rating and the junior senior unsecured debt and subordinated debt ratings could also be upgraded in case of significantly increased issuance of bail-in instruments, such that it results in a higher rating uplift from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis.

apoBank's baa1 BCA could be upgraded if the bank reduces its concentration risks, improves its capitalisation and achieves a sustainably stronger profitability.

A downgrade of apoBank's ratings could be triggered if the creditworthiness of G-Finanzgruppe weakens, such that it results in lower rating uplift from affiliate support, or because of a severe deterioration of apoBank's standalone credit strengths; further, downward pressure could result from a reduction in instruments, designed to be loss-absorbing, leading to fewer notches of rating uplift from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis.

Downward pressure on the BCA could occur if apoBank's solvency were to weaken beyond Moody's current expectations, in particular if the bank's capitalisation were to weaken from the current level, or if the bank's profitability comes under pronounced pressure.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Deutsche Apotheker- und Aerztebank eG

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed Aa1, outlook changed to Negative from Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)Aa2

....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed A2

....Commercial Paper, affirmed P-1

....Other Short Term, affirmed (P)P-1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Negative from Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in March 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1261354. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: YES

b.With Access to Internal Documents: YES

c.With Access to Management: YES

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

