Moody's changes outlook for JELD-WEN to negative; rates new notes Ba2

Approximately $250 million of new debt securities rated
New York, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigned a Ba2 rating to JELD-WEN,
Inc.'s proposed $250 million senior secured notes due 2025.
Moody's also affirmed the company's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating,
Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating, and the Ba2 rating
on the company's senior secured term loan. Moody's
downgraded the rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to
B2 from B1. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.
The company's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is
maintained.
The proceeds of the proposed notes will be used to repay $100 million
of revolver borrowings, with the remainder increasing cash,
therefore improving the company's liquidity. The transaction
however, raises JELD-WEN's pro forma debt leverage
to about 4.7x from 4.2x at December 31, 2019,
which is high for the rating category. The downgrade of the senior
unsecured notes to B2 from B1 reflects the expected increase in losses
in a distress scenario given the addition of more secured debt to the
capital structure.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation of weakness in
JELD-WEN's 2020 results from the coronavirus impact on the
US economy and the company's end markets. This includes Moody's
expectation for declining revenues, weakening operating margins,
and rising leverage.
The affirmation of the Corporate Family Rating, however, reflects
JELD-WEN's significant revenue and operating scale,
its strong market position, and Moody's expectation that the
company will maintain a good liquidity profile in the next 12 to 15 months.
Moody's expects that JELD-WEN's cost cutting initiatives,
such as a reduction in discretionary spend, temporary closure of
facilities, and adjustment to staffing levels, will reduce
the degree of weakening in operating results. Additionally,
JELD-WEN's longer term cost strategies of footprint rationalization
and manufacturing productivity enhancements will provide benefits but
will take longer to materialize.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The company's residential
end market, including new construction and repair and remodeling,
is affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and
sentiment and to unemployment levels. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
The following rating actions were taken:
Affirmations:
..Issuer: JELD-WEN, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Ba3-PD
....Senior Secured Term Loan, Affirmed
Ba2 (LGD3)
Assignments:
..Issuer: JELD-WEN, Inc.
....Gtd Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Ba2 (LGD3)
Downgrades:
..Issuer: JELD-WEN, Inc.
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to B2 (LGD5) from B1 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: JELD-WEN, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
JELD-WEN's Ba3 CFR is supported by its: 1) strong market
position as a leading manufacturer of doors and windows and one the largest
players in its North American, Australian, and European end
markets; 2) large revenue base of $4.3 billion and
its global scale and geographic diversification of sales across approximately
100 countries, providing manufacturing and purchasing efficiencies;
3) financial policy, which is geared toward conservative debt leverage;
4) long-term strategies targeted at productivity enhancements,
cost reductions, and price increases; and 5) exposure to repair
and remodeling market for over 40% of the business, which
tends to be less volatile than new construction.
At the same time, JELD-WEN's credit profile is constrained
by: 1) the cyclicality of the end markets served, particularly
the new residential construction segment, and the exposure to significant
reductions in product demand; 2) competition and severe pricing volatility
inherent to the building products sector in the long term; 3) an
acquisitive growth strategy, which requires good execution to realize
all expected synergies and could result in increased leverage; 4)
a governance profile that includes the risk of shareholder-friendly
activities, including share repurchases or distributions given that
its largest shareholder, Onex Corporation, maintains a 32%
equity stake in the company; and 5) risks related to litigation proceedings.
JELD-WEN's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects
Moody's expectation that the company will maintain a good liquidity
profile over the next 12 to 15 months. Liquidity is supported by
Moody's expectation of positive free cash flow, ample availability
under its $400 million revolving credit facility, and flexibility
provided by a covenant-lite structure and lack of debt maturities
until December 2022.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if adjusted debt to EBITDA is sustained
below 3.25x and EBITA to interest coverage is sustained above 4.5x,
while EBITA margins improve. In addition, the upgrade will
take into consideration Moody's view of the company's financial
policy, acquisition strategy, free cash flow, and industry
conditions.
The ratings may be downgraded if the company's credit metrics weaken such
that debt to EBITDA is sustained above 4.0x, adjusted EBITA
to interest coverage is sustained below 3.0x, or if liquidity
weakens meaningfully.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
JELD-WEN, Inc., headquartered in Charlotte,
NC, is a vertically integrated manufacturer of doors and windows
that are marketed primarily under the JELD-WEN brand name in the
U.S. and Canada and under a variety of names in Europe and
Australia. The company's product offerings include interior and
exterior doors, wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows for
the new residential construction, repair and remodeling, and
non-residential building markets. In 2019, JELD-WEN's
revenues were approximately $4.3 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Natalia Gluschuk
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Dean Diaz
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653