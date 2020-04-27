Moody's changes outlook for JELD-WEN to negative; rates new notes Ba2

Approximately $250 million of new debt securities rated

New York, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigned a Ba2 rating to JELD-WEN, Inc.'s proposed $250 million senior secured notes due 2025. Moody's also affirmed the company's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating, Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating, and the Ba2 rating on the company's senior secured term loan. Moody's downgraded the rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to B2 from B1. The outlook was changed to negative from stable. The company's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is maintained.

The proceeds of the proposed notes will be used to repay $100 million of revolver borrowings, with the remainder increasing cash, therefore improving the company's liquidity. The transaction however, raises JELD-WEN's pro forma debt leverage to about 4.7x from 4.2x at December 31, 2019, which is high for the rating category. The downgrade of the senior unsecured notes to B2 from B1 reflects the expected increase in losses in a distress scenario given the addition of more secured debt to the capital structure.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation of weakness in JELD-WEN's 2020 results from the coronavirus impact on the US economy and the company's end markets. This includes Moody's expectation for declining revenues, weakening operating margins, and rising leverage.

The affirmation of the Corporate Family Rating, however, reflects JELD-WEN's significant revenue and operating scale, its strong market position, and Moody's expectation that the company will maintain a good liquidity profile in the next 12 to 15 months. Moody's expects that JELD-WEN's cost cutting initiatives, such as a reduction in discretionary spend, temporary closure of facilities, and adjustment to staffing levels, will reduce the degree of weakening in operating results. Additionally, JELD-WEN's longer term cost strategies of footprint rationalization and manufacturing productivity enhancements will provide benefits but will take longer to materialize.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The company's residential end market, including new construction and repair and remodeling, is affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment and to unemployment levels. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The following rating actions were taken:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: JELD-WEN, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD3)

Assignments:

..Issuer: JELD-WEN, Inc.

....Gtd Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba2 (LGD3)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: JELD-WEN, Inc.

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B2 (LGD5) from B1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: JELD-WEN, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

JELD-WEN's Ba3 CFR is supported by its: 1) strong market position as a leading manufacturer of doors and windows and one the largest players in its North American, Australian, and European end markets; 2) large revenue base of $4.3 billion and its global scale and geographic diversification of sales across approximately 100 countries, providing manufacturing and purchasing efficiencies; 3) financial policy, which is geared toward conservative debt leverage; 4) long-term strategies targeted at productivity enhancements, cost reductions, and price increases; and 5) exposure to repair and remodeling market for over 40% of the business, which tends to be less volatile than new construction.

At the same time, JELD-WEN's credit profile is constrained by: 1) the cyclicality of the end markets served, particularly the new residential construction segment, and the exposure to significant reductions in product demand; 2) competition and severe pricing volatility inherent to the building products sector in the long term; 3) an acquisitive growth strategy, which requires good execution to realize all expected synergies and could result in increased leverage; 4) a governance profile that includes the risk of shareholder-friendly activities, including share repurchases or distributions given that its largest shareholder, Onex Corporation, maintains a 32% equity stake in the company; and 5) risks related to litigation proceedings.

JELD-WEN's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain a good liquidity profile over the next 12 to 15 months. Liquidity is supported by Moody's expectation of positive free cash flow, ample availability under its $400 million revolving credit facility, and flexibility provided by a covenant-lite structure and lack of debt maturities until December 2022.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if adjusted debt to EBITDA is sustained below 3.25x and EBITA to interest coverage is sustained above 4.5x, while EBITA margins improve. In addition, the upgrade will take into consideration Moody's view of the company's financial policy, acquisition strategy, free cash flow, and industry conditions.

The ratings may be downgraded if the company's credit metrics weaken such that debt to EBITDA is sustained above 4.0x, adjusted EBITA to interest coverage is sustained below 3.0x, or if liquidity weakens meaningfully.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

JELD-WEN, Inc., headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is a vertically integrated manufacturer of doors and windows that are marketed primarily under the JELD-WEN brand name in the U.S. and Canada and under a variety of names in Europe and Australia. The company's product offerings include interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows for the new residential construction, repair and remodeling, and non-residential building markets. In 2019, JELD-WEN's revenues were approximately $4.3 billion.

